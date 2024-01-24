Golf News and Rumors

Farmers Insurance Open 2024 Odds, Expert Golf Picks & Predictions

The PGA Tour continues with the West Coast swing at The Farmers Insurance Open on Wednesday, January 24. Find the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open odds, along with predictions, picks, and the best bets from our golf experts.

For the second consecutive week, the PGA Tour will be played on two different courses. The 2024 Famers Insurance Open will play at both the North and South courses at Torrey Pines before a 36-hole cut.

The Farmers Insurance Open field will be highlighted by eight of the world’s top 20 players, including Xander Schauffele, Max Homa, and more. Schauffele is the favorite at +1000 odds while Homa and Collin Morikawa are next on the odds leaderboard at +1100.

Below, we’ll go over the Farmers Insurance Open 2024 odds, expert golf picks, and predictions.

How to Watch the Farmers Insurance Open 2024

  • 🏌PGA Tour Event: Farmers Insurance Open 2024
  • 📅 Date: Wednesday, January 24, 2024
  • 🏆 Farmers Insurance Open 2023 Winner: Max Homa
  • 🕙 Tee Times Start: TBD
  • 💰 Farmers Insurance Open Purse: $9,000,000
  • 📺 TV Channel: Golf Channel
  • Golf Course: Torrey Pines Course | La Jolla, California
  • 🎲 Farmers Insurance Open 2024 Odds: Xander Schauffele +1000 | Max Homa +1100 | Collin Morikawa +1100 | Patrick Cantlay +1200 | Ludvig Aberg +2000

The Farmers Insurance Open 2024 Odds

The PGA Tour will head to the iconic Torrey Pines Course for the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open this week. The field is loaded again this weekend with eight of the top 20 in the field competing at Torrey Pines.

The Farmer’s Insurance Open field is highlighted by Xander Schauffele, who’s the odds-on favorite to win at +1000 odds. He’s followed closely by Max Homa, the defending champion, at +1100 odds. Collin Morikawa (+1100), Patrick Cantlay (+1200), and Ludvig Aberg (+2000) round out the top five contenders in the tournament.

Check out the complete Farmers Insurance Open Open 2024 odds from BetOnline below.

Golfers Farmers Insurance Open 2024 Odds
Xander Schauffele +1000
Max Homa +1100
Collin Morikawa +1100
Patrick Cantlay +1200
Ludvig Aberg +2000
Tony Finau +2500
Sungjae Im +2500
Min Woo Lee +2500
Jason Day +2500
Keegan Bradley +3000
Sahith Theegala +3300
Eric Cole +3500
Hideki Matsuyama +4500
Justin Rose +4500
Nicolai Hojgaard +4500
Sepp Straka +4500
Harris English +4500
Will Zalatoris +5000
Adrian Meronk +5000
Shane Lowry +6000
Daniel Berger +6000
Beau Hossler +7000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +7000
Patrick Rodgers +7000
Luke List +7500
Stephan Jaeger +7500
Ryan Fox +7500
Adam Svensson +7500
Billy Horschel +7500
Keith Mitchell +8000
Taylor Pendrith +8000

Farmers Insurance Open 2024 Picks and Predictions

Check out our predictions and picks for the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open, including a +2500 longshot that offers plenty of value this week.

Collin Morikawa (+1100)

Collin Morikawa is off to a hot start this season. He is fresh off his T5 finish at the Sentry and will look to make his second start this season at the Farmers Insurance Open. He has a strong history at the event after finishing third in the tournament last year.

He enters in a similar form at Torrey Pines in 2024. While his putter is always in question, Morikawa’s ball striking has made up for the bulk of his game. He’s played well at Torrey Pines in the past, finishing fourth at the U.S. Open a few years ago.

Morikawa always plays well in his home state. He won his first PGA Tour title in California and a major in the Golden State. He will enter the Farmers Insurance Open with a lot of confidence this week, especially at Torrey Pines.

Bet on Collin Morikawa (+1100)

Fade Xander Schauffele

Despite being the favorite in the field, Torrey Pines hasn’t been a friendly place to play for Xander Schauffele. The 30-year-old already has two top 10s under his belt heading into the Farmers Insurance Open. He finished T10 at the Sentry and is fresh off a T3 at the American Express.

While he’s been playing well, his game doesn’t match up at Torrey Pines. He finished outside the top 10 last year at the Farmers Insurance Open. Statistically, Schauffele ranks outside the top 20 in total strokes gained and outside the top 95 in strokes gained: putting and strokes gained: driving. The long course at Torrey Pines is likely going to cause him some trouble.

Bet on Xander Schauffele (+1100)

Min Woo Lee (+2500)

Min Woo Lee continues where he left off last season after posting a T21 finish at the American Express. Lee has been on fire, posting three top-10 finishes in his last five starts. He finished fifth at the U.S. Open and ninth at the Travelers Championship, proving he can contend even in the best of fields.

Bet on Min Woo Lee (+2500)
Golf News and Rumors
Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
Arrow to top