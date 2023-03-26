FAU Basketball Coach Dusty May March Madness Contract Bonuses For Sweet 16, Elite Eight, Final Four, And National Championship

With the introduction of the NIL era in college basketball, even players at mid-major programs have the opportunity to profit from their success in March Madness. However, coaches have long benefited from deep tournament runs as well, often earning substantial raises and higher-profile job opportunities.

Dusty May Is Earning Big From This Run

The list of coaches who have benefited from March Madness success goes on, with more additions likely in the future. One such coach who is poised to make the most of this year’s Big Dance is Dusty May of Florida Atlantic. May has led the Owls to their first-ever Final Four appearance after defeating Kansas State on Saturday. He has already earned $255,000 in tournament bonuses this month, in addition to the $50,000 he earned for his team’s Conference USA championship, NCAA tournament bid, and his own C-USA Coach of the Year award. May had signed a five-year extension back in 2021, ensuring his continued presence at Florida Atlantic.