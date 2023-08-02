NFL News and Rumors

First NFL Head Coach Fired 2023 Odds: Mike McCarthy, Todd Bowles Top List

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy

Five teams enter the 2023 NFL season with new head coaches. While nothing is guaranteed, there will certainly be coaching changes made by the end of this season. Which coaches will be fired? Below, we explore the odds for the 1st NFL head coach fired in the 2023 season.

Matt Rhule Was The First Head Coach Fired In 2022

Matt Rhule of the Carolina Panthers was the first head coach fired in 2022. After a 37-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 5, Panthers’ owner fired Rhule with four seasons left on his seven-year deal. Under Rhule, the Panthers were 11-27 (.289).

The Indianapolis Colts surprised the NFL when they fired head coach Frank Reich after Week 9. The Colts were 3-5-1 at the time of the firing.

The three other coaches fired include Arizona’s Kliff Kingsbury, Houston’s Lovie Smith, and Denver’s Nathaniel Hackett.

First NFL Head Coach Fired 2023 Odds

Who will be the first head coach fired in 2023?

According to the oddsmakers at BetOnline, Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy (+600) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles (+600) are the co-favorites to be the first coaches fired. While expectations are high in Dallas, the Buccaneers could be one of the worst teams in the NFL as they enter year one without Tom Brady.

Las Vegas’ Josh McDaniels (+700) and Washington’s Ron Rivera (+700) are next in line according to oddsmakers. The Raiders and Commandeers enter the season with major questions as a quarterback, with Jimmy Garoppolo under center for Las Vegas and Sam Howell taking snaps in Washington.

Cleveland’s Kevin Stefanski (+900), New Orleans Dennis Allen (+900), and Chicago’s Matt Eberflus (+1400) could also be in line to be fired.

View the entire list of odds via BetOnline.

First NFL Head Coach Fired Odds Play
Mike McCarthy +600 BetOnline logo
Todd Bowles +600 BetOnline logo
Josh McDaniels +700 BetOnline logo
Ron Rivera +700 BetOnline logo
Kevin Stefanski +900 BetOnline logo
Dennis Allen +900 BetOnline logo
Matt Eberflus +1400 BetOnline logo
Matt Lafleur +1400 BetOnline logo
Mike Vrabel +1400 BetOnline logo
Brandon Staley +1600 BetOnline logo
Arthur Smith +1600 BetOnline logo
Sean McVay +1600 BetOnline logo
Kevin O’Connell +2000 BetOnline logo
Dan Campbell +2500 BetOnline logo
John Harbaugh +2500 BetOnline logo
Robert Saleh +3300 BetOnline logo
Mike Tomlin +3300 BetOnline logo
Jonathan Gannon +4000 BetOnline logo
Pete Carroll +5000 BetOnline logo
Mike McDaniel +5000 BetOnline logo
Doug Pederson +5000 BetOnline logo
Frank Reich +6600 BetOnline logo
Shane Steichen +6600 BetOnline logo
Sean McDermott +6600 BetOnline logo
DeMeco Ryans +7500 BetOnline logo
Sean Payton +10000 BetOnline logo
Brian Daboll +10000 BetOnline logo
Zac Taylor +10000 BetOnline logo
Nick Sirianni +10000 BetOnline logo
Bill Belichick +10000 BetOnline logo
Kyle Shanahan +10000 BetOnline logo
Andy Reid +25000 BetOnline logo

NFL Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens

Video: Steelers’ George Pickens Makes Terrific Catch Over Joey Porter Jr.

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  4h
NFL News and Rumors
Coach Nathaniel Hackett
Jets’ Nathaniel Hackett: Sean Payton Broke The Coaching Code
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  4h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Detroit Lions Training Camp
Lions HC Dan Campbell Wanted Real Lion Mascot; NFL Said No
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  5h
NFL News and Rumors
Hall of Fame Game
Starting Quarterbacks Announced For Thursday’s Jets Vs. Browns NFL Hall Of Fame Game
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  5h
NFL News and Rumors
Nickelodeon sideline reporter Dylan Schefter
Nickelodeon Will Air Alternate Super Bowl Telecast In 2024
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  11h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Miami Dolphins
Philadelphia Eagles Fans Waited In Line For Hours To Buy Kelly Green Jerseys
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  12h
NFL News and Rumors
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud
2023 AFC Win Totals: Odds, Expert Picks, And Predictions
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jul 31 2023
More News
Arrow to top