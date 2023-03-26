FAU Basketball Coach Dusty May March Madness Contract Bonuses For Sweet 16, Elite Eight, Final Four, And National Championship

With the introduction of the NIL era in college basketball, even players at mid-major programs have the opportunity to profit from their success in March Madness. However, coaches have long benefited from deep tournament runs as well, often earning substantial raises and higher-profile job opportunities.
Dusty May Is Earning Big From This Run
The list of coaches who have benefited from March Madness success goes on, with more additions likely in the future. One such coach who is poised to make the most of this year’s Big Dance is Dusty May of Florida Atlantic. May has led the Owls to their first-ever Final Four appearance after defeating Kansas State on Saturday. He has already earned $255,000 in tournament bonuses this month, in addition to the $50,000 he earned for his team’s Conference USA championship, NCAA tournament bid, and his own C-USA Coach of the Year award. May had signed a five-year extension back in 2021, ensuring his continued presence at Florida Atlantic.
“I’m probably one of the only college basketball coaches that is agent-less,” May said earlier this week on the Dan LeBatard Show with Stugotz. “It’s not much of a business for me. I just wanted to be a ball coach, and so I usually just say, ‘Hey pay me what you think I’m worth,’ and I think the school has been very fair.”
Dusty May 2022-23 Bonus Compensation
May’s base salary for the season is $429,975. Here are all of the bonuses May has already earned during this historic run.
- Regular Season Conference Champion – $15,000
- NCAA Tournament Bid – $25,000
- Conference Coach of the Year – $10,000
- NCAA Tournament Win – $30,000
- Sweet Sixteen Appearance – $50,000
- Elite Eight Appearance – $75,000
- Final Four Appearance – $100,000
FAU Head Coach Dusty May said he would do an on-court postgame interview — but only if the entire team could join him:pic.twitter.com/LGVW3RjTxM
— Front Office Sports (@FOS) March 26, 2023
May’s success in leading Florida Atlantic to its first-ever Sweet 16 appearance has undoubtedly raised his profile even further, and it’s no surprise that bigger programs may come calling. The 46-year-old has already established himself as one of the nation’s top mid-major coaches, and his impressive 34-win season this year only reinforces his credentials. It remains to be seen if May will stay with Florida Atlantic or if he will pursue new opportunities in the future, but there’s no doubt that his success in this year’s tournament has put him firmly on the radar of many top-tier programs.
It remains to be seen if May will stay with FAU or move on to a bigger program after his success in the NCAA tournament. If a Power Five school does hire him, they would have to pay a buyout of $400,000 according to his contract. This amount is often seen as a small price to pay for a rising coach who has shown success on a big stage. Other coaches, such as Tobin Anderson and Paul Mill, have also recently left their mid-major programs for bigger opportunities. Despite FAU’s success this year, May could still decide to move on to a higher-paying and higher-profile position at another program.
