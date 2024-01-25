Golf News and Rumors

Farmers Insurance Open 2024 Leaderboard, Round 2 Tee Times, & Updated Odds

Author image
Gia Nguyen
Linkedin
Sports Editor
8 min read
Farmers Insurance Open 2024 Leaderboard, Round 2 Tee Times, & Updated Odds

The first round of the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open is in the books. At the end of Round 1, Kevin Yu is on top of the leaderboard after scoring a first round of 64, eight-under-par.

Despite the field conditions, the field heads back to Torrey Pines for the second round of play. Tee times begin at 11:50 a.m. ET with players teeing off on the south and north course.

Below, we’ll go over the Farmers Insurance Open 2024 leaderboard, tee times for round 2, and updated odds.

Farmers Insurance Open 2024 Round 1 Leaderboard

After sinking seven birdies on the North Course, Kevin Yu finds himself at the top of the leaderboard in La Jolla. Round 2 will be a tougher challenge for him, as he heads to the South Course, which gave the field some trouble on Wednesday.

All but two of the top 18 players played on the North Course during the first round. Nicolai Højgaard and Nick Hardy were the top-performing players on the South Course, finishing at five under par on the day. The dynamic means that player positions are likely going to take a huge shift after today.

Patrick Cantlay and Ryo Hisatsune sit second with seven strokes under par.

Check out the chart below for the Farmers Insurance Open round 1 leaderboard.

Position Player Score R1
1 K. Yu -8 64
T2 P. Cantlay -7 65
T2 R. Hisatsune -7 65
T4 H. Matsuyama -6 66
T4 S. Lowry -6 66
T4 T. Detry -6 66
T4 A. Rai -6 66
T4 A. Tosti -6 66
T9 M. NeSmith -5 67
T9 N. Højgaard -5 67
T9 M. McNealy -5 67
T9 M. Kim -5 67
T9 C. Morikawa -5 67
T9 C. Hadley -5 67
T9 J. Suh -5 67
T9 E. Grillo -5 67
T9 N. Hardy -5 67
T9 B. Burgoon -5 67
T19 A. Eckroat -4 68
T19 S. Jaeger -4 68
T19 L. Åberg -4 68
T19 S. Stallings -4 68
T19 H. English -4 68
T19 L. Hodges -4 68
T19 C. Phillips -4 68
T19 M. Byrd -4 68
T19 J. Bridgeman -4 68
T19 R. Hoey -4 68
T19 B. Hossler -4 68
T19 T. Montgomery -4 68
T19 V. Norrman -4 68
T19 A. Dumont de Chassart -4 68
T19 C. Gotterup -4 68
T34 M. Hubbard -3 69
T34 J. Rose -3 69
T34 Z. Blair -3 69
T34 S.H. Kim -3 69
T34 A. Baddeley -3 69
T34 D. Ghim -3 69
T34 B. Silverman -3 69
T34 T. Finau -3 69
T34 X. Schauffele -3 69
T34 N. Echavarria -3 69
T34 M. Block -3 69
T34 J. Knapp -3 69
T34 M. Pavon -3 69
T34 M. Greyserman -3 69
T48 C. Hoffman -2 70
T48 R. Fox -2 70
T48 B. Taylor -2 70
T48 T. Alexander -2 70
T48 D. Wu -2 70
T48 J. Bramlett -2 70
T48 C. Young -2 70
T48 B. Snedeker -2 70
T48 F. Molinari -2 70
T48 A. Schenk -2 70
T48 T. Moore -2 70
T48 M. Hughes -2 70
T48 S. Välimäki -2 70
T48 J. Highsmith -2 70
T48 T. Whitney -2 70
T48 T. Crowe -2 70
T48 T. Merritt -2 70
T48 R. Shelton -2 70
T48 L. List -2 70
T48 P. Barjon -2 70
T48 A. Bhatia -2 70
T48 M. Homa -2 70
T48 R. Campos -2 70
T48 W. Furr -2 70
T72 R. Sloan -1 71
T72 J. Lower -1 71
T72 A. Novak -1 71
T72 L. Griffin -1 71
T72 R. Brehm -1 71
T72 J.J. Spaun -1 71
T72 K. Mitchell -1 71
T72 P. Coody -1 71
T72 T. Semikawa -1 71
T72 V. Perez -1 71
T72 K. Streelman -1 71
T72 S. Stevens -1 71
T72 S. Ryder -1 71
T72 B. Kohles -1 71
T72 G. Woodland -1 71
T72 K.H. Lee -1 71
T72 C. Ramey -1 71
T72 T. Hoge -1 71
T90 W. Gordon E 72
T90 R. Moore E 72
T90 E. Barnes E 72
T90 S. Theegala E 72
T90 D. Berger E 72
T90 K. Dougherty E 72
T90 N. Xiong E 72
T90 A. Long E 72
T90 H. Endycott E 72
T90 P. Fishburn E 72
T90 C. Hambright E 72
T90 C. Bezuidenhout E 72
T90 B. Griffin E 72
T90 M. Woo Lee E 72
T90 A. Chiarella E 72
T90 P. Coody E 72
T90 C. Sisk E 72
T90 A. Björk E 72
T108 G. Sigg 1 73
T108 V. Whaley 1 73
T108 S. Gutschewski 1 73
T108 T. Pendrith 1 73
T108 C. Yuan 1 73
T108 C. Tarren 1 73
T108 J. Teater 1 73
T108 B. Martin 1 73
T108 P. Malnati 1 73
T108 H. Buckley 1 73
T108 S. Straka 1 73
T108 W. Zalatoris 1 73
T108 M. Wallace 1 73
T108 D. Skinns 1 73
T108 J. Stanger 1 73
T108 R. Pereda 1 73
T108 P. Rodgers 1 73
T108 N. Lashley 1 73
T108 D. Lipsky 1 73
T108 G. Higgo 1 73
T108 D. Thompson 1 73
T108 A. Smalley 1 73
T108 H. Springer 1 73
T108 S. Im 1 73
T108 J.B. Holmes 1 73
T108 N. Lindheim 1 73
T108 C. Naegel 1 73
T108 R. McCormick 1 73
T108 K. Bradley 1 73
T108 D. Riley 1 73
T138 S. Cink 2 74
T138 C. Reavie 2 74
T138 S. Power 2 74
T138 B. Hale, Jr. 2 74
T138 M. Meissner 2 74
T138 E. Cole 2 74
T138 B. Horschel 2 74
T138 J. Day 2 74
T146 M. Schmid 3 75
T146 A. Svensson 3 75
T146 C. Champ 3 75
T146 T. Duncan 3 75
T146 H. Hall 3 75
T146 N. Watney 3 75
T152 M. Laird 4 76
T152 C. Kim 4 76
T152 J. Dahmen 4 76
T155 J. Vegas 6 78
T155 R. MacIntyre 6 78

Farmers Insurance Open 2024 Round 2 Tee Times

The tee schedule remains the same for round 2 but players will be moving courses on Thursday. Those who opened the tournament at the North Course will be heading to the South Course and vice versa. Players will begin to tee off at 11:50 a.m. ET and continue in 11-minute intervals.

One of the earlier featured groups to check out includes Tony Finau, Max Homa, and Xander Schauffele. The group will tee off at 12:23 p.m. ET.

Check out the chart below for the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open round 2 tee times.

North Course Tee Times (ET) Players
11:50 a.m. Tyler Duncan, S.H. Kim, Harry Hall
11:50 a.m.* Patrick Rodgers, Zac Blair, Robby Shelton
12:01 p.m. Nate Lashley, Jhonattan Vegas, Davis Thompson
12:01 p.m.* Garrick Higgo, Nick Watney, David Lipsky
12:12 p.m. Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Alex Smalley, Ben Griffin
12:12 p.m.* Luke List, Akshay Bhatia, Sungjae Im
12:23 p.m. Nick Hardy, Chad Ramey, Gary Woodland
12:23 p.m.* Tony Finau, Max Homa, Xander Schauffele
12:34 p.m. Davis Riley, Tom Hoge, Joel Dahmen
12:34 p.m.* Keegan Bradley, Jason Day, Min Woo Lee
12:45 p.m. Pierceson Coody, Alexander Bjork, Ryan McCormick
12:45 p.m.* Robert MacIntyre, Rafael Campos
12:56 p.m. Will Gordon, Vince Whaley, Nicolai Hojgaard
12:56 p.m.* Charley Hoffman, Roger Sloan, Greyson Sigg
1:07 p.m. Lanto Griffin, Taylor Pendrith, Austin Eckroat
1:07 p.m.* Martin Laird, Dylan Wu, Matti Schmid
1:18 p.m. Peter Malnati, Josh Teater, Erik Barnes
1:18 p.m.* Ben Martin, Stephan Jaeger, Hayden Buckley
1:29 p.m. Taylor Moore, Adam Svensson, Brandt Snedeker
1:29 p.m.* Ryan Brehm, Francesco Molinari, Adam Schenk
1:40 p.m. Will Zalatoris, Chez Reavie, Cameron Champ
1:40 p.m.* Matt Wallace, Seamus Power, Scott Stallings
1:51 p.m. David Skinns, Jacob Bridgeman, Norman Xiong
1:51 p.m.* Joe Highsmith, Kevin Dougherty, Taiga Semikawa
2:02 p.m. Trace Crowe, Patrick Fishburn
2:02 p.m.* Chan Kim, Tom Whitney, Mac Meissner
South Course Tee Times (ET) Players
11:50 a.m. Troy Merritt, Thomas Detry, Kevin Yu
11:50 a.m.* Kevin Streelman, Eric Cole, Sam Stevens
12:01 p.m. Aaron Baddeley, Chesson Hadley, Sam Ryder
12:01 p.m.* Beau Hossler, Doug Ghim, Justin Suh
12:12 p.m. Ben Silverman, Paul Barjon, Hayden Springer
12:12 p.m.* Aaron Rai, Taylor Montgomery, Ben Kohles
12:23 p.m. Vincent Norrman, Nico Echavarria, J.B. Holmes
12:23 p.m.* Emiliano Grillo, Billy Horschel, K.H. Lee
12:34 p.m. Matthieu Pavon, Jake Knapp, Michael Block
12:34 p.m.* Alejandro Tosti, Max Greyserman, Adrien Dumont de Chassart
12:45 p.m. Bronson Burgoon, Nicholas Lindheim
12:45 p.m.* Chris Gotterup, Wilson Furr, Cameron Sisk
12:56 p.m. Mark Hubbard, Ben Taylor, Andrew Novak
12:56 p.m.* Matt NeSmith, Justin Lower, Ryan Fox
1:07 p.m. Scott Gutschewski, Carl Yuan, Tyson Alexander
1:07 p.m.* Ryan Moore, Maverick McNealy, Callum Tarren
1:18 p.m. Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala, Patrick Cantlay
1:18 p.m.* Michael Kim, Joseph Bramlett, Carson Young
1:29 p.m. Ludvig Aberg, Justin Rose, Hideki Matsuyama
1:29 p.m.* J.J. Spaun, Stewart Cink, Daniel Berger
1:40 p.m. Sepp Straka, Harris English, Shane Lowry
1:40 p.m.* Lee Hodges, Mackenzie Hughes, Keith Mitchell
1:51 p.m. Sami Valimaki, Blaine Hale, Jr., Marcus Byrd
1:51 p.m.* Jimmy Stanger, Chandler Phillips, Parker Coody
2:02 p.m. Harrison Endycott, Rico Hoey, Raul Pereda
2:02 p.m.* Victor Perez, Ryo Hisatsune

Farmers Insurance Open 2024 Updated Odds

After doing well on the North Course, Patrick Cantlay is the odds-on favorite to win the Farmers Insurance Open after Round 1. He sits with +500 odds heading into the second round.

Meanwhile, Xander Schauffele is close behind with +750 odds. The top five round out with Collin Morikawa (+1000), Nicolai Hojgaard (+1200), and defending champion Max Homa (+1600).

On the other hand, Hardy remains a major longshot at +3500 odds as he moves to the North Course on Thursday.

Check out the chart below for Farmers Insurance 2024 Round 2 odds.

Golfers Farmers Insurance Open 2024 Odds
Patrick Cantlay +500
Xander Schauffele +750
Nicolai Hojgaard +1200
Max Homa +1600
Kevin Yu +1800
Tony Finau +2000
Hideki Matsuyama +2200
Ryo Hisatsune +2800
Stephan Jaeger +2800
Ludvig Aberg +2800
Shane Lowry +2800
Nick Hardy +3500
Thomas Detry +4000
Scott Stallings +4000
Aaron Rai +4500
Austin Eckroat +5000
Harris English +5000
Michael Kim +6000
Luke List +6000
Beau Hossler +7000
Alejandro Tosti +7000
Akshay Bhatia +7000
Taylor Montgomery +7000
Jacob Bridgeman +8000
Emiliano Grillo +8000
Min Woo Lee +8000
Adam Schenk 8000
Justin Suh +10000
Taylor Moore +10000
Maverick McNealy +10000
Chesson Hadley +12500
Topics  
Golf News and Rumors
Author image
Linkedin

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Gia Nguyen

Linkedin
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Related To Golf News and Rumors

Golf News and Rumors
Farmers Insurance Open 2024 Scorecard For Torrey Pines North & South Course

Farmers Insurance Open 2024 Scorecard For Torrey Pines North & South Course

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jan 24 2024
Golf News and Rumors
Farmers Insurance Open 2024: Tee Times & Weather Forecast
Farmers Insurance Open 2024: Tee Times, Featured Groups, Pairings, & Weather Forecast
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jan 24 2024
Golf News and Rumors
Farmers Insurance Open 2024 History, Past Winners & Results
Farmers Insurance Open 2024 History, Past Winners & Results
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jan 24 2024
Golf News and Rumors
Farmers Insurance Open 2024 Purse Up 3% Since 2023; Winner’s Share Set At 1.62M
Farmers Insurance Open 2024 Purse Up 3% Since 2023; Winner’s Share Set At 1.62M
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jan 24 2024
Golf News and Rumors
How Much Does A Torrey Pines Golf Course Membership Cost?
How Much Does A Torrey Pines Golf Course Membership Cost?
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jan 24 2024
Golf News and Rumors
Farmers Insurance Open 2024 Odds, Expert Golf Picks & Predictions
Farmers Insurance Open 2024 Odds, Expert Golf Picks & Predictions
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jan 24 2024
Golf News and Rumors
Amateur Nick Dunlap Forced To Forfeit $1.5M Payout After American Express Win
Amateur Nick Dunlap Forced To Forfeit $1.5M Payout After American Express Win
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jan 22 2024
More News
Arrow to top