F1 Monaco Grand Prix: Betting Odds, Top Storylines, Favorable Prop Bets

Racing Fans and the world of motorsport have a big weekend ahead, and the monaco grand prix is a big part of it.
The iconic Monaco Grand Prix is set to take place this weekend, and all signs point to another dominant performance by Max Verstappen, based on recent history and the weather forecast.
Verstappen, the reigning two-time champion and winner of the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix, is favored by BetMGM to secure pole position (+140), win the race (+125), and finish on the podium (-300). These all look like enticing wagers and numbers.
Although Verstappen had crashed in his first two Monaco races, he has since achieved an impressive average finish of 4.4. With three victories in the first five races of the 2023 season and a strong run of form, combined with the forecast of rain for the weekend (conditions in which Verstappen excels), it’s difficult to bet against the Dutchman. If Verstappen secures pole position in Saturday’s qualifying, it could be a decisive advantage, making him an almost must-bet this weekend. Qualifying is notoriously crucial in Monaco, with an average of only 1.25 lead changes per race since 2010, and on five occasions, there were no lead changes at all. Rain would further amplify the impact of qualifying on the race outcome.
Monaco native Charles Leclerc is looking to compete at his home course this weekend, as he has posted the fastest time in qualifying for the past two years. However, he has been unable to convert those performances into a victory. In fact, he has only managed to finish his home race once in four attempts at the Formula 1 level. In 2021, Leclerc crashed in the final moments of qualifying while holding the top time and was unable to start the race. Last year, Ferrari’s strategy undermined his chances.
While betting on Verstappen may be enticing, there are alternative bets worth considering. It’s crucial to monitor the weather forecast closely and place bets as close to the start of each session as possible to account for any changes in conditions. The Monaco Grand Prix always provides thrilling and unpredictable racing, and this year’s edition is set to be no exception.
2023 Monaco Grand Prix Odds
|Driver
|Winner
|Max Verstappen
|+125
|Sergio Perez
|+285
|Charles Leclerc
|+330
|Fernando Alonso
|+650
|Lewis Hamilton
|+2800
|Carlos Sainz
|+3000
|George Russell
|+3500
|Lance Stroll
|+10000
|Pierre Gasly
|+30000
|Lando Norris
|+30000
|Esteban Ocon
|+30000
|Yuki Tsunoda
|+60000
|Valtteri Bottas
|+60000
|Oscar Piastri
|+60000
|Nyck de Vries
|+60000
|Nico Hulkenberg
|+60000
|Logan Sargeant
|+60000
|Kevin Magnussen
|+60000
|Guanyu Zhou
|+60000
|Alexander Albon
|+60000
2023 Monaco Grand Prix Prop Bets
Red Bull Does Not Win Poll (+110)
|Red Bull Wins Pole Position
|Odds
|Play
|Red Bull Does Not Win Poll
|+110
|Red Bull Does Win Poll
|-135
An intriguing alternative bet to consider is the possibility of any car other than Red Bull winning pole position (+110). This bet takes into account Ferrari’s strong one-lap pace and Charles Leclerc’s exceptional skills in Monaco qualifying.
Ferrari has shown impressive qualifying performance in recent years, with Leclerc securing the fastest time in qualifying for the past two editions of the Monaco Grand Prix. Despite his previous misfortunes in converting those performances into victories, Leclerc’s mastery of the challenging Monaco circuit is undeniable.
Both Mercedes to finish in the points -200
|Both Mercedes in the Points
|Odds
|Play
|Yes Both Mercedes in the Points
|-200
|No Both Mercedes in the Points
|+155
Lewis Hamilton, a seven-time world champion, has an impressive average finish of 4.5 in Monaco. His experience and skill on the tight and demanding street circuit make him a formidable contender for a points-scoring finish. Additionally, George Russell, who joined Mercedes in 2022, showcased his talent with a fifth-place finish in his debut Monaco race with the team last year. This performance demonstrated his ability to adapt quickly to the unique challenges of the Monaco Grand Prix.