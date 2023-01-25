The PGA Tour officially begins as the field heads to Torrey Pines Golf Course for the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open.

The Farmers Insurance moves a day ahead to ensure the final doesn’t coincide with NFL Conference Championship Games on Sunday. Torrey Pines will draw the strongest field of the year with several top 10 players competing on Wednesday.

While the weather won’t be that big of an issue this weekend, previous rain storms in January will make the South Course longer and tougher to play on in La Jolla.

Farmers Insurance Open 2023 Field

It’s a strong field at the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open this year with five of the top 10 players heading to Torrey Pines Golf Course.

Fans will get a chance to see some of the biggest golf names including Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, Will Zalatoris, Tony Finau, and more.

In addition past winners will be teeing off as well including defending champion Luke List and two-time champion Jason Day.

Farmers Insurance Open 2023 Tee Times

Like the American Express, players will be teeing off on different courses this weekend. Torrey Pines features two courses, the South Course and the North Course.

Before the cut players will have an opportunity to play on both the North and South Course. The North course is generally easier and shorter while the South is one of the longest courses on the PGA Tour.

The tee times begin at 12:00 p.m. ET and there will be four different groups teeing off at once. Each course will have a hole 1 and hole 10 tee off.

Torrey Pines South Course Round 1 Featured Groups

While the South Course is known to be harder, players will have a chance to compete on both courses before the cut.

On Wednesday, some of the best groups start on the South Course to kick off Round 1.

Golf fans can catch Si Woo Kim, Keegan Bradley and Sungjae Im at 1:30 p.m. ET on the South Course.

In addition, the favorite Jon Rahm will be teeing off at the South Course on Wednesday along with Tony Finau and Justin Thomas at 1:40 p.m. ET.

Below, we’ll highlight the feature groups to watch in Round 1 and when they tee off.

1:30 p.m. ET: Si Woo Kim, Keegan Bradley, Sungjae Im

1:40 p.m. ET: Jon Rahm, Tony Finau, Justin Thomas

Tee Time Group 12:00 p.m. Adam Schenk, Doug Ghim, Stephan Jaeger 12:00 p.m.* Rory Sabbatini, Arjun Atwal, Austin Smotherman 12:10 p.m. Dylan Frittelli, Beau Hossler, Hank Lebioda 12:10 p.m.* Kevin Tway, Matthew NeSmith, Lee Hodges 12:20 p.m. Trey Mullinax, Cam Davis, Michael Thompson 12:20 p.m.* Ryan Brehm, Cameron Champ, Harris English 12:30 p.m. Jonathan Byrd, Kelly Kraft, Taylor Moore 12:30 p.m.* Martin Laird, Tyler Duncan, Scott Stallings 12:40 p.m. Nick Hardy, Dean Burmester, Sam Stevens 12:40 p.m.* Carl Yuan, Kyle Westmoreland, Augusto Núñez 12:50 p.m. Ben Griffin, Austin Eckroat, Vincent Norrman 12:50 p.m.* Andrew Novak, Harry Hall, Trevor Werbylo 1:00 p.m. Kevin Yu, Eric Cole, Taiga Semikawa 1:00 p.m.* Robby Shelton, Zecheng Dou 1:10 p.m. David Lingmerth, Cameron Percy, Alex Smalley 1:10 p.m.* Jason Dufner, Adam Hadwin, Ben Crane 1:20 p.m. Rickie Fowler, Justin Rose, Taylor Montgomery 1:20 p.m.* Martin Trainer, Camilo Villegas, Callum Tarren 1:30 p.m. Si Woo Kim, Keegan Bradley, Sungjae Im 1:30 p.m.* Scott Piercy, Jimmy Walker, Kevin Streelman 1:40 p.m. Jon Rahm, Tony Finau, Justin Thomas 1:40 p.m.* Patton Kizzire, Kurt Kitayama, Justin Lower 1:50 p.m. Ryan Armour, Emiliano Grillo, Danny Lee 1:50 p.m.* Joseph Bramlett, Michael Gligic, Patrick Welch 2:00 p.m. Davis Thompson, Scott Harrington, Cole Hammer 2:00 p.m.* Tano Goya, Carson Young

Note: * Indicates Hole No.10 Tee Off

Torrey Pines North Course Round 1 Featured Groups

Half of the field will be starting on the North Course to begin the Farmers Open. The North Course is known to be a little easier with bermuda grass, fans can expect low scores from groups on the North Course at the end of the first day.

The first featured group to check out on the North Course is the defending champion Luke List, former champion Jason Day, and Adam Svensson at 12:20 p.m. ET.

Golf fans can also catch Schauffele, Spaun and Matasuyama in action on the North Course, 20 minutes later for a 12:40 p.m. ET tee off.

Below, we’ll list the tee times for the pairings to watch out for in Round 1 of the Farmers Insurance Open.

12:20 p.m. ET: Adam Svensson, Luke List, Jason Day

12:30 p.m. ET: Max Homa, Will Zalatoris, Collin Morikawa

12:40 p.m. ET: Xander Schauffele, J.J Spaun, Hideki Matsuyama

Tee Time Group 12:00 p.m. Ryan Palmer, Aaron Baddeley, John Huh 12:00 p.m.* William McGirt, Bill Haas, Ben Martin 12:10 p.m. James Hahn, Sean O’Hair, Maverick McNealy 12:10 p.m.* Brendan Steele, Sam Ryder, Zac Blair 12:20 p.m. Sebastián Muñoz, J.B. Holmes, Sahith Theegala 12:20 p.m.* Adam Svensson, Luke List, Jason Day 12:30 p.m. Henrik Norlander, Doc Redman, Hayden Buckley 12:30 p.m.* Max Homa, Will Zalatoris, Collin Morikawa 12:40 p.m. S.H. Kim, Kevin Roy, Keita Nakajima 12:40 p.m.* Xander Schauffele, J.J. Spaun, Hideki Matsuyama 12:50 p.m. Anders Albertson, Harrison Endycott, Michael Block 12:50 p.m.* Kyle Stanley, Davis Riley, Justin Suh 1:00 p.m. Will Gordon, Brandon Matthews 1:00 p.m.* Dylan Wu, Philip Knowles, Trevor Cone 1:10 p.m. Adam Long, Byeong Hun An, Patrick Rodgers 1:10 p.m.* Michael Kim, Peter Malnati, Nick Watney 1:20 p.m. Jhonattan Vegas, Charley Hoffman, Taylor Pendrith 1:20 p.m.* Satoshi Kodaira, Brice Garnett, Brian Stuard 1:30 p.m. Garrick Higgo, Robert Streb, Lanto Griffin 1:30 p.m.* Jim Herman, Richy Werenski, Gary Woodland 1:40 p.m. Austin Cook, Cody Gribble, S.Y. Noh 1:40 p.m.* Wyndham Clark, Aaron Rai, Thomas Detry 1:50 p.m. Matti Schmid, Brent Grant, Joey Vrzich 1:50 p.m.* Ben Taylor, Tyson Alexander, Paul Haley II 2:00 p.m. MJ Daffue, Erik Barnes 2:00 p.m.* Harry Higgs, Nico Echavarria, Michael Herrera

Note: * Indicates Hole No.10 Tee Off

Farmers Insurance Open 2023 Odds

Some of golf’s most historic moments have happened at Torrey Pines Golf Course.

Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau, and Justin Thomas are among the golfers that will travel to La Jolla to play at the historic course.

Rahmn opened as the Farmers Insurance Open favorite +450 odds. While his odds have dropped off a bit to +500, he is still the overwhelming betting favorite. Rahm is red-hot right now, winning his first two starts and will head back to familiar course at Torrey Pines, where he won the 2021 US Open and his first PGA Tournament in 2017.

Xander Schauffele (+1100), Tony Finau (+1200), Will Zalatoris (+1600), and Collin Morikawa (+1800) round out the top-five contenders for the Farmers Insurance Open.

Below, we’ll break down the top 25 Farmers Insurance Open odds from BetOnline, one of the top US sportsbooks.

Farmers Insurance Open Golfers Farmers Insurance Open Odds Play Jon Rahm +500 Xander Schauffele +1100 Tony Finau +1200 Will Zalatoris +1600 Collin Morikawa +1800 Justin Thomas +2000 Sungjae Im +2200 Max Homa +2200 Taylor Montgomery +2500 Jason Day +2500 Maverick McNealy +3500 Hideki Matsuyama +4500 Cameron Davis +4500 Si Woo Kim +5000 Sahith Theegala +5000 JJ Spaun +5500 Justin Rose +6500 Taylor Pendrith +6500 Wyndham Clark +7000 Keegan Bradley +7500 Kurt Kitayama +7500 Gary Woodland +8000 Adam Hadwin +9000 Alex Smalley +10000 Will Gordon +10000

Farmers Insurance Open 2023 Weather Forecast

Torrey Pines was hit with a massive amount of rain in January meaning there will be some tough rye spots on the fairways.

The weather should be fairly clear though this weekend at the Farmers Insurance Open with mild to warm conditions. The wind seems manageable reaching a high of 13 mph on Thursday. However the field will have to keep an eye on the wind gusts which could get up to 19 mph.

Check out the chart below for the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open weather forecast.