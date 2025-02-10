Five best performers for the Eagles in Super Bowl LIX

Super Bowl LIX took place on Sunday in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Philadelphia Eagles were victorious 40-22 over the Kansas City Chiefs at the Caesars Superdome. Here are the five best Eagles offensive and special teams performers for a franchise that won their second Super Bowl in franchise history.

5) A.J. Brown

The wide receiver from Starkville, Mississippi caught three passes for 43 yards and one touchdown. The major score was a 12-yard touchdown catch from quarterback Jalen Hurts with one minute and 35 seconds left in the first half. At the time, the Eagles went up 24-0. Brown finished the postseason with 12 catches for 163 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

4) Saquon Barkley

You might have thought the native of The Bronx, New York might have done a little bit better on his 28th birthday. After leading the National Football League in the regular season with 2005 rushing yards and 2283 yards from scrimmage, Barkley was held in check on Sunday with only 97 total yards (57 yards rushing and 40 yards receiving). It was only the fourth time this season Barkley had less than 100 total yards in a game.

3) DeVonta Smith

Hurts’s top option throughout the game was wide receiver DeVonta Smith of Amite City, Louisiana. Smith had four catches for 69 yards and one touchdown. Smith’s touchdown catch was 46 yards from Hurts and put the Eagles up 34-0 with two minutes and 40 seconds left in the third quarter.

2) Jake Elliott

The Eagles kicker from La Grange, Illinois was very busy on Sunday. He made four field goals and four converts. Two of the four field goals were for 48 yards, and the other two were for 29 and 50 yards.

1) Jalen Hurts

The Eagles starting quarterback was the Super Bowl MVP. He completed 17 of 22 passes for 221 passing yards, along with two touchdown passes. He also had 11 rushes for 72 rushing yards, and an opening drive one-yard rushing touchdown on a tush push.