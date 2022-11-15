Soccer

FIFA World Cup Prize Money 2022: What Do The Winners Receive

Andy Newton
There’s a stack of FIFA World Cup prize money on offer at the tournament so it’s not just the kudos of winning football’s top prize at stake. We take a look how much the 2022 World Cups winners will get, plus the other sides based on where they finish and even the players earnings.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Prize Money Revealed

It’s not just the glory of entering the soccer records books when you win the FIFA World Cup, but there’s also a bundle of cash on offer for ALL the teams based on how well they do.

Since the last finals in Russia in 2018 the winner’s prize has increased by just over 10% to $42m, while even the sides that only make it as far as the Group stages get $9m.

FIFA have a total revenue budget of $4.6m and are expected to get $2.6m in broadcasting rights over the tournament, with $440 in total prize money on offer to the teams and players in 2022.

How Much Do The World Cup 2022 Winners Receive and Finishing Position Breakdown

The winning World Cup team will get $42m, while all the group stage teams will receive $9 regardless of if they qualify or not. You can see the full break down below, with the difference between the runners-up and the winners being $12m.

Finish FIFA World Cup Prize Money (USD)
Group Stage
 $9m
Round of 16 $13m
Qtr-Finals $17m
Fourth Place $25m
Third Place $27m
Runner-up $30m
Winner $42m

What About The Players, What Do They Earn At The FIFA World Cup?

The World Cup players will earn from the Qatar World Cup Finals too. FIFA lets each side decide the player share breakdown, so these will, of course, differ between nations.

There is also every chance the sides will have player bonuses on place based on how far they progress with Australia reporting to be offering their players AU$226,000 and an extra $290k if they progress out of the Group Stage – Australia have to play Denmark, France and Tunisia in Group D.

FIFA World Cup Prize Money Over The Years

See below how the FIFA World Cup prize money has increased over the years – going up from just $2.2m in 1982 to a reported $42m this year in 2022.

Year Prize Money (USD)
2022 $42m
2018 $38m
2014 $35m
2010 $30m
2006 $20m
2002 $8m
1998 $6m
1994 $4m
1990 $3.5m
1986 $2.8m
1982 $2.2m

 

 

Note: Odds are subject to change

Andy Newton

