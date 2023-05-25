Featured

F1 Monaco Grand Prix: Betting Odds, Top Storylines, Favorable Prop Bets

Racing Fans and the world of motorsport have a big weekend ahead, and the monaco grand prix is a big part of it.

The iconic Monaco Grand Prix is set to take place this weekend, and all signs point to another dominant performance by Max Verstappen, based on recent history and the weather forecast.

Verstappen, the reigning two-time champion and winner of the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix, is favored by BetMGM to secure pole position (+140), win the race (+125), and finish on the podium (-300). These all look like enticing wagers and numbers.

Although Verstappen had crashed in his first two Monaco races, he has since achieved an impressive average finish of 4.4. With three victories in the first five races of the 2023 season and a strong run of form, combined with the forecast of rain for the weekend (conditions in which Verstappen excels), it’s difficult to bet against the Dutchman. If Verstappen secures pole position in Saturday’s qualifying, it could be a decisive advantage, making him an almost must-bet this weekend. Qualifying is notoriously crucial in Monaco, with an average of only 1.25 lead changes per race since 2010, and on five occasions, there were no lead changes at all. Rain would further amplify the impact of qualifying on the race outcome.

Monaco native Charles Leclerc is looking to compete at his home course this weekend, as he has posted the fastest time in qualifying for the past two years. However, he has been unable to convert those performances into a victory. In fact, he has only managed to finish his home race once in four attempts at the Formula 1 level. In 2021, Leclerc crashed in the final moments of qualifying while holding the top time and was unable to start the race. Last year, Ferrari’s strategy undermined his chances.

While betting on Verstappen may be enticing, there are alternative bets worth considering. It’s crucial to monitor the weather forecast closely and place bets as close to the start of each session as possible to account for any changes in conditions. The Monaco Grand Prix always provides thrilling and unpredictable racing, and this year’s edition is set to be no exception.

2023 Monaco Grand Prix Odds

Driver Winner
Max Verstappen +125
Sergio Perez +285
Charles Leclerc +330
Fernando Alonso +650
Lewis Hamilton +2800
Carlos Sainz +3000
George Russell +3500
Lance Stroll +10000
Pierre Gasly +30000
Lando Norris +30000
Esteban Ocon +30000
Yuki Tsunoda +60000
Valtteri Bottas +60000
Oscar Piastri +60000
Nyck de Vries +60000
Nico Hulkenberg +60000
Logan Sargeant +60000
Kevin Magnussen +60000
Guanyu Zhou +60000
Alexander Albon +60000

 

2023 Monaco Grand Prix Prop Bets

Red Bull Does Not Win Poll (+110)

Red Bull Wins Pole Position Odds Play
Red Bull Does Not Win Poll +110 BetOnline logo
Red Bull Does Win Poll -135 BetOnline logo

 

An intriguing alternative bet to consider is the possibility of any car other than Red Bull winning pole position (+110). This bet takes into account Ferrari’s strong one-lap pace and Charles Leclerc’s exceptional skills in Monaco qualifying.

Ferrari has shown impressive qualifying performance in recent years, with Leclerc securing the fastest time in qualifying for the past two editions of the Monaco Grand Prix. Despite his previous misfortunes in converting those performances into victories, Leclerc’s mastery of the challenging Monaco circuit is undeniable.

Bet on Red Bull Does Not Win Poll (+110) at BetOnline

 

Both Mercedes to finish in the points -200

 

Both Mercedes in the Points Odds Play
Yes Both Mercedes in the Points -200 BetOnline logo
No Both Mercedes in the Points +155 BetOnline logo

 

Lewis Hamilton, a seven-time world champion, has an impressive average finish of 4.5 in Monaco. His experience and skill on the tight and demanding street circuit make him a formidable contender for a points-scoring finish. Additionally, George Russell, who joined Mercedes in 2022, showcased his talent with a fifth-place finish in his debut Monaco race with the team last year. This performance demonstrated his ability to adapt quickly to the unique challenges of the Monaco Grand Prix.

Bet on Yes Both Mercedes in Points (-200) at BetOnline
