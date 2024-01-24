The PGA Tour continues with the West Coast swing at The Farmers Insurance Open on Wednesday, January 24. Find the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open odds, along with predictions, picks, and the best bets from our golf experts.

For the second consecutive week, the PGA Tour will be played on two different courses. The 2024 Famers Insurance Open will play at both the North and South courses at Torrey Pines before a 36-hole cut.

The Farmers Insurance Open field will be highlighted by eight of the world’s top 20 players, including Xander Schauffele, Max Homa, and more. Schauffele is the favorite at +1000 odds while Homa and Collin Morikawa are next on the odds leaderboard at +1100.

Below, we’ll go over the Farmers Insurance Open 2024 odds, expert golf picks, and predictions.

🏌 PGA Tour Event: Farmers Insurance Open 2024

Farmers Insurance Open 2024 📅 Date: Wednesday, January 24, 2024

Wednesday, January 24, 2024 🏆 Farmers Insurance Open 2023 Winner: Max Homa

Max Homa 🕙 Tee Times Start: TBD

TBD 💰 Farmers Insurance Open Purse: $9,000,000

$9,000,000 📺 TV Channel: Golf Channel

Golf Channel ⛳ Golf Course: Torrey Pines Course | La Jolla, California

Torrey Pines Course | La Jolla, California 🎲 Farmers Insurance Open 2024 Odds: Xander Schauffele +1000 | Max Homa +1100 | Collin Morikawa +1100 | Patrick Cantlay +1200 | Ludvig Aberg +2000

The Farmers Insurance Open 2024 Odds

The PGA Tour will head to the iconic Torrey Pines Course for the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open this week. The field is loaded again this weekend with eight of the top 20 in the field competing at Torrey Pines.

The Farmer’s Insurance Open field is highlighted by Xander Schauffele, who’s the odds-on favorite to win at +1000 odds. He’s followed closely by Max Homa, the defending champion, at +1100 odds. Collin Morikawa (+1100), Patrick Cantlay (+1200), and Ludvig Aberg (+2000) round out the top five contenders in the tournament.

Check out the complete Farmers Insurance Open Open 2024 odds from BetOnline below.

Golfers Farmers Insurance Open 2024 Odds Xander Schauffele +1000 Max Homa +1100 Collin Morikawa +1100 Patrick Cantlay +1200 Ludvig Aberg +2000 Tony Finau +2500 Sungjae Im +2500 Min Woo Lee +2500 Jason Day +2500 Keegan Bradley +3000 Sahith Theegala +3300 Eric Cole +3500 Hideki Matsuyama +4500 Justin Rose +4500 Nicolai Hojgaard +4500 Sepp Straka +4500 Harris English +4500 Will Zalatoris +5000 Adrian Meronk +5000 Shane Lowry +6000 Daniel Berger +6000 Beau Hossler +7000 Christiaan Bezuidenhout +7000 Patrick Rodgers +7000 Luke List +7500 Stephan Jaeger +7500 Ryan Fox +7500 Adam Svensson +7500 Billy Horschel +7500 Keith Mitchell +8000 Taylor Pendrith +8000

Farmers Insurance Open 2024 Picks and Predictions

Check out our predictions and picks for the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open, including a +2500 longshot that offers plenty of value this week.

Collin Morikawa (+1100)

Collin Morikawa is off to a hot start this season. He is fresh off his T5 finish at the Sentry and will look to make his second start this season at the Farmers Insurance Open. He has a strong history at the event after finishing third in the tournament last year.

He enters in a similar form at Torrey Pines in 2024. While his putter is always in question, Morikawa’s ball striking has made up for the bulk of his game. He’s played well at Torrey Pines in the past, finishing fourth at the U.S. Open a few years ago.

Morikawa always plays well in his home state. He won his first PGA Tour title in California and a major in the Golden State. He will enter the Farmers Insurance Open with a lot of confidence this week, especially at Torrey Pines.

Fade Xander Schauffele

Despite being the favorite in the field, Torrey Pines hasn’t been a friendly place to play for Xander Schauffele. The 30-year-old already has two top 10s under his belt heading into the Farmers Insurance Open. He finished T10 at the Sentry and is fresh off a T3 at the American Express.

While he’s been playing well, his game doesn’t match up at Torrey Pines. He finished outside the top 10 last year at the Farmers Insurance Open. Statistically, Schauffele ranks outside the top 20 in total strokes gained and outside the top 95 in strokes gained: putting and strokes gained: driving. The long course at Torrey Pines is likely going to cause him some trouble.

Min Woo Lee (+2500)

Min Woo Lee continues where he left off last season after posting a T21 finish at the American Express. Lee has been on fire, posting three top-10 finishes in his last five starts. He finished fifth at the U.S. Open and ninth at the Travelers Championship, proving he can contend even in the best of fields.