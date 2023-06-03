Faith Kipyegon sets World Record in the women’s 1500 metres

The Diamond League season had its third event of 2023 on Friday, with the world’s best track and field athletes competing at Stadio Luigi Ridiolfi in Florence, Italy. The most significant event of the entire competition was the last event–the women’s 1500 metres. There, Faith Kipyegon of Bomet, Kenya set the world record with a time of three minutes, 49.11 seconds.

Smashed the previous record

Kipyegon not only broke the previous world record, she smashed it. Genzebe Dibaba of Ethiopia had the previous world record of three minutes, 50.07 seconds. That was set in Monaco on July 17, 2015. Kipyegon broke Dibaba’s record by 0.96 seconds. Kipyegon was the first woman ever to break the three minute and 50 second barrier.

Kipyegon’s Previous Personal Best

Kipyegon’s previous best time was 3:51.07 at a Diamond League event in Monaco on August 10, 2022. It was part of a significant 2022 summer for the Kenyan legend as she also won the 2022 IAAF World Championship gold medal in Eugene, Oregon with a time of 3:52.96. The gold medal in Eugene was her second world championship gold as she also posted a time of 4:02.59 in winning gold in 2017 in London, England.

Florence Race

Kipyegon easily reached the podium by 11.84 seconds. Ciara Mageean of Ireland finished in fourth place with a time of four minutes, .95 seconds. Laura Muir of Great Britain won the silver medal with a time of three minutes, 57.09 seconds. Jessica Hull of Australia won the bronze medal with a time of three minutes, 57.29 seconds.

Two-Time Olympic Gold Medalist

Kipyegon won the gold medal at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro and the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2021. Kipyegon’s time at the first ever Olympic Games in South America seven years ago was 4:08.92. Kipyegon’s time at the last Olympic Games was 3:53.11.

Second World Record of 2023

This was the second world record in track and field for an event that has Olympic status in 2023. The first was Ryan Crouser of the United States, who had a throw of 23.56 metres in the men’s shot put on May 27. Crouser’s world record came at the USATF Grand Prix in Los Angeles, California.