Shedeur Sanders was widely expected to be a first round prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft, but a spectacular slide eventually saw him selected as the 144th overall pick by the Cleveland Browns. The man himself would have gone through an emotional rollercoaster as the draft continued on without him, but one fan is seeking ’emotional damages’ after seeing Sanders slide.

What Pick Was Shedeur Sanders in the NFL Draft?

Shedeur Sanders had perhaps one of the most memorable NFL Drafts in recent years, and largely for all the wrong reasons.

From being predicted as a top-five pick by his father, to fake calls from pranksters posing as franchise figureheads, the draft was nothing short of disastrous for the former Buffaloes quarterback.

Eventually, the Cleveland Browns snapped him up on the third and final day of the draft, as the 144th overall pick.

Why Did Shedeur Sanders Slide to the Fifth Round of the Draft?

Despite President Donald Trump defending Sanders’ and criticizing NFL franchise owners for not selecting Sanders earlier — calling them “stupid” — nearly all of the league passed up the chance to add him to their rosters.

It is interesting to note that an anonymous NFL assistant coach was quoted by NFL Network as saying: “He takes unnecessary sacks. He never plays on time. He has horrible body language. He blames teammates. But the biggest thing is he’s not that good.”

The coach also went on to explain how his formal interview was one of the “worst” he had been a part of during his career.

Another AFC executive also concurred, saying: “It didn’t go great in our interview. He wants to dictate what he’s going to do and what’s best for him. He makes you feel small.”

Fan Sues the NFL For $100m After Sanders Selected in Fifth Round

No doubt Sanders would have gone through the wringer as NFL owners continued to pass up on him, but one fan in particular has taken the slide to heart.

Listed in court documents as “John Doe”, the fan is suing the NFL for $100 million in emotional damages.

The Georgia resident and University of Colorado football fan regularly watches “Well Off Media,” a media company created by Colorado head coach Deion Sanders — Shedeur’s father — and he says they suffered severe emotional distress.

The plaintiff claims the aforementioned reports from NFL owners alleging Sanders intentionally sabotaged his formal interviews influenced other league figureheads.

Therefore, these factors led to connivance with the intention to keep Sanders off the board, until his draft stock had fallen.

The lawsuit notes state: “The NFL’s actions and the dissemination of slanderous statements have caused severe emotional distress and trauma to the plaintiff, resulting in frustration, disappointment and psychological harm as a fan.”

As well as claims that the actions may have been racially motivated, the case also seeks a retraction and apology for the statements made in regards to Sanders, fairer draft standards based on merit, and $100m in emotional damages.