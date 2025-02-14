News

Federica Brignone becomes oldest female alpine skiing medalist at world championship

Federica Brignone

History was made at the 2025 World Alpine Skiing Championships in Saalbach, Austria on Thursday. In winning the gold medal in women’s giant slalom, Federica Brignone of Milan, Italy became the oldest female ever to win a medal at the World Alpine Skiing Championships according to the Associated Press.

How old was Brignone and who was the previous oldest?

Brignone accomplished the feat at the age of 34 years and seven months. This was Brignone’s second medal at the 2025 World Alpine Skiing Championships. She originally became the oldest when she won a silver medal in the women’s super giant slalom on February 6 at the age of 34 years, six months and 23 days.

The previous oldest prior to 2025 was American Lindsey Vonn, who won a bronze medal in the women’s downhill at the age of 34 years, three months and 23 days at the 2019 World Alpine Skiing Championships in Are, Sweden.

How fast did Brignone ski in the giant slalom?

Brignone had a winning time of 2:22.71. Alice Robinson of New Zealand won the silver medal with a time of 2:23.61. Paula Moltzan of the United States won the bronze medal with a time of 2:25.33. Brignone reached the podium by 2.63 seconds over Thea Louise Stjernesund of Norway, who had a fourth place time of 2:25.34.

Inside look at the women’s super giant slalom

Brignone posted a second place time of 1:50.57. Stephanie Venier of Austria won the gold medal with a time of 1:20.47. Meanwhile, there was a tie for third, as Lauren Macuga of the United States and Kajsa Vickhoff Lie of Norway each won the bronze medal with a time of 1:20.71.

Brignone’s second World Championship gold medal

Brignone’s previous gold medal at the World Alpine Skiing Championships came in 2023 in Meribel, France in the women’s combined. Brignone has won five medals overall at the World Alpine Skiing Championships (two gold medals and three silver medals). The other two silver medals were in 2011 in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany (giant slalom), and in 2023 (giant slalom).

