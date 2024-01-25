The first round of the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open is in the books. At the end of Round 1, Kevin Yu is on top of the leaderboard after scoring a first round of 64, eight-under-par.

Despite the field conditions, the field heads back to Torrey Pines for the second round of play. Tee times begin at 11:50 a.m. ET with players teeing off on the south and north course.

Below, we’ll go over the Farmers Insurance Open 2024 leaderboard, tee times for round 2, and updated odds.

Farmers Insurance Open 2024 Round 1 Leaderboard

After sinking seven birdies on the North Course, Kevin Yu finds himself at the top of the leaderboard in La Jolla. Round 2 will be a tougher challenge for him, as he heads to the South Course, which gave the field some trouble on Wednesday.

All but two of the top 18 players played on the North Course during the first round. Nicolai Højgaard and Nick Hardy were the top-performing players on the South Course, finishing at five under par on the day. The dynamic means that player positions are likely going to take a huge shift after today.

Patrick Cantlay and Ryo Hisatsune sit second with seven strokes under par.

Check out the chart below for the Farmers Insurance Open round 1 leaderboard.

Position Player Score R1 1 K. Yu -8 64 T2 P. Cantlay -7 65 T2 R. Hisatsune -7 65 T4 H. Matsuyama -6 66 T4 S. Lowry -6 66 T4 T. Detry -6 66 T4 A. Rai -6 66 T4 A. Tosti -6 66 T9 M. NeSmith -5 67 T9 N. Højgaard -5 67 T9 M. McNealy -5 67 T9 M. Kim -5 67 T9 C. Morikawa -5 67 T9 C. Hadley -5 67 T9 J. Suh -5 67 T9 E. Grillo -5 67 T9 N. Hardy -5 67 T9 B. Burgoon -5 67 T19 A. Eckroat -4 68 T19 S. Jaeger -4 68 T19 L. Åberg -4 68 T19 S. Stallings -4 68 T19 H. English -4 68 T19 L. Hodges -4 68 T19 C. Phillips -4 68 T19 M. Byrd -4 68 T19 J. Bridgeman -4 68 T19 R. Hoey -4 68 T19 B. Hossler -4 68 T19 T. Montgomery -4 68 T19 V. Norrman -4 68 T19 A. Dumont de Chassart -4 68 T19 C. Gotterup -4 68 T34 M. Hubbard -3 69 T34 J. Rose -3 69 T34 Z. Blair -3 69 T34 S.H. Kim -3 69 T34 A. Baddeley -3 69 T34 D. Ghim -3 69 T34 B. Silverman -3 69 T34 T. Finau -3 69 T34 X. Schauffele -3 69 T34 N. Echavarria -3 69 T34 M. Block -3 69 T34 J. Knapp -3 69 T34 M. Pavon -3 69 T34 M. Greyserman -3 69 T48 C. Hoffman -2 70 T48 R. Fox -2 70 T48 B. Taylor -2 70 T48 T. Alexander -2 70 T48 D. Wu -2 70 T48 J. Bramlett -2 70 T48 C. Young -2 70 T48 B. Snedeker -2 70 T48 F. Molinari -2 70 T48 A. Schenk -2 70 T48 T. Moore -2 70 T48 M. Hughes -2 70 T48 S. Välimäki -2 70 T48 J. Highsmith -2 70 T48 T. Whitney -2 70 T48 T. Crowe -2 70 T48 T. Merritt -2 70 T48 R. Shelton -2 70 T48 L. List -2 70 T48 P. Barjon -2 70 T48 A. Bhatia -2 70 T48 M. Homa -2 70 T48 R. Campos -2 70 T48 W. Furr -2 70 T72 R. Sloan -1 71 T72 J. Lower -1 71 T72 A. Novak -1 71 T72 L. Griffin -1 71 T72 R. Brehm -1 71 T72 J.J. Spaun -1 71 T72 K. Mitchell -1 71 T72 P. Coody -1 71 T72 T. Semikawa -1 71 T72 V. Perez -1 71 T72 K. Streelman -1 71 T72 S. Stevens -1 71 T72 S. Ryder -1 71 T72 B. Kohles -1 71 T72 G. Woodland -1 71 T72 K.H. Lee -1 71 T72 C. Ramey -1 71 T72 T. Hoge -1 71 T90 W. Gordon E 72 T90 R. Moore E 72 T90 E. Barnes E 72 T90 S. Theegala E 72 T90 D. Berger E 72 T90 K. Dougherty E 72 T90 N. Xiong E 72 T90 A. Long E 72 T90 H. Endycott E 72 T90 P. Fishburn E 72 T90 C. Hambright E 72 T90 C. Bezuidenhout E 72 T90 B. Griffin E 72 T90 M. Woo Lee E 72 T90 A. Chiarella E 72 T90 P. Coody E 72 T90 C. Sisk E 72 T90 A. Björk E 72 T108 G. Sigg 1 73 T108 V. Whaley 1 73 T108 S. Gutschewski 1 73 T108 T. Pendrith 1 73 T108 C. Yuan 1 73 T108 C. Tarren 1 73 T108 J. Teater 1 73 T108 B. Martin 1 73 T108 P. Malnati 1 73 T108 H. Buckley 1 73 T108 S. Straka 1 73 T108 W. Zalatoris 1 73 T108 M. Wallace 1 73 T108 D. Skinns 1 73 T108 J. Stanger 1 73 T108 R. Pereda 1 73 T108 P. Rodgers 1 73 T108 N. Lashley 1 73 T108 D. Lipsky 1 73 T108 G. Higgo 1 73 T108 D. Thompson 1 73 T108 A. Smalley 1 73 T108 H. Springer 1 73 T108 S. Im 1 73 T108 J.B. Holmes 1 73 T108 N. Lindheim 1 73 T108 C. Naegel 1 73 T108 R. McCormick 1 73 T108 K. Bradley 1 73 T108 D. Riley 1 73 T138 S. Cink 2 74 T138 C. Reavie 2 74 T138 S. Power 2 74 T138 B. Hale, Jr. 2 74 T138 M. Meissner 2 74 T138 E. Cole 2 74 T138 B. Horschel 2 74 T138 J. Day 2 74 T146 M. Schmid 3 75 T146 A. Svensson 3 75 T146 C. Champ 3 75 T146 T. Duncan 3 75 T146 H. Hall 3 75 T146 N. Watney 3 75 T152 M. Laird 4 76 T152 C. Kim 4 76 T152 J. Dahmen 4 76 T155 J. Vegas 6 78 T155 R. MacIntyre 6 78

Farmers Insurance Open 2024 Round 2 Tee Times

The tee schedule remains the same for round 2 but players will be moving courses on Thursday. Those who opened the tournament at the North Course will be heading to the South Course and vice versa. Players will begin to tee off at 11:50 a.m. ET and continue in 11-minute intervals.

One of the earlier featured groups to check out includes Tony Finau, Max Homa, and Xander Schauffele. The group will tee off at 12:23 p.m. ET.

Check out the chart below for the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open round 2 tee times.

North Course Tee Times (ET) Players 11:50 a.m. Tyler Duncan, S.H. Kim, Harry Hall 11:50 a.m.* Patrick Rodgers, Zac Blair, Robby Shelton 12:01 p.m. Nate Lashley, Jhonattan Vegas, Davis Thompson 12:01 p.m.* Garrick Higgo, Nick Watney, David Lipsky 12:12 p.m. Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Alex Smalley, Ben Griffin 12:12 p.m.* Luke List, Akshay Bhatia, Sungjae Im 12:23 p.m. Nick Hardy, Chad Ramey, Gary Woodland 12:23 p.m.* Tony Finau, Max Homa, Xander Schauffele 12:34 p.m. Davis Riley, Tom Hoge, Joel Dahmen 12:34 p.m.* Keegan Bradley, Jason Day, Min Woo Lee 12:45 p.m. Pierceson Coody, Alexander Bjork, Ryan McCormick 12:45 p.m.* Robert MacIntyre, Rafael Campos 12:56 p.m. Will Gordon, Vince Whaley, Nicolai Hojgaard 12:56 p.m.* Charley Hoffman, Roger Sloan, Greyson Sigg 1:07 p.m. Lanto Griffin, Taylor Pendrith, Austin Eckroat 1:07 p.m.* Martin Laird, Dylan Wu, Matti Schmid 1:18 p.m. Peter Malnati, Josh Teater, Erik Barnes 1:18 p.m.* Ben Martin, Stephan Jaeger, Hayden Buckley 1:29 p.m. Taylor Moore, Adam Svensson, Brandt Snedeker 1:29 p.m.* Ryan Brehm, Francesco Molinari, Adam Schenk 1:40 p.m. Will Zalatoris, Chez Reavie, Cameron Champ 1:40 p.m.* Matt Wallace, Seamus Power, Scott Stallings 1:51 p.m. David Skinns, Jacob Bridgeman, Norman Xiong 1:51 p.m.* Joe Highsmith, Kevin Dougherty, Taiga Semikawa 2:02 p.m. Trace Crowe, Patrick Fishburn 2:02 p.m.* Chan Kim, Tom Whitney, Mac Meissner South Course Tee Times (ET) Players 11:50 a.m. Troy Merritt, Thomas Detry, Kevin Yu 11:50 a.m.* Kevin Streelman, Eric Cole, Sam Stevens 12:01 p.m. Aaron Baddeley, Chesson Hadley, Sam Ryder 12:01 p.m.* Beau Hossler, Doug Ghim, Justin Suh 12:12 p.m. Ben Silverman, Paul Barjon, Hayden Springer 12:12 p.m.* Aaron Rai, Taylor Montgomery, Ben Kohles 12:23 p.m. Vincent Norrman, Nico Echavarria, J.B. Holmes 12:23 p.m.* Emiliano Grillo, Billy Horschel, K.H. Lee 12:34 p.m. Matthieu Pavon, Jake Knapp, Michael Block 12:34 p.m.* Alejandro Tosti, Max Greyserman, Adrien Dumont de Chassart 12:45 p.m. Bronson Burgoon, Nicholas Lindheim 12:45 p.m.* Chris Gotterup, Wilson Furr, Cameron Sisk 12:56 p.m. Mark Hubbard, Ben Taylor, Andrew Novak 12:56 p.m.* Matt NeSmith, Justin Lower, Ryan Fox 1:07 p.m. Scott Gutschewski, Carl Yuan, Tyson Alexander 1:07 p.m.* Ryan Moore, Maverick McNealy, Callum Tarren 1:18 p.m. Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala, Patrick Cantlay 1:18 p.m.* Michael Kim, Joseph Bramlett, Carson Young 1:29 p.m. Ludvig Aberg, Justin Rose, Hideki Matsuyama 1:29 p.m.* J.J. Spaun, Stewart Cink, Daniel Berger 1:40 p.m. Sepp Straka, Harris English, Shane Lowry 1:40 p.m.* Lee Hodges, Mackenzie Hughes, Keith Mitchell 1:51 p.m. Sami Valimaki, Blaine Hale, Jr., Marcus Byrd 1:51 p.m.* Jimmy Stanger, Chandler Phillips, Parker Coody 2:02 p.m. Harrison Endycott, Rico Hoey, Raul Pereda 2:02 p.m.* Victor Perez, Ryo Hisatsune

Farmers Insurance Open 2024 Updated Odds

After doing well on the North Course, Patrick Cantlay is the odds-on favorite to win the Farmers Insurance Open after Round 1. He sits with +500 odds heading into the second round.

Meanwhile, Xander Schauffele is close behind with +750 odds. The top five round out with Collin Morikawa (+1000), Nicolai Hojgaard (+1200), and defending champion Max Homa (+1600).

On the other hand, Hardy remains a major longshot at +3500 odds as he moves to the North Course on Thursday.

Check out the chart below for Farmers Insurance 2024 Round 2 odds.

Golfers Farmers Insurance Open 2024 Odds Patrick Cantlay +500 Xander Schauffele +750 Nicolai Hojgaard +1200 Max Homa +1600 Kevin Yu +1800 Tony Finau +2000 Hideki Matsuyama +2200 Ryo Hisatsune +2800 Stephan Jaeger +2800 Ludvig Aberg +2800 Shane Lowry +2800 Nick Hardy +3500 Thomas Detry +4000 Scott Stallings +4000 Aaron Rai +4500 Austin Eckroat +5000 Harris English +5000 Michael Kim +6000 Luke List +6000 Beau Hossler +7000 Alejandro Tosti +7000 Akshay Bhatia +7000 Taylor Montgomery +7000 Jacob Bridgeman +8000 Emiliano Grillo +8000 Min Woo Lee +8000 Adam Schenk 8000 Justin Suh +10000 Taylor Moore +10000 Maverick McNealy +10000 Chesson Hadley +12500