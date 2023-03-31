Before coaching San Diego State to its first Final Four. Before serving as former coach Steve Fisher’s top assistant for nearly three decades. Before serving as the lead recruiter to assembling arguably the most prominent recruiting class in history. Before helping to push Fisher and the Wolverines to an unexpected national championship in 1989, a young Brian Dutcher could be found at one place.

Bowen Field House on the campus of Eastern Michigan in Ypsilanti. Always at the side of his father and then-Hurons coach Jim Dutcher.

Congratulating Brian for leading the Aztecs past Creighton, 57-56, securing a trip to Saturday’s national semifinal matchup against Florida Atlantic, broadcasting icon Dick Vitale tweeted: “He is truly a gym rat his entire life.”

Back to #SDSU Brian Dutcher. His dad is the former college head coach JIM DUTCHER. He coached at Minnesota and Eastern Michigan U. Ypsi! Jim and Brian both born in Alpena, Michigan. Jim took EMU to a #Final4 ! Back when they were D-2 in 1972. Jim Dutcher about to turn 90! pic.twitter.com/UWJhXmSGZ3 — Parker andTheMan (@parkerandtheman) March 27, 2023

Brian Dutcher’s Long Strange Trip To 2023 Final Four

Dutcher’s long and patient road to Houston, the site of the 2023 Final Four, began with a natural passion for the game and was fortified by his loyalty to Fisher. Saturday’s appearance will be Dutcher’s fourth Final Four experience.

His maiden trip remains the most unlikely, more so than this season’s venture.

In 1989, then-Michigan athletic director Bo Schembechler dismissed coach Bill Frieder, who had accepted a new job at Arizona State on the eve of the NCAA Tournament. Schembechler famously quipped the program needed a “Michigan Man.” Out went Frieder. Fischer and a 29-year-old Dutcher received international promotions.

The Wolverines, paced by tourney MVP Glen Rice, went on to capture the championship, defeating Seton Hall, 80-79, in overtime. Rumeal Robinson clinched the title by hitting two free throws with three seconds left.

Remaining at Fisher’s side in Ann Arbor, Dutcher played a key role in recruiting Chris Webber, Jalen Rose, Juwan Howard, Ray Jackson, and Jimmy King – the fabled Fab Five – in 1991. Together, they fell in the national final to Duke in ’92 and North Carolina in ‘93.

Michigan’s program took a hit with the Ed Martin scandal, which cost Fisher his job in 1997. Two years later, Dutcher followed him to San Diego State, which was coming off a 4-22 campaign.

The Aztecs needed help. They received much more.

1:30am Brian Dutcher hanging outside Fowler Athletic Center signing autographs for @GoAztecs fans who welcomed team home from clinching 1st trip to Final Four. Hear from a happy hoops team starting at 4:30am @nbcsandiego pic.twitter.com/VwTs1QPal5 — Todd Strain (@TODDSTRAINNBCSD) March 27, 2023

Aztecs Evolving Into Under-Appreciated Power

Dutcher spent 18 years as the Aztecs’ assistant coach. Including his time at Michigan, Dutcher waited 27 years to become a head coach. Fisher retired in 2017 and handed the program to his loyal lieutenant.

Together, Fisher and Dutcher elevated San Diego State to an under-appreciated power. After Dutcher helped recruit Kawhi Leonard in 2009, the Aztecs have appeared in 10 NCAA tournaments, more than any of California’s 25 Division I programs. The Aztecs also have compiled a .759 winning percentage, fifth best in the nation since 2009-10, according to USA Today Sports.

Perhaps the Aztecs’ trip to the Final Four shouldn’t be as big of a story as it is. When the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the 2020 postseason, Dutcher’s team was 26-0.

Still, 30 years after Webber’s infamous timeout in the loss to the Tar Heels, “Dutch” returns to the Final Four/Fab Five reunion.

Fisher plans on attending Saturday’s semifinal.

And Rose told USA Today Sports: “If they make it to the championship, I might have to interrupt my life and fly out there and go represent.”

One gym rat to another.

And a long, long way from Ypsi.

Congrats to Brian Dutcher on taking Sam Diego State to the Final Four! He was Steve Fisher’s right hand man starting at Michigan and ever since. Not a more deserving coach in the country. pic.twitter.com/ajJIuLQh38 — Brian Fuson (@BrianFuson) March 26, 2023