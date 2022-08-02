F1 Driver Lewis Hamilton Joins Denver Broncos Ownership Group

Lewis Hamilton is taking his talents from the racetrack to the NFL after buying an ownership stake in the Denver Broncos.

The Broncos took to Twitter to welcome the seven-time Formula One champion to the ownership group on Tuesday.

“We’re delighted to welcome Seven-Time Formula One World Champion Sir Lewis Hamilton to our ownership group. He is a champion competitor who knows what it takes to lead a winning team.”

Hamilton recently finished in second place at the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday.

In fact, the F1 driver has been on fire of late, posting five consecutive top-three finishes.

Hamilton Joins Broncos Rebuilding Efforts

With over 100 wins, Hamilton is considered one of the best F1 drivers ever.

Now, he is joining the Walton-Penner takeover as a limited shareholder.

Hamilton is the third known limited shareholder to join the Walton-Penner group.

Hamilton joins former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and Ariel Investments co-CEO Mellody Hobson as minority stakeholders in the Denver Broncos.

The Walton-Penner group agreed to buy the Broncos from Patrick D. Bowlen Trust in June.

Last week, the NFL’s finance committee unanimously recommended that the sale be approved.

The group is expected to officially take over the Broncos on Aug. 9, once the league formally approves the deal with a full league ownership vote.

Broncos Deal Marks The Biggest Sale Ever For A US Sports Franchise

Once it becomes official, the $4.65 billion deal will be the highest sale price ever for an American sports franchise.

The Walton-Penner family is led by Walmart heir Rob Walton and also includes his daughter, Carrier, and her husband, Greg Penner.

While the Broncos remain the tenth-most valuable NFL team, advertising revenue set a new record in 2021, which helped drive up sale price.

Forbes estimated that the Broncos were worth 3.75 billion in 2021.