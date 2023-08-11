Fedor Emelianenko, one of the greatest fighters of all time, has expressed interest in boxing Mike Tyson. In a recent interview, Emelianenko stated that he and his team are in the early stages of planning his next fight, and that they have Tyson’s name in mind as a potential opponent.

Emelianenko’s Background

Fedor Emelianenko is a retired Russian mixed martial artist and former heavyweight champion. He is widely considered to be one of the greatest fighters of all time, with a professional record of 40 wins and 7 losses. Emelianenko was the best heavyweight in the world for nearly a decade in the 2010s, and his legacy in the sport is unmatched.

Emelianenko vs. Tyson

Emelianenko’s call to box Mike Tyson has generated a lot of buzz in the combat sports world. Tyson, a former heavyweight boxing champion, has been making a comeback in recent years and has expressed interest in fighting various opponents. Emelianenko’s striking skills and toughness make him an intriguing opponent for Tyson, and the fight would undoubtedly draw a lot of attention

Doubts About Jake Paul

Emelianenko also expressed doubts about Jake Paul’s willingness to fight him. Paul, a YouTube personality turned boxer, has been making waves in the boxing world with his high-profile fights against other celebrities and athletes. However, Emelianenko believes that Paul would not be willing to fight him, as he is a much more experienced and dangerous opponent than Paul’s previous opponents.

Emelianenko’s call to box Mike Tyson is an intriguing proposition, as both fighters are legends in their respective sports. However, it remains to be seen if the fight will actually come to fruition. As for Jake Paul, Emelianenko’s doubts about his willingness to fight more experienced opponents are understandable. Paul has yet to face a truly elite opponent in the boxing ring, and it remains to be seen if he will ever do so.