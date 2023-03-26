College Basketball News and Rumors

FAU Basketball Coach Dusty May March Madness Contract Bonuses For Sweet 16, Elite Eight, Final Four, And National Championship

Colin Lynch
  • Regular Season Conference Champion – $15,000
  • NCAA Tournament Bid – $25,000
  • Conference Coach of the Year – $10,000
  • NCAA Tournament Win – $30,000
  • Sweet Sixteen Appearance – $50,000
  • Elite Eight Appearance – $75,000
  • Final Four Appearance – $100,000

May’s success in leading Florida Atlantic to its first-ever Sweet 16 appearance has undoubtedly raised his profile even further, and it’s no surprise that bigger programs may come calling. The 46-year-old has already established himself as one of the nation’s top mid-major coaches, and his impressive 34-win season this year only reinforces his credentials. It remains to be seen if May will stay with Florida Atlantic or if he will pursue new opportunities in the future, but there’s no doubt that his success in this year’s tournament has put him firmly on the radar of many top-tier programs.

It remains to be seen if May will stay with FAU or move on to a bigger program after his success in the NCAA tournament. If a Power Five school does hire him, they would have to pay a buyout of $400,000 according to his contract. This amount is often seen as a small price to pay for a rising coach who has shown success on a big stage. Other coaches, such as Tobin Anderson and Paul Mill, have also recently left their mid-major programs for bigger opportunities. Despite FAU’s success this year, May could still decide to move on to a higher-paying and higher-profile position at another program.

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
