Farmers Insurance Open 2023 Odds, Predictions and Expert Golf Picks

Gia Nguyen
Farmer Insurance Odds, Predictions and Expert Golf Picks
The 2023 Farmers Insurance Open will swing into action this week from La Jolla, California.

There will be a surprisingly strong field at the Farmers Insurance Open this weekend with five of the top 10 players in action. Jon Rahm, Will Zalatoris, and Xander Schauffele are among the players that will head to Torrey Pines Golf Course on Wednesday and continue the West Coast Swing on the PGA Tour.

The PGA Tour event is scheduled one day earlier to not interfere with the NFL’s AFC and NFC Championship Games on Sunday.

The Farmer Insurance Open is led by heavy favorite Rahm, who holds +450 odds ahead of Wednesday’s tee off. Schauffele (+1100), Finau (+1150), and Thomas (+1500) are next on the odds leaderboard heading into Round 1.

Scroll down below for the Farmers Insurance Open 2023 odds, predictions and best bets.

How to Watch The Farmers Insurance Open 2023 — Golf Betting Guide

  • 🏌PGA Tour Event: Farmers Insurance Open 2023
  • 📅 Farmers Insurance Open Date: Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023
  • 🏆 The Farmers Insurance Open 2022 Winner: Luke List
  • 🕙 Tee Times Start: TBD
  • 💰 Farmers Insurance Open Purse: $8,700,000
  • 📺 TV Channel: Golf Channel
  • Golf Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course | La Jolla, California
  • 🎲 The Farmers Insurance Open Odds: Jon Rahm +450 | Xander Schauffele +1100 | Tony Finau +1150 | Justin Thomas +1500

The Farmers Insurance Open 2023 Odds | Odds to Win The Farmers Insurance Open 2023

After winning the American Express, Jon Rahm starts the weekend as a heavy favorite at +450 odds to win the Farmers Insurance Open.

Rahm has started off the 2023 season with two wins and will look to continue his streak at one of his favorite courses Torrey Pines. Rahm has previously won on this course before at the 2021 US Open over Louis Oosthuizen.

Xander Schauffele (+1100), Tony Finau (+1150), and Justin Thomas (+1500) follow suit with the next best odds to win.

Check out the chart below for a complete breakdown of Farmers Insurance Open 2023 odds from BetOnline, one of the top golf betting sites.

The Farmers Insurance Open Golfers Farmers Insurance Open Odds Play
Jon Rahm +450 BetOnline logo
Xander Schauffele +1100 BetOnline logo
Tony Finau +1150 BetOnline logo
Justin Thomas +1500 BetOnline logo
Will Zalatoris +1500 BetOnline logo
Collin Morikawa +1500 BetOnline logo
Sungjae Im +2000 BetOnline logo
Max Homa +2100 BetOnline logo
Jason Day +2200 BetOnline logo
Taylor Montgomery +2600 BetOnline logo
Hideki Matsuyama +3300 BetOnline logo
Maverick McNealy +3300 BetOnline logo
Si Woo Kim +4500 BetOnline logo
Sahith Theegala +4500 BetOnline logo
Cameron Davis +4500 BetOnline logo
JJ Spaun +5500 BetOnline logo
Justin Rose +5500 BetOnline logo
Taylor Pendrith +6500 BetOnline logo
Keegan Bradley +7000 BetOnline logo

The Farmers Insurance Open 2023 Picks and Predictions

After a hot start to the season, all eyes will be on Rahm.

The Spaniard won for a second time in two PGA Tour starts at the American Express and Sentry Tournament of Champions. He has now won four of his last six starts worldwide and has beaten a combined 11 players over that span.

He has taken over the FedEx Cup Season Standings leading the group with 1,173 points.

Rahm has a fantastic history at Torrey Pines with two wins here in 2017 and 2021. He won this event in 2017, marking his first career PGA Tour win. In 2021, playing at the South Course at Torrey Pines, Rahm won his first major championship with the US Open.

Take Rahm to win back-to-back at the Farmers Insurance Open.

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
