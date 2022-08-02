NFL News and Rumors

F1 Driver Lewis Hamilton Joins Denver Broncos Ownership Group

Gia Nguyen
F1 Driver Lewis Hamilton Joins Denver Broncos Ownership Group

Lewis Hamilton is taking his talents from the racetrack to the NFL after buying an ownership stake in the Denver Broncos.

The Broncos took to Twitter to welcome the seven-time Formula One champion to the ownership group on Tuesday.

“We’re delighted to welcome Seven-Time Formula One World Champion Sir Lewis Hamilton to our ownership group. He is a champion competitor who knows what it takes to lead a winning team.”

Hamilton recently finished in second place at the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday.

In fact, the F1 driver has been on fire of late, posting five consecutive top-three finishes.

Hamilton Joins Broncos Rebuilding Efforts

With over 100 wins, Hamilton is considered one of the best F1 drivers ever.

Now, he is joining the Walton-Penner takeover as a limited shareholder.

Hamilton is the third known limited shareholder to join the Walton-Penner group.

Hamilton joins former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and Ariel Investments co-CEO Mellody Hobson as minority stakeholders in the Denver Broncos.

The Walton-Penner group agreed to buy the Broncos from Patrick D. Bowlen Trust in June.

Last week, the NFL’s finance committee unanimously recommended that the sale be approved.

The group is expected to officially take over the Broncos on Aug. 9, once the league formally approves the deal with a full league ownership vote.

Broncos Deal Marks The Biggest Sale Ever For A US Sports Franchise

Once it becomes official, the $4.65 billion deal will be the highest sale price ever for an American sports franchise.

The Walton-Penner family is led by Walmart heir Rob Walton and also includes his daughter, Carrier, and her husband, Greg Penner.

While the Broncos remain the tenth-most valuable NFL team, advertising revenue set a new record in 2021, which helped drive up sale price.

Forbes estimated that the Broncos were worth 3.75 billion in 2021.

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
NFL Team Valuations- Find Out The Estimated Value of All 32 NFL Teams

NFL Team Valuations: Find Out The Estimated Value of All 32 NFL Teams

Gia Nguyen  •  1h
NFL News and Rumors
Deshaun Watson’s Six-Game Suspension Will Cost Him $345,000
Deshaun Watson’s Six-Game Suspension Will Cost Him $345,000
Gia Nguyen  •  22h
NFL News and Rumors
Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers
49ers, Deebo Samuel agree to $53.1 million guaranteed contract extension
Jon Conahan  •  Aug 1 2022
NFL News and Rumors
Buccaneers' Mike Evans shows off Harry Potter tattoo
Buccaneers’ Mike Evans shows off Harry Potter tattoo
James Foglio  •  Jul 28 2022
NFL News and Rumors
WATCH: Tom Brady throws touchdown pass to Julio Jones
WATCH: Tom Brady throws touchdown pass to Julio Jones
James Foglio  •  Jul 28 2022
NFL News and Rumors
NFL Twitter Reacts to Seahawks RB Chris Carson's Retirement
NFL Twitter Reacts to Seahawks RB Chris Carson’s Retirement
Gia Nguyen  •  Jul 27 2022
NFL News and Rumors
NFL Generates Record $4.43 Billion in Advertising Revenue in 2021
NFL Generates Record $4.43 Billion in Advertising Revenue in 2021
Gia Nguyen  •  Jul 27 2022
More News