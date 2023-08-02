NFL News and Rumors

Fantasy Football 2023: Betting Odds Rank Christian McCaffrey as Top Running Back Ahead of Austin Ekeler

David Evans
As NFL fantasy football enthusiasts gear up for the 2023 season, anticipation and analysis are in the air. Team managers are turning their attention to player rankings and team analysis and it’s the former we concentrate on here. We have the latest betting odds that show that Christian McCaffrey is the current favorite to be the top-scoring running back in fantasy football in 2023. But who else is in the mix?

Here at The Sports Daily, we’ve put together our in-house odds for the top-scoring fantasy running in the 2023 NFL season. Our oddsmaker tells me these are based on a PPR league, where a reception also means a point. Meanwhile, BetOnline has set the betting lines for various categories including Most Rushing TDs and Most Rushing Yards for the season. Let’s dive into the odds, team dynamics, individual growth, and other relevant factors for each quarterback in the race.

From Tony Pollard’s takeover of the Cowboys backfield to Derrick Henry’s domination on the field, we’ll explore the standout running backs that are poised to lead their teams and contribute to fantasy rosters across various leagues. If you are a fantasy manager looking for a league-winning pick, our comprehensive guide offers insights and projections that could be pivotal in your decision-making process.

Complete List of Top 2023 NFL Fantasy RB Odds

Player Top Scoring Fantasy RB Odds Most Rushing Yards Odds Most Rushing TDs Odds
Christian McCaffrey +175 +2200 +2200
Austin Ekeler +400 +5000 +1400
Bijan Robinson +800 +1200 +1400
Tony Pollard +800 +2000 +2500
Saquon Barkley +1100 +2000 +2500
Jonathan Taylor +1600 +850 +1200
Breece Hall +1600 +2500 +2800
Derrick Henry +2000 +1000 +800
Any Other Player +400 See BetOnline See BetOnline

Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers

  • RB1 Fantasy Odds: +175
  • Most Rushing TDs Odds: +2200
  • Most Rushing Yards Odds: +2200

In his first full season with the 49ers, Christian McCaffrey quickly made his mark. Finishing as RB2, McCaffrey initially took some time to settle into the 49ers’ system, but soon proved himself dominant in the receiving game.

Leading the league in receiving yards and coming in second in receiving touchdowns, he’s been a point-per-reception (PPR) sensation. Despite having Eli Mitchell and some Deebo Samuel snaps as competition in the backfield, McCaffrey is still the big favorite to become fantasy’s RB1 this year.

With his skills in both rushing and receiving, his top ranking in the odds is justified, making him a sought-after pick for 2023.

Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers

  • RB1 Fantasy Odds: +400
  • Most Rushing TDs Odds: +5000
  • Most Rushing Yards Odds: +1400

Austin Ekeler RB Los Angeles Chargers

Austin Ekeler has been another name that resonates with PPR enthusiasts. Finishing as the fourth overall RB last season, Ekeler led running backs with a stunning 127 receptions.

He also finished second in rushing touchdowns last year with 13. The Chargers’ star running back is projected for a big year, and his PPR capabilities make him a top contender for the top running back spot. A

lthough trailing McCaffrey in the odds for top fantasy running back, Ekeler’s consistent performances and pass game ability make him a prime candidate for fantasy teams.

Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons

  • RB1 Fantasy Odds: +800
  • Most Rushing TDs Odds: +1200
  • Most Rushing Yards Odds: +1400
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson
Jun 14, 2023; Flowery Branch, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) runs during a drill during minicamp at IBM Performance Field. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The rookie out of Texas, Bijan Robinson, is making waves as the 8th overall first-round pick. Joining the Falcons, Robinson brings a fresh and dynamic approach to the backfield. While his NFL stats are yet to be determined, the excitement surrounding his potential is palpable.

His odds for most rushing yards and touchdowns reflect a strong belief in his capabilities. The investment in Robinson may be a risk for some fantasy managers, but it’s a gamble that could pay off handsomely. As a young and untested talent, Robinson offers an intriguing option for those looking to make a bold statement in their fantasy leagues.

Tony Pollard (Dallas Cowboys)

  • RB1 Fantasy Odds: +800
  • Most Rushing TDs Odds: +2500
  • Most Rushing Yards Odds: +2000
Nov 22, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard (20) runs with the ball in the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Tony Pollard has finally taken over the Cowboys’ backfield from Ezekiel Elliott, showcasing impressive statistics in the last season. Averaging 5.2 yards per carry (YPC) compared to Zeke’s 3.8 YPC, he managed 13.1 fantasy points per game even when splitting backfield work.

With an expected increased role, Pollard’s potential is exciting. He could turn into enormous production and might become a value pick for the top rusher and the number one fantasy running back at +2000 and +800 respectively.

Saquon Barkley (New York Giants)

  • RB1 Fantasy Odds: +1100
  • Most Rushing TDs Odds: +2500
  • Most Rushing Yards Odds: +2000
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley
Dec 4, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs with the ball against the Washington Commanders during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Saquon Barkley of the Giants is positioned for success in 2023. Ranking 6th overall in fantasy points and points per game (PPG) last season, he is anticipated to be a top red-zone option for the Giants.

Barkley finished the previous season fourth in carries and yards and tied for fifth in touchdowns. With no significant competition in the backfield, he could be in store for a significant year.

Jonathan Taylor (Indianapolis Colts)

  • RB1 Fantasy Odds: +1600
  • Most Rushing TDs Odds: +1200
  • Most Rushing Yards Odds: +850

Jonathan Taylor RB Indianpolis Colts

The Colts’ Jonathan Taylor is coming off cleanup surgery on his ankle but is expected to rebound if healthy. After an off-season where he finished with just 9.9 fantasy points per game, suffering from a poor offense, he has a fresh chance.

The Colts’ draft of QB Anthony Richardson may open up the running game and give Taylor an opportunity to compete with the top fantasy RBs in 2023. It could also open up holes in the red zone and should the Colts offense be half decent, +1200 for most rushing touchdowns could appeal.

Breece Hall (New York Jets)

  • RB1 Fantasy Odds: +1600
  • Most Rushing TDs Odds: +2800
  • Most Rushing Yards Odds: +2500

Breece Hall, who tore his ACL early in the 2022/23 season, ranked 7th in fantasy points per game and looked excellent in limited play.

Although he faces competition in the backfield from Michael Carter and rookie Israel Abanikanda, the arrival of Aaron Rodgers under center should significantly help the offense. Rodgers’ history with running backs in Green Bay bodes well for Hall.

Derrick Henry (Tennessee Titans)

  • RB1 Fantasy Odds: +2000
  • Most Rushing TDs Odds: +800
  • Most Rushing Yards Odds: +1000
Oct 13, 2020; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) throws Buffalo Bills cornerback Josh Norman (29) to the side from a stiff arm during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Derrick Henry, everyone’s favorite running back, continues to dominate the league, crushing safeties and linebackers as only he can.

As the number 3 fantasy running back in 2022/23, second in rushing touchdowns, and leading the league in carries for the third time in four years, Henry’s achievements speak volumes. However, the Titans’ offensive line could be a potential issue, adding a slight concern to an otherwise incredible résumé.

In saying that, his odds of +2000 to be the highest scoring running back in fantasy football does look tempting.

TSD Commentary

“Analyzing the upcoming NFL season is always an electrifying experience,” according to The Sports Daily lead editor Nick Raffoul. “But the potential in the running back landscape for 2023 is particularly thrilling. We see a blend of established stars like McCaffrey and Henry mixed with rising talents like Pollard and Robinson.

“It’s a diverse and dynamic field that represents not just the future of the game, but the ever-changing strategies in fantasy football. Managers should be paying close attention to these players and the odds, as they could be the key to a winning fantasy season. Here at The Sports Daily, we remain committed to providing the most comprehensive insights to help our readers succeed in their fantasy leagues.”

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors
David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on esteemed platforms like American Betting Experts and Betting Pro.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
