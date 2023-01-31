Five best college football players still in NCAA transfer portal

The college football transfer portal was rocking and rolling through the first open window for players to change schools this offseason that closed on Jan. 18, with about 1,500 players entering the portal hoping to play elsewhere in 2023.

Finding the right players to add to a roster through the transfer portal has become a major part of college football since the database and tool launched on Oct. 15, 2018.

The NCAA utilizes the portal to manage and facilitate the process for student athletes seeking to transfer between member institutions.

Programs can use the portal as a kind of “player buffet,” to pick and choose the men they would like to woo to their teams based on how they fill the team’s specific needs. And players enter the portal looking, again, for the perfect fit of culture, playing time and development.

There is still plenty of talent in the portal and there will be more once the second portal opens for 15 days on May 1, after the end oof the spring workout calendar.

Here are the top five players still available in the portal as of Jan. 19:

Jaheim Singletary, DB, Georgia

Singletary is former 5-star prospect and top-five cornerback in the 2022 college football recruiting class who played just three games last year in his true freshman season. He stands goes at 6-1 and 175 lbs. with long arms and incredible ball skills from a wide receiver background that he cultivated on the 7-on-7 circuit. He excels at is press-man coverage.

Davison Igbinosun, CB, Ole Miss

Igbinosun was the top recruit from New Jersey in 2022 and earned starting snaps as a freshman in 2022 when he finished with 37 tackles and five pass breakups, tied for second among Ole Miss defenders. He said, “because of the uncertainty in the Ole Miss coaching staff it’s best for me to enter the transfer portal,” in a Tweet on Jan. 14.

Gary Bryant, WR, USC

A former top 50 recruit in the 2020 football recruiting class and Bryant hauled in 44 passes for 579 yards in 2021 as a sophomore but saw his role diminished after Lincoln Riley’s staff came on board. He redshirted after playing in just three games in 2022 when he made two catches for 15 yards, returned two kicks and two punts.

Keyvone Lee, RB, Penn State

Lee was a powerhouse for the Penn State, amassing 1,062 yards and six touchdowns in his three seasons with the Nittany Lions. Injures limited Lee to just five games in which he carried 25 carries for 94 yards in 2022, and a change of uniform could spur the 6-foot, 225-pounder to new heights.

Nick Jackson. LB Virginia

Jackson was the Cavaliers’ leader on the field and off last season when he racked up 104 combined stops with seven tackles for loss, four pass breakups, and four quarterback hurries. He’s had more than 100 tackles in the past three seasons and is a three-time all-conference honoree.