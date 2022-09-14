SAUL ‘CANELO’ ALVAREZ and Gennady Golovkin faced-off for the very first time this week ahead of their trilogy bout on Saturday night for the undisputed super-middleweight championship of the world.

This is the third time the pair have embarked on a fight week together, but the needle is still there, with an intense stare down taking place yesterday. The Mexican defends all four of his world title belts at 168-pounds against his long term rival, with the Kazakh aiming to step up and becoming a two-division undisputed world champion.

Canelo and Golovkin Share Intense Fight Week Face-Off

As you can see above, Alvarez and Golovkin came face-to-face for the first time since their rematch back in 2018, and there still seems to be a fair bit of needle between the pair of boxing icons. Canelo looks super fired up and determined to beat ‘GGG’ for the second time, with Golovkin remaining cool and calm as he always does, letting his fists do the talking in the ring.

Four years after their rematch bout at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin are finally meeting for their trilogy bout in the same venue as their second.

The first fight between the pair was arguably the best, with the vast majority of boxing fans believing Golovkin won it, but the judges didn’t see it that way and the fight was deemed a draw. Second time round and Canelo edged out the Kazakh on the scorecards, but again it was such a close fight and many had Golovkin winning it too.

That was the first face-off of fight week, with a couple more scheduled before the pair do battle and commence their rivalry on Saturday night.

Thursday will see the boxers meet at the press conference, before Friday’s weigh-ins will see Golovkin and Canelo come face-to-face for the final time before they are looking at each other from across the ring in the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night.

Both fighters have shared 24 gruelling rounds against one another before, so know each other exceptionally well. However, after over 70 minutes of action together, the pair are set to do it all over again and throw down for our viewing pleasure this weekend!

The pair of boxing legends clearly have huge respect for each other in terms of boxing ability and as fighters, but there most certainly seems to be a bit of needle between the them judging by yesterday’s face-off. This makes for an even better fight on Saturday!

We’re now just days away from the trilogy between Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and Gennady ‘GGG’ Golovkin. The excitement is real as the pair of boxing legends are set to do battle for the third and potentially final time!

