Heading into the 2022 Major League Baseball regular season, there was optimism and high expectations with the San Francisco Giants. In 2021, they shocked the baseball world by having the best record in the National League West at 107 wins and 55 losses. Their .660 winning percentage was the best in baseball, and there was a lot of excitement about the Giants future while being based in northern California.

Significant Steps backwards

Unfortunately for the Giants, they could not maintain the regular season momentum into the 2021 MLB postseason, as they lost in five games to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Then in 2022, the Giants were only at the .500 mark at 81 wins and 81 losses, and were 30 games back of the Dodgers.

San Francisco took a step back when it came to offense in 2022. They scored 716 runs, which were 88 fewer runs than they scored in 2021.

New General Manager

Earlier this month, the Giants hired Pete Putila of Carmichaels, Pennsylvania as their new general manager. Putila had been with the Houston Astros organization since 2011. Initially he was an Astros intern, and then later as a full-time employee as the Astros’s director of player development, before being named the assistant general manager as of 2019. Putila was part of the Astros organization when they won the 2017 World Series.

Behind the Dodgers and Padres

In what looks to be a definite rebuild and attempt to get younger, the Giants are clearly behind their California division rivals, the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres heading into next season. While the Dodgers appear to give American League Most Valuable Player favourite Aaron Judge a gigantic contract offer, the Padres enter 2023 with significant momentum as they just played the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League Championship Series before losing in five games. The Phillies will play the Astros, the franchise Putila has made a significant impact for, in game one of the World Series starting Friday.