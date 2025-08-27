Five Americans who delivered first round upsets at 2025 US Open

The first round of the 2025 United States Open is now complete. Here are five Americans who delivered first round upsets at Flushing Meadows.

Tristan Boyer

This was a minor upset on the men’s side, as Tristan Boyer of Altadena, California, the 113th ranked player in the world beat Australian James Duckworth, the 106th ranked player, 6-3, 7-5, 6-4 in straight sets. Boyer broke Duckworth six times, while Duckworth had eight double faults. Next up for Boyer is the 15th seed, Andrey Rublev of Russia. This is their first ever meeting head-to-head.

Ashlyn Krueger

Krueger is the only American in the first round to upset a seeded opponent. Krueger of Springfield, Missouri, the 38th ranked player in the world, upset the 26th seed, and 2020 Australian Open champion, Sofia Kenin of the United States, 5-7, 6-4, 6-2. Kruger had 12 aces compared to two for Kenin, and broke Kenin seven times in 14 opportunities. Krueger and Kenin had beaten each other once. Next up for Krueger is Jaqueline Cristian of Romania. This is their first ever meeting.

Ann Li

Li of King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, who is 58th in the world, defeated the 35th ranked Rebecca Sramkova of Slovakia, 4-6, 6-2, 6-4. Li had 10 aces compared to three for Sramkova, and broke Sramkova six times. This was the second time Li has beaten Sramkova. Li beat Sramkova 6-2, 6-2 in the first round of the 2024 Nordea Open in Bastad, Sweden. Next up for Li is the 16th seed, 2021 Olympic champion, 2019 United States Open semifinalist and 2025 Wimbledon semifinalist, Belinda Bencic of Switzerland. This is their first meeting head-to-head.

Caty McNally

McNally of Madeira, Ohio, who is currently ranked 101st in the world, defeated Jill Teichmann of Switzerland, who is 87th in the world, 6-2, 6-2. McNally had three aces compared to one for Teichmann. McNally also broke Teichmann four times in five opportunities, while Teichmann did not have a break point chance. McNally won 55 of the 87 points. McNally will be up against the 10th seed Emma Navarro of the United States next. Navarro of New York reached the semifinals of the 2024 United States Open. Navarro beat McNally 1-6, 6-1, 6-1 in the first round of Indian Wells in 2023. This was their only prior meeting on the WTA Tour.

Taylor Townsend

Townsend of Chicago, Illinois, who is currently ranked 139th in the world, defeated the 69th ranked player Antonia Ruzic of Croatia, 6-4. 6-4. Townsend had six aces compared to three for Ruzic, and broke Ruzic twice. This was their first ever meeting. Next up for Townsend is the 25th seed, Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia, the 2017 French Open champion. Townsend and Ostapenko have beaten each other once. Ostapenko won 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the second round of the 2018 US Open, and Townsend won 6-2, 6-1 in the third round of the 2024 National Bank Open in Toronto.