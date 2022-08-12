First and 2022 to go…Eagles vs. Jets PS1

Eagles

We made it this far through a training camp which featured remarkably little drama.  Now Eagles fans will endure a preseason game which will serve as more of a mental test for actual game situations than a talent show.  Players who have been fed the mental part of the game since the spring need to show they have it down stone cold and go out and play fast and instinctively against the Jets.

It’s a 7:30 kickoff Friday night against the New York Jets in Philadelphia.

Head coach Nick Sirianni said on Wednesday that the starters could play one or two series.

With Jason Kelce sidelined after having a clean-out procedure on his right elbow, second-round draft pick Cam Jurgens steps into the starting lineup at the center position. He’s jumping right in, and that’s just fine with the Nebraska product who has gained positive reviews from the coaching staff and his offensive line teammates throughout camp.

Defensive tackle Jordan Davis said it was “a dream come true” to make his preseason debut, so he’s excited, and the rest of the Draft Class will get plenty of reps to see how it goes against the new tempo and a new team. How much of an impact will the rookies have this season? Friday night is a great test to see how they acclimate to the NFL game environment.

We’re gonna get a look at world-class hurdles sprinter Devon Allen in his attempt to transform into an NFL receiver.

We’re probably going to see a lot of quarterback reps from guys not named Hurts.  Young quarterbacks Reid Sinnett and Carson Strong are prepared to go in the second half.  Gardner Minshew is going to get major time in the first half.

ST Coordinator Michael Clay knows he has a terrific kicking game and he’s got no concerns there. It’s the coverage and return phases that take time to come together and since there is no way to simulate “live action” in camp, this preseason game become extremely important.

GK Brizer says keep a critical EYE on UDFA punt/kick returner Britain Covey— “Covey would be wise to gain at least 10 bills. And he better have quickness,.iffen he’s gonna return punts,..or he could get kilted!!!,..Unlike most,..I enjoy analyzing/wartching pre season “games”. Hurts should play no more than two series,..then 3-4 next game. Go PHITENS!!! Carry on.”

There’s been a lot of talk about Covey, but another UDFA is standing out a bit. Safety Reed Blankenship has had a nice camp and worked in with the second-team defense some on Tuesday. Probably not a roster spot available for him but he could stick around as a developmental guy on the practice squad.

The other guys working punt return: Jalen Reagor, Quez Watkins, Lance Lenoir

The other guys working kick return: Jason Huntley, Devon Allen, Zach Pascal, Lenoir

The good injury news on Tuesday was that Jordan Mailata (concussion) and Andre Dillard (concussion) both returned to practice in a limited fashion. They were concussed on the same day last week.

• The following players are banged up: Grant Calcaterra (hamstring), Le’Raven Clark (hamstring), Kenneth Gainwell (hip), John Hightower (groin), Kelce (elbow), Jimmy Moreland (ankle), Boston Scott (concussion), DeVonta Smith (groin), Jaquiski Tartt (personal reasons), Kary Vincent (groin), Greg Ward (toe), Keric Wheatfall (hamstring).

 

Jax Sports Media has been reporting on NFL teams in the mid-Atlantic region since 2006. Thomas Jackson is its senior writer.
