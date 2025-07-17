First Round Live Updates 2025 British Open

The 2025 British Open is now underway. The last time the British Open took place at Portrush, Ireland’s Shane Lowry (pictured above) was victorious. Here are the live updates.

8:20 AM ET–Here is the current leaderboard: 1) Jacob Olesen–DEN and Haotong Li–CHN -4, 3) Matt Fitzpatrick–ENG, Sadom Kaewkanjana–THA, and Matthew Jordan–ENG -3, 6) Scottie Scheffler–USA, Lee Westwood–ENG, Riki Kawamoto–JPN, Nicolai Hojgaard–DEN -2, 10) Phil Mickelson–USA, Adrien Saddier–FRA, Takumi Kanaya–JPN, Stewart Cink–USA, Jesper Svensson–SWE, Jon Rahm–ESP, Xander Schauffele–USA, J.J. Spaun–USA, Shane Lowry–IRL, Nico Echavarria–COL, John Axelsen–DEN, Andrew Novak–USA at -1…currently 21 golfers under par…

8:26 AM ET–very rainy conditions to date…

8:35 AM ET–Rahm bogeys the 11th on a long par putt that comes up a little bit short and drops to even…

8:36 AM ET–Schauffele also bogeys the 11th hole and is at even…

8:44 AM ET–Spaun bogeys the 11th hole…drops to even par…

8:45 AM ET–Tough day for American five-time major champion Brooks Koepka, who is at +2 including a double bogey…

8:46 AM ET–Jesper Svensson birdies the fifth and improves to -2…

8:48 AM ET–American Rickie Fowler birdies the fifth and improves to -1…

8:52 AM ET—Scheffler bogeys the 11th which is playing tough…drops to -1…

8:56 AM ET–Now at -1 are Spain’s Sergio Garcia, England’s Laurie Canter…Canter had an eagle on the par four fifth hole…meanwhile Saddier and Echavarria have dropped to even par…

9:08 AM ET–Leaders Olesen and Li are in the clubhouse…

9:14 AM ET–Spaun birdies the 13th hole and improves to -1….

9:20 AM ET–England’s Matthew Jordan in the clubhouse at -3…

9:22 AM ET–Garcia birdies the sixth and improves to -2…

9:26 AM ET–Fitzpatrick birdies the 16th hole from the rough to improve to -4 and a tie for the lead with Li and Olesen…

9:27 AM ET–Lowry bogeys the 13th hole and drops to even par…

9:29 AM ET–Scottish amateur Connor Graham birdies the seventh and improves to -1…did Graham get inspiration from Lottie Woad last week…

9:33 AM ET–Spaun makes long par putt on the 14th hole and remains at -1…

9:34 AM ET–Rahm returns to -1 with a birdie on the 14th hole…

9:43 AM ET–Fowler birdies the seventh after narrowly missing an eagle putt and improves to -2…

9:46 AM ET–Jesper Svensson bogeys the eighth hole and drops to -1…

9:47 AM ET–Garcia improves to -3 with a birdie after barely missing his eagle putt…

9:53 AM ET–Kawamoto bogeys the ninth and falls to -1…

10:01 AM ET–New group at -1…they are Keegan Bradley, Brian Harman, Michael Kim and Justin Leonard of USA, Antoine Rozner of France, South Korea’s Sungjae Im, England’s Aaron Rai and South Africa’s Thriston Lawrence…

10:05 AM ET–Kanaya drops to even with bogey on 18th…Graham bogeys the ninth and falls to even…Canter bogeys the eighth and is at even…

10:13 AM ET–Kaewkanjana bogeys the 11th hole and drops to -2…

10:14 AM ET–Garcia bogeys the eighth hole and drops to -2…

10:15 AM ET–Cink birdies the 10th and improves to -1 after bogeying the ninth…

10:16 AM ET–Scheffler birdies the 16th hole and improves to -2…

10:27 AM ET–McIlroy bogeys the first and drops to +1…

10:28 AM ET–Kawamoto birdies the 12th and improves to -2, and Rai birdies the fifth to improves to -2…

10:33 AM ET–South Africa’s Christian Bezuidenhout delivers second straight birdies the sixth and has two straight birdies to improve to -2…

10:37 AM ET–Lowry birdies the 17th and improves to -1…

10:38 AM ET–Hovland eagles the second hole and improves to -2…

10:38 AM ET–Scheffler birdies the 17th hole and improves to -3…

10:42 AM ET–Spain’s Angel Hidalgo eagles the sixth hole to improve to -2….

10:48 AM ET–Fowler bogeys the 10th hole and drops to -1…

10:49 AM ET–those at -1 now are Americans Sam Burns, Matt McCarty, Lucas Glover, JT Poston, and Harris English, England’s Tyrrell Hatton and Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre…

10:56 AM ET–Scheffler enters the clubhouse at -3 and tied for fourth with Jordan…

10:59 AM ET–Currently 30 golfers under par…

11:08 AM ET–Garcia bogeys the 11th and now at-1…others at -1 now are New Zealand’s Daniel Hillier, England’s Justin Rose, John Parry and amateur Frazer Jones…

11:10 AM ET–Bezuidenhout birdies the seventh hole and improves to -3…

11:14 AM ET–Glover starts birdie, eagle…now at -3…

11:14 AM ET–Aaron Rai birdies the seventh and is at -3…

11:26 AM ET–Kaewkanjana birdies the 16th hole and improves to -3…

11:27 AM ET–Rai birdies the eighth hole, improves to -4 and is tied with Li, Fitzpatrick and Olesen for the lead…

11:27 AM ET–Hatton birdies the fifth and improves to -2…McNealy at -2 after birdieing the fourth and fifth holes, and English at -2 after birdieing two of the first three holes…

11:31 AM ET–Garcia birdies the 12th and improves to -2…

11:34 AM ET–English birdies the fourth hole and improves to -3…

11:43 AM ET–McNealy birdies the seventh hole and improves to -3…

11:46 AM ET–Rai bogeys the ninth hole and falls out of the lead…now at -3…

11:48 AM ET–McIlroy at -1 after birdieing the fifth…also at -1 are South Korea’s Younghan Song and American Justin Thomas…