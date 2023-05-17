First Mission has the best odds to stop Mage’s pursuit of the Triple Crown at the 2023 Preakness Stakes. Find out First Mission’s odds to win the 2023 Preakness, along with his trainer, jockey, owner, pedigree, Equibase Speed Figure, and past performances below.

Unlike most horses in the Preakness 2023 field, First Mission was bred to win Triple Crown races. His sire, Street Sense, won the 2007 Kentucky Derby and finished second in the Preakness that same year.

After skipping out on the first jewel of the Triple Crown to focus on this race, First Mission enters with +250 odds to win the Preakness, the second-best odds of any horse in the field.

Scroll down to learn more about First Mission’s trainer, jockey, owner, and horse racing stats.

First Mission Odds To Win The 2023 Preakness Stakes

First Mission is one of the contenders with the best odds to pull off an upset over Mage at Pimlico Race Course.

The Brad Cox trainee enters the Preakness Stakes with +250 odds to race into the winner’s circle, behind only Mage on the odds board. However, the colt received arguably the worst gate of any horse in the post position draw. First Mission will be running out of gate 8, which has produced the fewest Preakness winners of gates 1-8.

2023 Kentucky Derby winner Mage will be the morning line favorite at Pimlico Race Course on Saturday with +140 odds to win the Preakness. Bob Baffert-trained National Treasure is third on the odds board with +500 odds followed by Blazing Sevens at +875.

Perform and Red Route One own +1600 odds to win the Preakness, while Coffeewithchris (+2800) and Chase The Chaos (+6600) will enter as huge longshots this weekend.

Check out the 2023 Preakness Stakes odds below.



Preakness Stakes Horses Preakness Stakes Odds Play Mage +140 First Mission +250 National Treasure +500 Blazing Sevens +850 Perform +1400 Red Route One +1800 Coffeewithchris +2800 Chase The Chaos +6600

First Mission Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Breeder, & Auction Price

Since there are only eight horses at the Preakness Stakes this year, First Mission will have the outside lane at Pimlico. The colt was owned and bred by Godolphin and currently has the second best odds to win the second jewel of the Triple Crown at +250.

Trained by Brad Cox, First Mission has a strong team behind him. Luis Saez, who has over 3,000 career wins, will be riding the colt at Pimlico Race Course. Saez won the 2021 Belmont Stakes and earned a victory in the Grade 3 Stakes Pimlico Special in 2022.

Like the Kentucky Derby winner Mage, First Mission made his debut in 2023. He didn’t race as a two-year-old and was reserved for this year, which could have given the horse more time to develop. According to the best online sportsbooks, First Mission has the best chance to overtake Mage at Pimlico this weekend.

With a top Equibase Speed Figure of 103, First Mission has the pedigree and potential to get the job done in Balitmore.

Learn more about First Mission below.

Horse First Mission Post Position 8 Odds +250 Jockey Luis Saez Trainer Brad Cox Owner(s) Godolphin LLC Breeder Godolphin Pedigree Street Sense – Elude by Medaglia d’Oro Auction Price N/A

First Mission Horse Profile: Career Record, Earnings, & Equibase Speed Figure

With over $276,000 in career earnings, First Mission has started to provide a significant return on investment.

The colt has only appeared in three races this year but has two wins under his belt heading into the Preakness Stakes.

First Mission is a fast horse with the ability to press the pace with enough stamina to make a late push. His last race at Keeneland scored a 103 speed figure putting him among the fastest horses in Pimlico this weekend.

Check out First Mission’s career record, earnings, and top Equibase Speed Figure below.

Career Record 3(2-1-0) Career Earnings $276,500 Earnings Per Start $92,167 Running Style Press the pace/ Stalker Equibase Speed Figure 103

First Mission Horse Pedigree

Street Sense (USA) 2004 Street Cry (IRL) 1998 Machiavellian (USA) 1987 Mr. Prospector (USA) 1970 Coup de Folie (USA) 1982 Helen Street (GB) 1982 Troy (GB) 1976 Waterway (FR) 1976 Bedazzle (USA) 1997 Dixieland Band (USA) 1980 Northern Dancer (CAN) 1961 Mississippi Mud (USA) 1973 Majestic Legend (USA) 1985 His Majesty (USA) 1968 Long Legend (USA) 1978 Elude (USA) 2014 Medaglia d’Oro (USA) 1999 El Prado (IRL) 1989 Sadler’s Wells (USA) 1981 Lady Capulet (USA) 1974 Cappucino Bay (USA) 1989 Bailjumper (USA) 1974 Dubbed In (USA) 1973 Forty Marchanta (ARG) 2001 Roar (USA) 1993 Forty Niner (USA) 1985 Wild Applause (USA) 1981 Marcha Toss (ARG) 1990 Egg Toss (USA) 1977 Marchande

First Mission Past Performances and Results

First Mission will make his first Grade 1 stakes debut at Pimlico Race Course this weekend. After finishing first in the Stonestreet Lexington Stakes, First Mission has been focusing on the Preakness Stakes after failing to qualify for the Kentucky Derby.

In three starts, the colt has two first place finishes and a second place finish on his resume. First Mission has a similar horse profile as Mage with all of their starts coming as three-year-olds. Based on his racing style and previous record, First Mission meets all of the prerequisites that Preakness Stakes contenders should have.

Check out First Mission’s past performances and results down below.

Track Date Race Race Type Grade Finish Equibase Keeneland 4/15/2023 9 Stonestreet Lexington Stakes (Gr. 3) 3 1 103 Fair Grounds 3/18/2023 7 Maiden Special Weight N/A 1 95 Fair Grounds 2/18/2023 5 Maiden Special Weight N/A 2 94

Preakness Stakes Betting Guides 2023