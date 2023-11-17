Boxing News and Rumors

Filipino Boxing Legend Manny Pacquiao Shares Photo Of Himself With Elite Group Of Boxers

Wendi Oliveros
Boxing: Pacquiao vs Thurman

Here is another one of those superathlete groupings that fans wish they could have seen in person.

Thankfully, retired Filipino boxer Manny “The PacMan” Pacquiao shared a photo of the event.

It appears he was not throwing punches but instead was sharing a meal with fellow boxing legends Roberto Duran, Mike Tyson, and MMA star Conor McGregor.

His clever caption got fans going.

He wrote:

“Tag team in a street fight anyone? I got my team.”

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Manny Pacquiao (@mannypacquiao)

Roberto Duran, 72, is arguably the most successful boxer of the group.

He only lost 16 fights in his 119-fight career retiring with a 103-16 record.

None of his fights ended in no contest.

Duran is among a small group of boxers who won more than 50 fights via knockout; he won 70.

He is a member of the World Boxing Hall of Fame and the International Boxing Hall of Fame.

Mike Tyson, 57, possesses a 50-6-2 record in his heavyweight boxing career.

He won 44 fights via knockout.

Known by some as “Iron Mike,” he was one of the toughest men in the ring.

Manny Pacquiao, 44, retired with a record of 62-8-2 and is the only 8 division World Champion.

He had a southpaw stance associated with left-handed boxers.

PacMan is the pride of the Philippines for his good work done in the community.

Conor McGregor, 35, is known for his MMA fame winning 22 of his 28 bouts.

He is the first Irish-born UFC Champion.

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
