Fillip Gustavsson becomes 15th NHL goalie to score a goal

Filip Gustavsson of Skelleftea, Sweden became the 15th National Hockey League goaltender to score a goal. He accomplished the feat on Wednesday in a 4-1 Minnesota Wild win over the St. Louis Blues. Gustavsson also became the first Wild goaltender to score a goal in franchise history, and only third NHL goalie ever to score on the power-play.

Context surrounding Gustavsson’s goal

Gustavsson’s goal came with nine seconds left in the third period on the power-play to close out the scoring. Blues defenseman Philip Broberg of Orebro, Sweden was in the penalty box for four minutes for high sticking.

In between the pipes, Gustavsson was solid in net for Minnesota. He made 27 saves on 28 shots.

Who are the other 14 goalies to score a goal?

Martin Brodeur of Montreal, Quebec is the all-time leader in goals by a goalie with three, as he accomplished the feat with the New Jersey Devils. The only other goalie to score more than once was Ron Hextall of Brandon, Manitoba, who scored twice with the Philadelphia Flyers.

Goalies with one goal have been New York Islanders goaltender Billy Smith of Perth, Ontario, Detroit Red Wings goaltender Chris Osgood of Peace River, Alberta, Ottawa Senators goaltender Damian Rhodes of Saint Paul, Minnesota, Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jose Theodore of Laval, Quebec, San Jose Sharks goaltender Evgeni Nabakov of Moscow, Russia, Buffalo Sabres goaltender Mika Noronen of Tampere, Finland, Nashville Predators goaltender Chris Mason of Red Deer, Alberta, Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Cam Ward of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Phoenix Coyotes goaltender Mike Smith of Kingston, Ontario, Nashville Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne of Kempele, Finland, Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry of Surrey, British Columbia, and Boston Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark of Lugnvik, Sweden.

Who are the two other goalies with a power play goal?

Nabokov was the first goalie to register a power-play goal. He accomplished the feat in a 7-4 Sharks win over the Vancouver Canucks on March 10, 2002. Brodeur was the second goalie to score a power-play goal. He accomplished the feat in a 4-1 Devils win over the Carolina Hurricanes on March 21, 2013.

