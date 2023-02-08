NFL News and Rumors

Exploring Three Prop Bets For Super Bowl LVII Commercials

Dan Girolamo
NFL Super Bowl LVII Experience billboard.

The Super Bowl is one of the rare television broadcasts where fans will not change the channel when there’s a break in the action. Super Bowl commercials generate as much, if not more, attention than the actual game, especially for the casual fan.

For Super Bowl LVII, a 30-second commercial is expected to cost between $6 million and $7 million, with some even higher than $7 million. Because of the high costs, companies bring in A-list talent to create memorable commercials.

Did you also know that fans can bet on Super Bowl commercials?

Online sportsbooks like BetOnline are offering prop bets on Super Bowl LVII commercials. Let’s look at three commercial props.

Dave Grohl And Crown Royal

Dave Grohl, the former Nirvana drummer and lead singer of the Foo Fighters, will be getting his own Super Bowl commercial on Sunday. The 60-second commercial will premiere in the third quarter of the game.

Crown Royal released a 30-second teaser for the commercial, which features Grohl thanking multiple objects in the studio.

Will Grohl sing in the commercial? BetOnline is setting the odds at -300 for Grohl to sing. If you don’t believe Grohl will sing, the odds are +200.

Dave Grohl sings a song in Crown Royal commercial. Odds Play
Yes -300 BetOnline logo
No +200 BetOnline logo

Adam Driver And Squarespace

Adam Driver is starring as multiple versions of himself in a Squarespace ad. The Academy Award-nominated actor will star as multiple versions of himself in this meta ad.

In the first look of the ad, Driver gives a variety of behind-the-scene interviews while on the set for his Big Game commercial.

How many Adam Drivers will be featured in the Squarespace ad? The total is set at 17.5, and the odds for both the over and under are -120.

How many Adam Drivers are seen in Squarespace ads? Odds Play
Over 17.5 Adam Drivers -120 BetOnline logo
Under 17.5 Adam Drivers -120 BetOnline logo

Amount Of Athletes

Actors are not the only ones featured in Super Bowl commercials. There will be plenty of athletes spotlighted during the commercials on Sunday.

The NFL has been teasing a Super Bowl commercial featuring Cam Heyward, Aidan Hutchinson, Sauce Gardner, and Jalen Ramsey, to name a few.

Overall, the number of athletes to be shown in commercials is set at 27.5, with the over and under featuring odds of -120.

How many athletes will be shown during commercials? Odds Play
Over 27.5 Athletes -120 BetOnline logo
Under 27.5 Athletes -120 BetOnline logo
NFL News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Brendan Fraser. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

