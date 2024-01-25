The first round of the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open is in the books. At the end of Round 1, Kevin Yu is on top of the leaderboard after scoring a first round of 64, eight-under-par.
Despite the field conditions, the field heads back to Torrey Pines for the second round of play. Tee times begin at 11:50 a.m. ET with players teeing off on the south and north course.
Below, we’ll go over the Farmers Insurance Open 2024 leaderboard, tee times for round 2, and updated odds.
Farmers Insurance Open 2024 Round 1 Leaderboard
After sinking seven birdies on the North Course, Kevin Yu finds himself at the top of the leaderboard in La Jolla. Round 2 will be a tougher challenge for him, as he heads to the South Course, which gave the field some trouble on Wednesday.
All but two of the top 18 players played on the North Course during the first round. Nicolai Højgaard and Nick Hardy were the top-performing players on the South Course, finishing at five under par on the day. The dynamic means that player positions are likely going to take a huge shift after today.
Patrick Cantlay and Ryo Hisatsune sit second with seven strokes under par.
Check out the chart below for the Farmers Insurance Open round 1 leaderboard.
|Position
|Player
|Score
|R1
|1
|K. Yu
|-8
|64
|T2
|P. Cantlay
|-7
|65
|T2
|R. Hisatsune
|-7
|65
|T4
|H. Matsuyama
|-6
|66
|T4
|S. Lowry
|-6
|66
|T4
|T. Detry
|-6
|66
|T4
|A. Rai
|-6
|66
|T4
|A. Tosti
|-6
|66
|T9
|M. NeSmith
|-5
|67
|T9
|N. Højgaard
|-5
|67
|T9
|M. McNealy
|-5
|67
|T9
|M. Kim
|-5
|67
|T9
|C. Morikawa
|-5
|67
|T9
|C. Hadley
|-5
|67
|T9
|J. Suh
|-5
|67
|T9
|E. Grillo
|-5
|67
|T9
|N. Hardy
|-5
|67
|T9
|B. Burgoon
|-5
|67
|T19
|A. Eckroat
|-4
|68
|T19
|S. Jaeger
|-4
|68
|T19
|L. Åberg
|-4
|68
|T19
|S. Stallings
|-4
|68
|T19
|H. English
|-4
|68
|T19
|L. Hodges
|-4
|68
|T19
|C. Phillips
|-4
|68
|T19
|M. Byrd
|-4
|68
|T19
|J. Bridgeman
|-4
|68
|T19
|R. Hoey
|-4
|68
|T19
|B. Hossler
|-4
|68
|T19
|T. Montgomery
|-4
|68
|T19
|V. Norrman
|-4
|68
|T19
|A. Dumont de Chassart
|-4
|68
|T19
|C. Gotterup
|-4
|68
|T34
|M. Hubbard
|-3
|69
|T34
|J. Rose
|-3
|69
|T34
|Z. Blair
|-3
|69
|T34
|S.H. Kim
|-3
|69
|T34
|A. Baddeley
|-3
|69
|T34
|D. Ghim
|-3
|69
|T34
|B. Silverman
|-3
|69
|T34
|T. Finau
|-3
|69
|T34
|X. Schauffele
|-3
|69
|T34
|N. Echavarria
|-3
|69
|T34
|M. Block
|-3
|69
|T34
|J. Knapp
|-3
|69
|T34
|M. Pavon
|-3
|69
|T34
|M. Greyserman
|-3
|69
|T48
|C. Hoffman
|-2
|70
|T48
|R. Fox
|-2
|70
|T48
|B. Taylor
|-2
|70
|T48
|T. Alexander
|-2
|70
|T48
|D. Wu
|-2
|70
|T48
|J. Bramlett
|-2
|70
|T48
|C. Young
|-2
|70
|T48
|B. Snedeker
|-2
|70
|T48
|F. Molinari
|-2
|70
|T48
|A. Schenk
|-2
|70
|T48
|T. Moore
|-2
|70
|T48
|M. Hughes
|-2
|70
|T48
|S. Välimäki
|-2
|70
|T48
|J. Highsmith
|-2
|70
|T48
|T. Whitney
|-2
|70
|T48
|T. Crowe
|-2
|70
|T48
|T. Merritt
|-2
|70
|T48
|R. Shelton
|-2
|70
|T48
|L. List
|-2
|70
|T48
|P. Barjon
|-2
|70
|T48
|A. Bhatia
|-2
|70
|T48
|M. Homa
|-2
|70
|T48
|R. Campos
|-2
|70
|T48
|W. Furr
|-2
|70
|T72
|R. Sloan
|-1
|71
|T72
|J. Lower
|-1
|71
|T72
|A. Novak
|-1
|71
|T72
|L. Griffin
|-1
|71
|T72
|R. Brehm
|-1
|71
|T72
|J.J. Spaun
|-1
|71
|T72
|K. Mitchell
|-1
|71
|T72
|P. Coody
|-1
|71
|T72
|T. Semikawa
|-1
|71
|T72
|V. Perez
|-1
|71
|T72
|K. Streelman
|-1
|71
|T72
|S. Stevens
|-1
|71
|T72
|S. Ryder
|-1
|71
|T72
|B. Kohles
|-1
|71
|T72
|G. Woodland
|-1
|71
|T72
|K.H. Lee
|-1
|71
|T72
|C. Ramey
|-1
|71
|T72
|T. Hoge
|-1
|71
|T90
|W. Gordon
|E
|72
|T90
|R. Moore
|E
|72
|T90
|E. Barnes
|E
|72
|T90
|S. Theegala
|E
|72
|T90
|D. Berger
|E
|72
|T90
|K. Dougherty
|E
|72
|T90
|N. Xiong
|E
|72
|T90
|A. Long
|E
|72
|T90
|H. Endycott
|E
|72
|T90
|P. Fishburn
|E
|72
|T90
|C. Hambright
|E
|72
|T90
|C. Bezuidenhout
|E
|72
|T90
|B. Griffin
|E
|72
|T90
|M. Woo Lee
|E
|72
|T90
|A. Chiarella
|E
|72
|T90
|P. Coody
|E
|72
|T90
|C. Sisk
|E
|72
|T90
|A. Björk
|E
|72
|T108
|G. Sigg
|1
|73
|T108
|V. Whaley
|1
|73
|T108
|S. Gutschewski
|1
|73
|T108
|T. Pendrith
|1
|73
|T108
|C. Yuan
|1
|73
|T108
|C. Tarren
|1
|73
|T108
|J. Teater
|1
|73
|T108
|B. Martin
|1
|73
|T108
|P. Malnati
|1
|73
|T108
|H. Buckley
|1
|73
|T108
|S. Straka
|1
|73
|T108
|W. Zalatoris
|1
|73
|T108
|M. Wallace
|1
|73
|T108
|D. Skinns
|1
|73
|T108
|J. Stanger
|1
|73
|T108
|R. Pereda
|1
|73
|T108
|P. Rodgers
|1
|73
|T108
|N. Lashley
|1
|73
|T108
|D. Lipsky
|1
|73
|T108
|G. Higgo
|1
|73
|T108
|D. Thompson
|1
|73
|T108
|A. Smalley
|1
|73
|T108
|H. Springer
|1
|73
|T108
|S. Im
|1
|73
|T108
|J.B. Holmes
|1
|73
|T108
|N. Lindheim
|1
|73
|T108
|C. Naegel
|1
|73
|T108
|R. McCormick
|1
|73
|T108
|K. Bradley
|1
|73
|T108
|D. Riley
|1
|73
|T138
|S. Cink
|2
|74
|T138
|C. Reavie
|2
|74
|T138
|S. Power
|2
|74
|T138
|B. Hale, Jr.
|2
|74
|T138
|M. Meissner
|2
|74
|T138
|E. Cole
|2
|74
|T138
|B. Horschel
|2
|74
|T138
|J. Day
|2
|74
|T146
|M. Schmid
|3
|75
|T146
|A. Svensson
|3
|75
|T146
|C. Champ
|3
|75
|T146
|T. Duncan
|3
|75
|T146
|H. Hall
|3
|75
|T146
|N. Watney
|3
|75
|T152
|M. Laird
|4
|76
|T152
|C. Kim
|4
|76
|T152
|J. Dahmen
|4
|76
|T155
|J. Vegas
|6
|78
|T155
|R. MacIntyre
|6
|78
Farmers Insurance Open 2024 Round 2 Tee Times
The tee schedule remains the same for round 2 but players will be moving courses on Thursday. Those who opened the tournament at the North Course will be heading to the South Course and vice versa. Players will begin to tee off at 11:50 a.m. ET and continue in 11-minute intervals.
One of the earlier featured groups to check out includes Tony Finau, Max Homa, and Xander Schauffele. The group will tee off at 12:23 p.m. ET.
Check out the chart below for the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open round 2 tee times.
|North Course Tee Times (ET)
|Players
|11:50 a.m.
|Tyler Duncan, S.H. Kim, Harry Hall
|11:50 a.m.*
|Patrick Rodgers, Zac Blair, Robby Shelton
|12:01 p.m.
|Nate Lashley, Jhonattan Vegas, Davis Thompson
|12:01 p.m.*
|Garrick Higgo, Nick Watney, David Lipsky
|12:12 p.m.
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Alex Smalley, Ben Griffin
|12:12 p.m.*
|Luke List, Akshay Bhatia, Sungjae Im
|12:23 p.m.
|Nick Hardy, Chad Ramey, Gary Woodland
|12:23 p.m.*
|Tony Finau, Max Homa, Xander Schauffele
|12:34 p.m.
|Davis Riley, Tom Hoge, Joel Dahmen
|12:34 p.m.*
|Keegan Bradley, Jason Day, Min Woo Lee
|12:45 p.m.
|Pierceson Coody, Alexander Bjork, Ryan McCormick
|12:45 p.m.*
|Robert MacIntyre, Rafael Campos
|12:56 p.m.
|Will Gordon, Vince Whaley, Nicolai Hojgaard
|12:56 p.m.*
|Charley Hoffman, Roger Sloan, Greyson Sigg
|1:07 p.m.
|Lanto Griffin, Taylor Pendrith, Austin Eckroat
|1:07 p.m.*
|Martin Laird, Dylan Wu, Matti Schmid
|1:18 p.m.
|Peter Malnati, Josh Teater, Erik Barnes
|1:18 p.m.*
|Ben Martin, Stephan Jaeger, Hayden Buckley
|1:29 p.m.
|Taylor Moore, Adam Svensson, Brandt Snedeker
|1:29 p.m.*
|Ryan Brehm, Francesco Molinari, Adam Schenk
|1:40 p.m.
|Will Zalatoris, Chez Reavie, Cameron Champ
|1:40 p.m.*
|Matt Wallace, Seamus Power, Scott Stallings
|1:51 p.m.
|David Skinns, Jacob Bridgeman, Norman Xiong
|1:51 p.m.*
|Joe Highsmith, Kevin Dougherty, Taiga Semikawa
|2:02 p.m.
|Trace Crowe, Patrick Fishburn
|2:02 p.m.*
|Chan Kim, Tom Whitney, Mac Meissner
|South Course Tee Times (ET)
|Players
|11:50 a.m.
|Troy Merritt, Thomas Detry, Kevin Yu
|11:50 a.m.*
|Kevin Streelman, Eric Cole, Sam Stevens
|12:01 p.m.
|Aaron Baddeley, Chesson Hadley, Sam Ryder
|12:01 p.m.*
|Beau Hossler, Doug Ghim, Justin Suh
|12:12 p.m.
|Ben Silverman, Paul Barjon, Hayden Springer
|12:12 p.m.*
|Aaron Rai, Taylor Montgomery, Ben Kohles
|12:23 p.m.
|Vincent Norrman, Nico Echavarria, J.B. Holmes
|12:23 p.m.*
|Emiliano Grillo, Billy Horschel, K.H. Lee
|12:34 p.m.
|Matthieu Pavon, Jake Knapp, Michael Block
|12:34 p.m.*
|Alejandro Tosti, Max Greyserman, Adrien Dumont de Chassart
|12:45 p.m.
|Bronson Burgoon, Nicholas Lindheim
|12:45 p.m.*
|Chris Gotterup, Wilson Furr, Cameron Sisk
|12:56 p.m.
|Mark Hubbard, Ben Taylor, Andrew Novak
|12:56 p.m.*
|Matt NeSmith, Justin Lower, Ryan Fox
|1:07 p.m.
|Scott Gutschewski, Carl Yuan, Tyson Alexander
|1:07 p.m.*
|Ryan Moore, Maverick McNealy, Callum Tarren
|1:18 p.m.
|Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala, Patrick Cantlay
|1:18 p.m.*
|Michael Kim, Joseph Bramlett, Carson Young
|1:29 p.m.
|Ludvig Aberg, Justin Rose, Hideki Matsuyama
|1:29 p.m.*
|J.J. Spaun, Stewart Cink, Daniel Berger
|1:40 p.m.
|Sepp Straka, Harris English, Shane Lowry
|1:40 p.m.*
|Lee Hodges, Mackenzie Hughes, Keith Mitchell
|1:51 p.m.
|Sami Valimaki, Blaine Hale, Jr., Marcus Byrd
|1:51 p.m.*
|Jimmy Stanger, Chandler Phillips, Parker Coody
|2:02 p.m.
|Harrison Endycott, Rico Hoey, Raul Pereda
|2:02 p.m.*
|Victor Perez, Ryo Hisatsune
Farmers Insurance Open 2024 Updated Odds
After doing well on the North Course, Patrick Cantlay is the odds-on favorite to win the Farmers Insurance Open after Round 1. He sits with +500 odds heading into the second round.
Meanwhile, Xander Schauffele is close behind with +750 odds. The top five round out with Collin Morikawa (+1000), Nicolai Hojgaard (+1200), and defending champion Max Homa (+1600).
On the other hand, Hardy remains a major longshot at +3500 odds as he moves to the North Course on Thursday.
Check out the chart below for Farmers Insurance 2024 Round 2 odds.
|Golfers
|Farmers Insurance Open 2024 Odds
|Patrick Cantlay
|+500
|Xander Schauffele
|+750
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|+1200
|Max Homa
|+1600
|Kevin Yu
|+1800
|Tony Finau
|+2000
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+2200
|Ryo Hisatsune
|+2800
|Stephan Jaeger
|+2800
|Ludvig Aberg
|+2800
|Shane Lowry
|+2800
|Nick Hardy
|+3500
|Thomas Detry
|+4000
|Scott Stallings
|+4000
|Aaron Rai
|+4500
|Austin Eckroat
|+5000
|Harris English
|+5000
|Michael Kim
|+6000
|Luke List
|+6000
|Beau Hossler
|+7000
|Alejandro Tosti
|+7000
|Akshay Bhatia
|+7000
|Taylor Montgomery
|+7000
|Jacob Bridgeman
|+8000
|Emiliano Grillo
|+8000
|Min Woo Lee
|+8000
|Adam Schenk
|8000
|Justin Suh
|+10000
|Taylor Moore
|+10000
|Maverick McNealy
|+10000
|Chesson Hadley
|+12500