The Atlanta Falcons will have a new coach in 2024 after the firing of Arthur Smith. Who will become the next head coach of the Atlanta Falcons? Below, we explore the odds for the next Falcons head coach.

Atlanta Falcons Fire Arthur Smith

The Falcons used a top-10 pick on an offensive weapon in each year with Arthur Smith, selecting TE Kyle Pitts at No. 4 in 2021, Drake London at No. 8 in 2022, and Bijan Robinson at No. 8 in 2023. Atlanta finished with a 7-10 record each season. https://t.co/yUEBFke7Dr pic.twitter.com/XkB67Rvlad — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 8, 2024

After three seasons, the Falcons fired Smith late Sunday night after Atlanta’s 48-17 loss to the New Orleans Saints. Atlanta had a chance to win the NFC South with a win and a Buccaneers loss. Instead, the Falcons lost their fourth game in five tries to finish the season at 7-10.

Under Smith, the Falcons went 21-30 and finished under .500 in all three seasons. Atlanta has not qualified for the postseason since 2017.

Falcons owner Arthur Blank, CEO Rich McKay, and general manager Terry Fontenot will spearhead the coaching search.

Next Falcons Head Coach Odds

With Smith out, who will be the Falcons’ next head coach?

On BetOnline, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is the favorite to become the next head coach of the Falcons. Belichick is still under contract with the Patriots, but the two parties may go their separate ways this offseason.

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson (+400) will be in the mix for the Falcons’ job. Under Johnson, the Lions offense ranked 3rd in yards (394.8 yards/game), 2nd in passing yards (258.9 yards/game), 5th in rushing yards (135.9 yards/game), and 5th in scoring (27.1 points/game).

Commanders offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy (+500), Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik (+600), and Michigan head coach Jom Harbaugh (+700) round out the list of top candidates.

Below, view the odds via BetOnline for the next head coach of the Falcons.

Next Falcons Head Coach Odds Odds Play Bill Belichick +300 Ben Johnson +400 Eric Bieniemy +500 Bobby Slowik +600 Jim Harbaugh +700 Raheem Morris +800 Kellen Moore +800 Brian Callahan +900 Mike MacDonald +900 Dan Quinn +1000 Brian Flores +1000 Ejiro Evero +1100 Dave Canales +1200 Ron Rivera +1400 Deion Sanders +2500

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.