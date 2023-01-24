The 2023 Farmers Insurance Open will swing into action this week from La Jolla, California.

There will be a surprisingly strong field at the Farmers Insurance Open this weekend with five of the top 10 players in action. Jon Rahm, Will Zalatoris, and Xander Schauffele are among the players that will head to Torrey Pines Golf Course on Wednesday and continue the West Coast Swing on the PGA Tour.

The PGA Tour event is scheduled one day earlier to not interfere with the NFL’s AFC and NFC Championship Games on Sunday.

The Farmer Insurance Open is led by heavy favorite Rahm, who holds +450 odds ahead of Wednesday’s tee off. Schauffele (+1100), Finau (+1150), and Thomas (+1500) are next on the odds leaderboard heading into Round 1.

The Farmers Insurance Open 2023 Odds | Odds to Win The Farmers Insurance Open 2023

After winning the American Express, Jon Rahm starts the weekend as a heavy favorite at +450 odds to win the Farmers Insurance Open.

Rahm has started off the 2023 season with two wins and will look to continue his streak at one of his favorite courses Torrey Pines. Rahm has previously won on this course before at the 2021 US Open over Louis Oosthuizen.

Xander Schauffele (+1100), Tony Finau (+1150), and Justin Thomas (+1500) follow suit with the next best odds to win.

Check out the chart below for a complete breakdown of Farmers Insurance Open 2023 odds from BetOnline, one of the top golf betting sites.

The Farmers Insurance Open Golfers Farmers Insurance Open Odds Play Jon Rahm +450 Xander Schauffele +1100 Tony Finau +1150 Justin Thomas +1500 Will Zalatoris +1500 Collin Morikawa +1500 Sungjae Im +2000 Max Homa +2100 Jason Day +2200 Jason Day +2200 Taylor Montgomery +2600 Hideki Matsuyama +3300 Maverick McNealy +3300 Si Woo Kim +4500 Sahith Theegala +4500 Cameron Davis +4500 JJ Spaun +5500 Justin Rose +5500 Taylor Pendrith +6500 Keegan Bradley +7000

The Farmers Insurance Open 2023 Picks and Predictions

After a hot start to the season, all eyes will be on Rahm.

The Spaniard won for a second time in two PGA Tour starts at the American Express and Sentry Tournament of Champions. He has now won four of his last six starts worldwide and has beaten a combined 11 players over that span.

He has taken over the FedEx Cup Season Standings leading the group with 1,173 points.

Rahm has a fantastic history at Torrey Pines with two wins here in 2017 and 2021. He won this event in 2017, marking his first career PGA Tour win. In 2021, playing at the South Course at Torrey Pines, Rahm won his first major championship with the US Open.

Take Rahm to win back-to-back at the Farmers Insurance Open.

