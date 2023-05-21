Final Round Live Updates Of The 2023 PGA Championship

The fourth and final round of the 2023 PGA Championship is set to start from Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York. Here are the live updates.

2:32 PM ET–Justin Rose of England, the 2013 United States Open champ, just recorded his 15th birdie of the tournament to improve to -3 and into contention…reason why Rose’s score is not better is because he has had 10 bogeys and one double bogey…

2:35 PM ET–Brooks Koepka leads at -6, Viktor Hovland and Corey Conners are tied for second at -5 and Bryson DeChambeau is tied with Rose for fourth place at -3…

2:40 PM ET–Fantastic start for France’s Victor Perez…birdies on the second, third, fourth and fifth holes have got him to -3…

2:53 PM ET–Koepka birdies the second to improve to -7

2;56 PM ET–Conners bogeys the third to drop to -4 and three strokes back of Koepka…

3:02 PM ET–Koepka birdies the third to go to -8…three up on Hovland…

3:12 PM ET–Conners birdies the fourth to improve to -5 and three back of Koepka…

3:18 PM ET–Conners lands in the bunker on the fifth…yesterday when he landed in the bunker on the 16th hole, he had a score of double bogey….

3:20 PM ET–Koepka birdies the fourth hole to get to -9…

3:21 PM ET–Hovland also birdies the fourth to get to -6…

3:30 PM ET–Hovland birdies the fifth to improve to -7…

3:32 PM ET–Interesting statistic…only four Europeans have ever won the PGA Championship–Jim Barnes of Lelant, England (1916, 1919), Padraig Harrington of Dublin, Ireland (2008), Martin Kaymer of Dusseldorf, Germany (2010), and Rory McIlroy of Holywood, Northern Ireland (2012 and 2014)…

3:37 PM ET–Another interesting statistic…only one other Norwegian has won a major on the PGA or LPGA Tour…that is Suzann Pettersen who has won the 2007 LPGA Championship and 2013 Evian Championship…

3:40 PM ET–Trifecta of interesting statistics…Koepka is 20th all-time in most major championships with four…they came at the 2017 and 2018 US Open and 2018 and 2019 PGA Championship…

3:48 PM ET–Only a two-horse race at the moment…Koepka at -9 and Hovland at -7…

3:50 PM ET–Koepka bogeys the sixth to drop to -8…

3:53 PM ET–Cantlay eagles a par four to go to -1…

4:02 PM ET–Koepka bogeys the seventh to drop to -7 and in a tie with Hovland…

4:04 PM ET–Hovland bogeys the seventh and drops to -6…