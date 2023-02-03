Five best NHL players this season in the All-Star Game

The 2022-23 National Hockey League All-Star Game takes place Saturday from Sunrise, Florida, the home of the Florida Panthers. Here are the top five players who will be participating in the game. Please note that Tage Thompson of the Buffalo Sabres is fifth in NHL scoring, but will not be playing due to an upper-body injury.

5) Jason Robertson–Dallas Stars

Robertson, a left winger from Arcadia, California, is having a spectacular season with the Dallas Stars. In 51 games, he has 33 goals and 33 assists for 66 points. Robertson is a +26 with 14 penalty minutes, 24 power-play points, five game-winning goals, 199 shots on goal, 10 blocked shots, 33 hits, 40 takeaways and 39 giveaways. This will be Robertson’s first NHL All-Star Game.

4) Nikita Kucherov–Tampa Bay Lightning

Kucherov, a right winger from Maykop, Russia, has 19 goals and 53 assists for 72 points. In 48 games, he is a +6 with 28 penalty minutes, 29 power-play points, four game-winning goals, 166 shots on goal, 19 blocked shots, 37 hits, 35 takeaways, and 58 giveaways. The current NHL assist leader is playing in his fourth NHL All-Star Game, as he played in three straight from 2017 to 2019.

3) David Pastrnak–Boston Bruins

Pastrnak, a right winger from Havirov, Czechia, has 38 goals and 34 assists for 72 points. In 51 games, he is a +25, with 32 penalty minutes, 28 power-play points, five game-winning goals, 245 shots on goal, five faceoff wins, 17 blocked shots, 59 hits, 34 takeaways, and 74 giveaways. The 245 shots on goal lead the NHL. Pastrnak, who is on a Bruins team that leads the NHL with 83 points, was selected in the 2019 and 2020 NHL All-Star Game.

2) Leon Draisaitl–Edmonton Oilers

Draisaitl, a center from Cologne, Germany, has 29 goals and 47 assists for 76 points. In 48 games, he is a +5 with 20 penalty minutes, 36 power-play points, nine game-winning goals, one shorthanded point, 148 shots on goal, 466 faceoff wins, 30 blocked shots, 34 hits, 42 takeaways, and 60 giveaways. Draisaitl leads the NHL in power-play goals (17) and game-winning goals (nine). This is Draisaitl’s fourth NHL All-Star Game as he previously was selected in 2019, 2020 and 2022.

1) Connor McDavid–Edmonton Oilers

McDavid, a center from Richmond Hill, Ontario, has 41 goals and 51 assists for 92 points. In 50 games. he is a +4 with 20 penalty minutes, 46 power-play points, two short-handed points, seven game-winning goals, 209 shots on goal, 300 faceoff wins, 28 blocked shots, 44 hits, 46 takeaways, and 53 giveaways. McDavid leads the NHL in goals (41) and points (92). This is McDavid’s sixth NHL All-Star Game as he previously was selected in 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2022.