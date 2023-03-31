College Basketball News and Rumors

Final Four 2023: SDSU Coach Brian Dutcher’s Success Traces Back Beyond Michigan’s Fab Five To Ypsilanti

Jeff Hawkins
Before coaching San Diego State to its first Final Four. Before serving as former coach Steve Fisher’s top assistant for nearly three decades. Before serving as the lead recruiter to assembling arguably the most prominent recruiting class in history. Before helping to push Fisher and the Wolverines to an unexpected national championship in 1989, a young Brian Dutcher could be found at one place. 

Bowen Field House on the campus of Eastern Michigan in Ypsilanti. Always at the side of his father and then-Hurons coach Jim Dutcher. 

Congratulating Brian for leading the Aztecs past Creighton, 57-56, securing a trip to Saturday’s national semifinal matchup against Florida Atlantic, broadcasting icon Dick Vitale tweeted: “He is truly a gym rat his entire life.” 

Brian Dutcher’s Long Strange Trip To 2023 Final Four

Dutcher’s long and patient road to Houston, the site of the 2023 Final Four, began with a natural passion for the game and was fortified by his loyalty to Fisher. Saturday’s appearance will be Dutcher’s fourth Final Four experience. 

His maiden trip remains the most unlikely, more so than this season’s venture. 

In 1989, then-Michigan athletic director Bo Schembechler dismissed coach Bill Frieder, who had accepted a new job at Arizona State on the eve of the NCAA Tournament. Schembechler famously quipped the program needed a “Michigan Man.” Out went Frieder. Fischer and a 29-year-old Dutcher received international promotions. 

The Wolverines, paced by tourney MVP Glen Rice, went on to capture the championship, defeating Seton Hall, 80-79, in overtime. Rumeal Robinson clinched the title by hitting two free throws with three seconds left.

Remaining at Fisher’s side in Ann Arbor, Dutcher played a key role in recruiting Chris Webber, Jalen Rose, Juwan Howard, Ray Jackson, and Jimmy King – the fabled Fab Five – in 1991. Together, they fell in the national final to Duke in ’92 and North Carolina in ‘93. 

Michigan’s program took a hit with the Ed Martin scandal, which cost Fisher his job in 1997. Two years later, Dutcher followed him to San Diego State, which was coming off a 4-22 campaign. 

The Aztecs needed help. They received much more.

Aztecs Evolving Into Under-Appreciated Power 

Dutcher spent 18 years as the Aztecs’ assistant coach. Including his time at Michigan, Dutcher waited 27 years to become a head coach. Fisher retired in 2017 and handed the program to his loyal lieutenant. 

Together, Fisher and Dutcher elevated San Diego State to an under-appreciated power. After Dutcher helped recruit Kawhi Leonard in 2009, the Aztecs have appeared in 10 NCAA tournaments, more than any of California’s 25 Division I programs. The Aztecs also have compiled a .759 winning percentage, fifth best in the nation since 2009-10, according to USA Today Sports.  

Perhaps the Aztecs’ trip to the Final Four shouldn’t be as big of a story as it is. When the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the 2020 postseason, Dutcher’s team was 26-0. 

Still, 30 years after Webber’s infamous timeout in the loss to the Tar Heels, “Dutch” returns to the Final Four/Fab Five reunion. 

Fisher plans on attending Saturday’s semifinal. 

And Rose told USA Today Sports: “If they make it to the championship, I might have to interrupt my life and fly out there and go represent.” 

One gym rat to another.

And a long, long way from Ypsi.

