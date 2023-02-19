NFL fans have a love-and-hate relationship with their favorite team’s uniforms.

There are so many varieties to the NFL uniform including color rush and throwback.

This list of the five best NFL team uniforms covers the basic uniform and not the other varieties.

Spoiler alert, there is an interesting mix of traditional and new on this list.

This list was compiled by NBC Sports Washington’s Ethan Cadeaux in August 2022 shortly before the 2022 NFL season kicked off.

Check out Cadeaux’s top five shared in descending order and see if you agree with him.

5. Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams redesigned their uniforms in 2020, and initially, they received mixed reviews.

They are colorful and bright, just like the Los Angeles lifestyle.

The added bonus is that they won a Super Bowl with the new look in 2022.

4. San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers have worn the same uniforms for decades.

Joe Montana and Jerry Rice had the exact same look.

There is something iconic and legendary about the red, white, and gold.

3. Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers uniforms are a mix of the new-wave look of the Los Angeles Rams and the iconic look of the San Franciso 49ers.

The look has undergone subtle updates over the decades since Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris wore the black-and-gold.

The numbers are more modern, but most of the rest of this look screams generations of winning.

2. New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints often wear the black-on-black look which is probably what landed them on this list.

It is a striking look with the gold numbering and helmets, and it fits New Orleans for reasons that are hard to explain.

1. Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers did a good job of keeping their history (as the San Diego Chargers) intact with their latest uniform refresh.

The bolt on the helmet is legendary and reminds us of Dan Fouts’ days as the Chargers quarterback of the 1970s and 1980s.

The blue is an updated shade from the San Diego days but for some reason suits the Chargers now that they are in Los Angeles.