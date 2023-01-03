Filip Forsberg named NHL First Star of the Week

Nashville Predators center Filip Forsberg was named the National Hockey League First Star of the Week on Monday for the week from December 26, 2022 to January 1, 2023. In three games, Forsberg had five goals and two assists for seven points. His five goals led the NHL. Forsberg’s seven points were also tied with the red hot Erik Karlsson of the San Jose Sharks. The fellow Swede from Landsbro, Sweden also had seven assists for seven points. Karlsson, a defenseman, currently has a phenomenal point streak of 13 games.

Forsberg’s Seven Points

Forsberg began the week with one goal on Tuesday in a 3-2 Predators loss to the Dallas Stars. He tied the game at one goal apiece from Alexandre Carrier of Quebec City, Quebec and Mattias Ekholm of Borlange, Sweden.

Forsberg then had back-to-back three point games. He had one goal and two assists for three points in a 6-1 Predators win over the Anaheim Ducks on December 30, and then three goals in a 5-4 Predators loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on New Year’s Eve. It is actually rare to see a player be named the First Star of the Week with a losing record. In addition to the seven points, Forsberg was a +2 with two penalty minutes, two power-play points, 10 shots on goal, five hits and one blocked shot.

2022-23 NHL statistics

Forsberg has 14 goals and 18 assists for 32 points in 35 games. He is a -5 with 14 penalty minutes, 12 power play points, one game-winning goal, 113 shots on goal, 15 blocked shots, 58 hits, 27 takeaways, and 20 giveaways.

Predators in 2022-23

The Predators are currently at 15 wins, 14 regulation losses and six losses in extra time for 36 points. They are six points back of the Edmonton Oilers for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference. After a brief two-game Pacific Division road trip, the Predators return home on Tuesday where they host the Montreal Canadiens.