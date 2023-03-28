Final Four Showdown Between Miami and UConn Highlights March Madness

After two crazy weeks of March Madness action, the NCAA Tournament field has been trimmed from 68 to the Final Four. The quartet features four-time titelist UConn which will face Miami while San Diego State takes on Florida Atlantic. The Hurricanes, Aztecs and Owls have never been to a Final Four, let alone win a national title.

The Canes’ road to the Final Four

Before beating No. 2 seed Texas in the Elite Eight on Sunday, Miami knocked out No. 12 seed Drake, No. 4 seed Indiana and No. 1 seed Houston in their first three games of the tournament. Slowing this team down is a tall order, even for the sport’s best defenses.

"All the guys just kept talking 'We've got to go past the Elite 8 and get to the Final Four'" 🙌 Jim Larrañaga celebrates with his team as the Canes are set to make their first Final Four appearance ever! 👏#MarchMadness @CanesHoops pic.twitter.com/BEzGSRRPJz — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 26, 2023

What makes Miami tick?

The Hurricanes boast one of the best backcourts in the country, led by Wong, a former UConn recruiting target and Pack.

Wong is Miami’s leading scorer at 16.2 points per game while Pack averages 13.8 points per game and shoots a team-best 40 percent from beyond the arc. In fact, the Hurricanes shot 37-percent from downtown this season, second in the ACC.

Ironically, they made their comeback from a 13-point second-half deficit against Texas on Sunday without hitting a single 3-pointer.

Jordan Miller with a Perfect Game vs. Texas

Miller finished with 27 points while going a perfect 7-for-7 from the floor and 13-for-13 from the foul line. He’s Miami’s second-leading scorer at 15.4 points per game and is a 36 percent shooter from downtown.

Miami has several MOP Candidates

Any one of four Hurricane players could win the Most Outstanding Player award in the Final Four. Pack has been great, averaging 18.5 points per game in the tournament. But so have Wong, Miller and Omier. Any of the four could be the star of the show in Houston.

If anyone is going to get hot from distance it’s likely going to be Pack. When he scores at least 20 points, Miami is 8-0. He had 26 against #1 seed Houston where he displayed his long distance shooting prowess.

Credit the Coach

In the 61-year history of Miami Hurricane basketball, it has five Sweet 16 appearances. In the last 12 years, Miami has made four of those five appearances. It has all been done under coach Jim Larrañaga. In this tournament alone, the Canes’ have defeated the No. 4, No. 2 and No. 1-seeded teams. Their game against UConn will mark the fourth time in five games in which Miami has been the underdog.