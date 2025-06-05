Atlanta Falcons star running back Bijan Robinson has quietly solidified himself as a top-10 back in the NFL. Heading into his third season, Robinson is looking to make a statement. The former Texas Longhorn is determined to deliver more explosive plays in 2025. Particularly long runs of 50 to 60 yards.

“We’re done with 30-yard runs and all that stuff. Now it’s time to get those 60 yards, 50 yards. So, I’ve been doing a lot more explosive drills,” Robinson said Tuesday, according to the Falcons’ official website. “I’ve been doing a lot more running—100 yards, like sprinting—so we can be prepared for, God willing, when those moments come in all the games.”

Last season, Robinson recorded 34 explosive runs, which Next Gen Stats defines as carries of 10 yards or more. He has a strong chance to hit his lofty targets in 2025, especially considering the expectation that Atlanta will lean heavily on the run game. With young quarterback Michael Penix Jr. still unproven as he enters his second NFL season, the Falcons may once again rely on Robinson to carry the offensive load.

Bijan Robinson Aiming for More Explosive Runs in 2025

Bijan Robinson’s Career So Far

Robinson is coming off a breakout season in which he earned his first Pro Bowl nod. He rushed for 1,456 yards, scored 14 rushing touchdowns, and averaged 85.6 rushing yards per game. Additionally, he posted an impressive 60.2 percent rushing success rate and averaged 4.8 yards per carry.

Through two NFL seasons, Robinson has totaled 2,432 rushing yards, 18 touchdowns, and an average of 71.5 rushing yards per game, with a career success rate of 53.3 percent. With numbers like these, there’s no doubt Robinson has the talent. The question now is whether his continued development can help translate into sustained team success for the Atlanta Falcons.

Atlanta’s Outlook for 2025

As of June 4th, 2025, FanDuel lists the Falcons at +220 odds to win the NFC South—second only to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+100). There’s a wealth of talent on Atlanta’s roster. As a result, the team could emerge as a dark horse playoff contender in the NFC. However, several factors need to align for that to happen.

Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. must take a significant step forward and prove he can be a reliable NFL starter. The defense, especially the pass rush, also needs to show improvement. However, with Bijan Robinson getting better each season, the Falcons may not be as far from playoff contention as some might think.