Four top storylines from first round of the 2025 United States Open

The 2025 United States Open is at the forefront of the sports world this week. Here are the four headlines from the first round of the final tennis major of the season.

1) Benjamin Bonzi wins a bizarre match

Bonzi of Nimes, France upset Daniil Medvedev of Russia, the 13th seed, and 2021 United States Open in five entertaining sets, 6-3. 7-5, 6-7, 0-6, 6-4 on Sunday. The story of the match took place near the end of the third set, with Bonzi serving for the match. That is when a photographer came on to the court and disrupted play. In a bizarre situation, but within the rules, chair umpire Greg Allensworth awarded Bonzi a first serve when he was getting prepared for his second serve. Medvedev was very upset of the ruling and the play was delayed six minutes.

2) Venus Williams loses but enters in doubles

In the first round, American Venus Williams, who is 45 years of age, lost her match on Sunday by a score of 6-3, 2-6, 6-1 to Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic, the 2023 French Open finalist, and the 11th seed. The serve was the biggest difference in the match. Muchova had seven aces and two double faults, and Williams had four aces and 10 double faults.

Williams is a seven-time major champion and won the United States Open in back-to-back years in 2000 and 2001. However, her US Open is not over yet. That is because she has teamed up with Leylah Annie Fernandez of Canada in women’s doubles. Williams has won 14 grand slam doubles tournaments, including the 1999 and 2009 US Open with her sister Serena Williams. Fernandez has reached one grand slam women’s doubles final. That was the 2023 French Open with American Taylor Townsend.

3) Jack Draper withdraws after first round win

Jack Draper of London, England, the fifth seed, and Indian Wells champion, beat Federico Gomez of Argentina 6-4, 7-5, 6-7, 6-2 in the first round. However Draper has been dealing with arm pain recently, and as a result had to withdraw on Wednesday. Zizou Bergs of Belgium is the beneficiary, as he is in round three.

4) Renata Zarazua stuns Madison Keys

Earlier today we featured the five Americans that had first round upsets. However the biggest first round upset was the fact that Mexico’s Renata Zarazua stunned the sixth seed Madison Keys of the United States, 6-7, 7-6, 7-5. Keys, the 2025 Australian Open champion, had 89 unforced errors and 14 double faults.