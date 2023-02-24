NFL News and Rumors

Ex Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson Denies He Wanted Pete Carroll Fired

Wendi Oliveros
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is speaking out about a report concerning his actions when he was with the Seattle Seahawks.

It was reported that Wilson wanted Coach Pete Carroll and General Manager John Schneider fired in February 2022.

Wilson directly denied this on Twitter on Friday morning.

What Wilson Said

Wilson wrote:

“I love Pete and he was a father figure to me and John believed in me and drafted me as well.  I never wanted them fired.  All any of us wanted was to win. I’ll always have respect for them and love for Seattle.”

This Refutes Reporting By The Athletic

Kalyn Kahler, Mike Sando, and Jayson Jenks of The Athletic published a piece on Wilson that talked about his first year in Denver as well as how things went down before he left Seattle.

Among the other revelations shared in The Athletic piece are as follows:

  1. Wilson had a coach in mind when he reportedly asked for Carroll to be fired; that coach was Sean Payton.
  2. He was set up with an office in Denver and a support staff which many found confusing.
  3. Wilson invited players to come into the building on Tuesday, their traditional day off, to watch film.
    Some players found it helpful, while others thought it was weird.

Fans Are Divided On What It Means

To begin with, only the parties involved know the truth.

Fans are confused about what to believe.

What many know is that Wilson had a terrible 2022 season which is the impetus for all of the reporting.

No matter how unusual his arrangement was in Denver last season, no one would be talking about it if the Broncos won.

Wilson Has Payton Now

The irony in this whole situation is if Wilson really wanted Payton as his head coach with the Seahawks in 2022, he is finally getting his wish a year later with a different team.

Payton is not Nathaniel Hackett, the fired Broncos coach.

He is experienced and will do things his way, not Wilson’s way.

Payton has already said that Wilson’s staff will no longer be in the building.

 

Seattle Seahawks
Wendi Oliveros
