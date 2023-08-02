Five teams enter the 2023 NFL season with new head coaches. While nothing is guaranteed, there will certainly be coaching changes made by the end of this season. Which coaches will be fired? Below, we explore the odds for the 1st NFL head coach fired in the 2023 season.

Matt Rhule Was The First Head Coach Fired In 2022

Sources: The Arizona Cardinals fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury, who 10 months ago signed a contract extension through the 2027 season. The Cardinals still never have had a head coach – any head coach – last longer than six years while the team has existed for over 100 years. pic.twitter.com/kYWb1AfjIG — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 9, 2023

Matt Rhule of the Carolina Panthers was the first head coach fired in 2022. After a 37-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 5, Panthers’ owner fired Rhule with four seasons left on his seven-year deal. Under Rhule, the Panthers were 11-27 (.289).

The Indianapolis Colts surprised the NFL when they fired head coach Frank Reich after Week 9. The Colts were 3-5-1 at the time of the firing.

The three other coaches fired include Arizona’s Kliff Kingsbury, Houston’s Lovie Smith, and Denver’s Nathaniel Hackett.

First NFL Head Coach Fired 2023 Odds

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy: “I’d say this is clearly the most depth I’ve ever had on a defensive line. … I love it. We can’t get enough work. This is a perfect illustration of why we’re not practicing against other teams. I think the offense and defense, we will challenge each… — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 1, 2023

Who will be the first head coach fired in 2023?

According to the oddsmakers at BetOnline, Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy (+600) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles (+600) are the co-favorites to be the first coaches fired. While expectations are high in Dallas, the Buccaneers could be one of the worst teams in the NFL as they enter year one without Tom Brady.

Las Vegas’ Josh McDaniels (+700) and Washington’s Ron Rivera (+700) are next in line according to oddsmakers. The Raiders and Commandeers enter the season with major questions as a quarterback, with Jimmy Garoppolo under center for Las Vegas and Sam Howell taking snaps in Washington.

Cleveland’s Kevin Stefanski (+900), New Orleans Dennis Allen (+900), and Chicago’s Matt Eberflus (+1400) could also be in line to be fired.

First NFL Head Coach Fired Odds Play Mike McCarthy +600 Todd Bowles +600 Josh McDaniels +700 Ron Rivera +700 Kevin Stefanski +900 Dennis Allen +900 Matt Eberflus +1400 Matt Lafleur +1400 Mike Vrabel +1400 Brandon Staley +1600 Arthur Smith +1600 Sean McVay +1600 Kevin O’Connell +2000 Dan Campbell +2500 John Harbaugh +2500 Robert Saleh +3300 Mike Tomlin +3300 Jonathan Gannon +4000 Pete Carroll +5000 Mike McDaniel +5000 Doug Pederson +5000 Frank Reich +6600 Shane Steichen +6600 Sean McDermott +6600 DeMeco Ryans +7500 Sean Payton +10000 Brian Daboll +10000 Zac Taylor +10000 Nick Sirianni +10000 Bill Belichick +10000 Kyle Shanahan +10000 Andy Reid +25000

