Fired up Aaron Boone might have sparked the Yankees

Jon Conahan
The New York Yankees have continued to play below-average baseball throughout the past few weeks and it’s been a major call for concern to their fan base and organization. New York was finally able to come away with a 4-2 win against the Toronto Blue Jays as Andrew Benintendi hit a huge two-run home run, which was his first in a Yankees uniform.

Aaron Boone Yankees Fired Up

ESPN reported the following on what Aaron Boone and Aaron Judge had to say following another disappointing loss to the Blue Jays over the weekend:

“We have to play better. Period,” he said, pounding the table that housed his microphone. “And the great thing is, it’s right in front of us. It’s right here, and we can fix it.”

“We’re not happy about it,” Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge said. “If you lose one game, or if you lose 10 games, you’re not happy at all. But if we sit here and stay frustrated about one game, it’s going to lead into the next game.

“So, it’s about us picking ourselves up, and not forgetting we’re the New York Yankees. And we have to go out there and show people that.”

“It’s there and we can run away from this thing,” Boone said. “And we got the dudes in there to do it. But we have to do it. If we don’t score, it’s tough to win.”

“The good thing is we are in first place,” Boone said. “We get to write the script the rest of the way. No one else can get in our way if we go play our game.”

Yankees Got Their Wake-Up Call

What Aaron Boone did to the New York Yankees during his press conference should fire this team up. They’ve gotten complacent after the hot start that they had to the 2022 MLB season and their skipper isn’t too happy about that.

If the Yankees can bounce back after what Aaron Boone said, they should feel confident about what they’re going to be able to do come playoff time. This is still one of the best teams in baseball, despite their recent cold streak. They just need to figure out a way to get back on track and do things that they were doing in the earlier part of the season.

Jon Conahan

Jon is a Penn State University graduate that majored in journalism and minored in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
