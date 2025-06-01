The fourth round will take place over the next 48 hours at the 2025 French Open. Here are the top five men’s singles matches that viewers simply cannot miss.

Men’s Singles

(1) Jannik Sinner–ITA vs. (17) Andrey Rublev–RUS

Sinner is a three-time grand slam champion. He won the 2024 United States Open, and 2024 and 2025 Australian Open. Rublev reached the third round of the French Open last year, and the third round of the Monte Carlo Masters and Madrid Open this year. Sinner has won six of nine meetings head to head.

(2) Carlos Alcaraz–ESP vs. (13) Ben Shelton–USA

Alcaraz has won four grand slam titles. He won the United States Open in 2022, Wimbledon in 2023 and 2024, and the French Open in 2024. Shelton reached the semifinals of the United States Open in 2023, and the Australian Open in 2025. Alcaraz has won two prior meetings head-to-head. He won 6-3, 7-6 in the third round of Montreal in 2023, and 6-4, 6-4 in the 2024 Laver Cup.

(6) Novak Djokovic–SRB vs. Cameron Norrie–GB

Djokovic has won 24 grand slam titles including three French Opens (2016, 2021 and 2023). Norrie’s best grand slam result was Wimbledon in 2022 as he reached the semifinals. Djokovic has won all five meetings head-to-head including the semifinals of Geneva in 2025, 6-4, 6-7, 6-1.

(8) Lorenzo Musetti–ITA vs. (10) Holger Rune–DEN

Musetti reached the semifinals of Wimbledon in 2024. Rune reached the fourth round of the 2024 French Open and the third round of the 2025 Italian Open. Rune has won the two prior matches–6-4, 7-5 in the quarterfinals of Queen’s in 2023, and 6-2, 7-5 in the third round of Indian Wells in 2024.

(12) Tommy Paul–USA vs. (25) Alexei Popyrin–AUS

Paul reached the semifinals of the Australian Open in 2023. Popyrin reached the quarterfinals of Monte Carlo in 2025. Popyrin and Paul have beaten each other once before. Popyrin won 6-4, 6-3, in an Australian Open second round tuneup in Melbourne in 2021, and Paul won 5-7, 6-4, 6-3 in the second round of s’Hertogenbosch in 2024, 5-7, 6-4, 6-3.