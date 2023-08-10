The 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship is upon us and the odds are tightly contested this year. With only the top 70 players qualifying for the playoffs, the top-tier players don’t offer much value. Instead, the spotlight shifts to the realm of longshot bets and sleeper picks for the weekend.

The invitation list for this championship was exclusive, based on FedEx Cup points standings. This exclusivity means fans can discover excellent value in highly ranked players like Wyndham Clark, Hideki Matsuyama, and Harris English.

Below, we’ll break down the top FedEx St. Jude Championship sleep picks and longshot bets this weekend.

Wyndham Clark (+3500)

For the majority of the year, Wyndham Clark has been strong and consistent off-the-tee. His game lines up well at TPC Southwind especially with the flat stick he’s added to his game this year.

He has a strong approach to play and has been gaining 0.55 strokes per round to the field since the start of the season. There’s no reason for him to slow down now. Valued at +3500 odds, Wyndham Clark is a top sleeper pick this weekend at the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship.



Hideki Matsuyama (+4500)

After missing the cut at the Wyndham Championship, Hideki Matsuyama’s results were a little deceiving. While he still hit the ball well, gaining over a stroke off-the-tee and approach, his short game was absolutely off.

Matsuyama now returns back to TPC Southwind, where he’s previously found a lot of success including a second-place finish in 2021. Despite his woes this season, Matsuyama is still one of the best short-to-middle iron players on the field. At TPC Southwind, he’s definitely going to be a threat.



Harris English (+8000)

Harris English has always played well at the TPC Southwind. He has the best course history in the field and last week when his irons seemed to pop off, English is worth a look at +8000 odds.

In the past five months, there were many times English threatened to win with a few top-eight finishes at the Arnold Palmer Invitation, the Wells Fargo, and U.S. Open. At a favored course, English is one of the best longshot bets at the FedEx St. Jude Championship this weekend.

Golf Betting Guides 2023