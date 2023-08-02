Five teams enter the 2023 NFL season with new head coaches. While nothing is guaranteed, there will certainly be coaching changes made by the end of this season. Which coaches will be fired? Below, we explore the odds for the 1st NFL head coach fired in the 2023 season.
Matt Rhule Was The First Head Coach Fired In 2022
Sources: The Arizona Cardinals fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury, who 10 months ago signed a contract extension through the 2027 season.
The Cardinals still never have had a head coach – any head coach – last longer than six years while the team has existed for over 100 years. pic.twitter.com/kYWb1AfjIG
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 9, 2023
Matt Rhule of the Carolina Panthers was the first head coach fired in 2022. After a 37-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 5, Panthers’ owner fired Rhule with four seasons left on his seven-year deal. Under Rhule, the Panthers were 11-27 (.289).
The Indianapolis Colts surprised the NFL when they fired head coach Frank Reich after Week 9. The Colts were 3-5-1 at the time of the firing.
The three other coaches fired include Arizona’s Kliff Kingsbury, Houston’s Lovie Smith, and Denver’s Nathaniel Hackett.
First NFL Head Coach Fired 2023 Odds
Who will be the first head coach fired in 2023?
According to the oddsmakers at BetOnline, Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy (+600) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles (+600) are the co-favorites to be the first coaches fired. While expectations are high in Dallas, the Buccaneers could be one of the worst teams in the NFL as they enter year one without Tom Brady.
Las Vegas’ Josh McDaniels (+700) and Washington’s Ron Rivera (+700) are next in line according to oddsmakers. The Raiders and Commandeers enter the season with major questions as a quarterback, with Jimmy Garoppolo under center for Las Vegas and Sam Howell taking snaps in Washington.
Cleveland’s Kevin Stefanski (+900), New Orleans Dennis Allen (+900), and Chicago’s Matt Eberflus (+1400) could also be in line to be fired.
|First NFL Head Coach Fired
|Odds
|Play
|Mike McCarthy
|+600
|Todd Bowles
|+600
|Josh McDaniels
|+700
|Ron Rivera
|+700
|Kevin Stefanski
|+900
|Dennis Allen
|+900
|Matt Eberflus
|+1400
|Matt Lafleur
|+1400
|Mike Vrabel
|+1400
|Brandon Staley
|+1600
|Arthur Smith
|+1600
|Sean McVay
|+1600
|Kevin O’Connell
|+2000
|Dan Campbell
|+2500
|John Harbaugh
|+2500
|Robert Saleh
|+3300
|Mike Tomlin
|+3300
|Jonathan Gannon
|+4000
|Pete Carroll
|+5000
|Mike McDaniel
|+5000
|Doug Pederson
|+5000
|Frank Reich
|+6600
|Shane Steichen
|+6600
|Sean McDermott
|+6600
|DeMeco Ryans
|+7500
|Sean Payton
|+10000
|Brian Daboll
|+10000
|Zac Taylor
|+10000
|Nick Sirianni
|+10000
|Bill Belichick
|+10000
|Kyle Shanahan
|+10000
|Andy Reid
|+25000
