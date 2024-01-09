NFL News and Rumors

Next Falcons Head Coach Odds: Bill Belichick, Ben Johnson Top List

Dan Girolamo
Sports Editor
2 min read
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick

The Atlanta Falcons will have a new coach in 2024 after the firing of Arthur Smith. Who will become the next head coach of the Atlanta Falcons? Below, we explore the odds for the next Falcons head coach.

Atlanta Falcons Fire Arthur Smith

After three seasons, the Falcons fired Smith late Sunday night after Atlanta’s 48-17 loss to the New Orleans Saints. Atlanta had a chance to win the NFC South with a win and a Buccaneers loss. Instead, the Falcons lost their fourth game in five tries to finish the season at 7-10.

Under Smith, the Falcons went 21-30 and finished under .500 in all three seasons. Atlanta has not qualified for the postseason since 2017.

Falcons owner Arthur Blank, CEO Rich McKay, and general manager Terry Fontenot will spearhead the coaching search.

Next Falcons Head Coach Odds

With Smith out, who will be the Falcons’ next head coach?

On BetOnline, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is the favorite to become the next head coach of the Falcons. Belichick is still under contract with the Patriots, but the two parties may go their separate ways this offseason.

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson (+400) will be in the mix for the Falcons’ job. Under Johnson, the Lions offense ranked 3rd in yards (394.8 yards/game), 2nd in passing yards (258.9 yards/game), 5th in rushing yards (135.9 yards/game), and 5th in scoring (27.1 points/game).

Commanders offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy (+500), Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik (+600), and Michigan head coach Jom Harbaugh (+700) round out the list of top candidates.

Below, view the odds via BetOnline for the next head coach of the Falcons.

Next Falcons Head Coach Odds Odds Play
Bill Belichick +300 BetOnline logo
Ben Johnson +400 BetOnline logo
Eric Bieniemy +500 BetOnline logo
Bobby Slowik +600 BetOnline logo
Jim Harbaugh  +700 BetOnline logo
Raheem Morris +800 BetOnline logo
Kellen Moore +800 BetOnline logo
Brian Callahan +900 BetOnline logo
Mike MacDonald +900 BetOnline logo
 Dan Quinn +1000 BetOnline logo
Brian Flores +1000 BetOnline logo
Ejiro Evero +1100 BetOnline logo
Dave Canales +1200 BetOnline logo
Ron Rivera +1400 BetOnline logo
Deion Sanders +2500 BetOnline logo

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
