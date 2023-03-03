News

Ex US Figure Skater Todd Sand Suffers Heart Attack While Coaching At World Jr. Championships

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Linkedin
2 min read
Jenni Meno Todd Sand

Former U.S. Champion pairs figure skater Todd Sand, 59, reportedly suffered a heart attack in Calgary, Canada at the 2023 World Junior Figure Skating Championships on Thursday.

Sand was in Canada coaching the U.S. pairs team of Sophia Baram and Daniel Tioumentsev.

He was with them during their technical program performance on Wednesday night.

Sand was hospitalized on Thursday morning.

Baram and Tioumentsev dedicated their free skate to Sand on Thursday night and won the gold medal.

It is nothing short of amazing that the pair was able to stay composed and skate the performance of their lives.

They won the title by a comfortable margin of 13.11 points and achieved personal best scores.

Meno And Sand’s Performing Career

Sand won three consecutive U.S. National Figure Skating Championships titles with his partner and now wife Jenni Meno from 1994-1996.

Jenni Meno and Todd Sand skated during the Ekaterina Gordeeva and Sergei Grinkov era of pairs figure skating.

Gordeeva and Grinkov won practically every competition they entered from the late 80s through the mid-90s.

Grinkov collapsed on the ice while rehearsing with Stars on Ice in November 1995.

He suffered a fatal heart attack but later it was learned through an autopsy that he had a genetic heart ailment.

Sand’s Condition Is Unknown

There has not been any information released pertaining to Todd Sand’s condition.

Jenni Meno was not at the competition and traveled from their home in California to Canada upon hearing the news.

Meno and Sand have a busy March as the World Figure Skating Championships in Saitama, Japan begin on March 25.

They coach the reigning U.S. and 2022 World Champion pairs team, Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier.

In 2022, Knierim and Frazier ended a 43-year drought and accomplished something that Meno and Sand could not.

They won the World Championships and became the first American pairs team to accomplish that since Tai Babilonia and Randy Gardner won the title in 1979.

Best wishes to Todd Sand for a speedy recovery.

 

Topics  
News
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Linkedin
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To News

News
Survivor Season 44 Odds: Public betting on Yamil ‘Yam Yam’ Arocho

Survivor Season 44 Odds: Public betting on Yamil ‘Yam Yam’ Arocho

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Mar 1 2023
News
NBA Draft 2023: Victor Wembanyama Hype Continues To Grow
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Feb 25 2023
News
College Basketball Picks, Predictions, and Best Bets for Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Feb 25 2023
News
Best Actor nominee Austin Butler stands for photos.
2023 Oscars Best Actor: Odds, Predictions, And Best Bets
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Feb 23 2023
News
miracleonice
3 Facts About The “Miracle On Ice” On Its 43rd Anniversary
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Feb 22 2023
News
Director Steven Spielberg poses with cast from The Fabelmans.
Oscars 2023: Best Picture Odds, Predictions, And Best Bets
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Feb 22 2023
News
Sister Jean
Three Things To Know About Loyola Basketball Chaplain Sister Jean
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Feb 21 2023
More News
Arrow to top