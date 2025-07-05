Five best third round matches on Saturday in Wimbledon

The third round of Wimbledon is continuing on Saturday. Here are the best five matches (three men’s matches and two women’s matches).

Women’s Singles

(8) Iga Swiatek–POL vs. Danielle Collins–USA

Swiatek is a five-time grand slam champion. She has won four French Opens and one United States Open. Swiatek’s French Opens came in 2020 (beat Sofia Kenin of the United States in the final, 6-4, 6-1), in 2022 (beat Coco Gauff of the United States in the final, 6-1, 6-3), in 2023 (beat Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic in the final, 6-2, 5-7, 6-4) and in 2024 (beat Jasmine Paolini of Italy in the final, 6-2, 6-1). Swiatek’s United States Open title came in 2022 when she beat Ons Jabeur of Tunisia in the final, 6-2, 7-6. Collins reached the final of the Australian Open in 2022 before losing 6-3, 7-6 to Australian Ashleigh Barty.

Swiatek, the former world number one, has faced Collins nine times, and has beaten the unseeded American on seven occasions. Collins won the last meeting, 6-1, 7-5 in the third round of Rome. This will be their first meeting ever on grass. Collins has had to withdraw twice during two previous matches.

(10) Emma Navarro–USA vs. (17) Barbora Krejcikova–CZE

Navarro of New York City reached the semifinals of the United States Open in 2024 before losing to current world number one Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, 6-3, 7-6. Krejcikova is a two-time grand slam champion. Krejcikova won the French Open in 2021 (beat Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia in the final, 6-1, 2-6, 6-4), and Wimbledon in 2024 (beat Jasmine Paolini of Italy in the final, 6-2, 2-6, 6-4). Unlike Swiatek and Collins who have a rich history head-to-head, Navarro and Krejcikova have never faced each other before.

Men’s Singles

(10) Ben Shelton–USA vs. Martons Fucsovics–HUN

Shelton is a two-time grand slam semifinalist (2023 United States Open and 2025 Australian Open). Fucsovics reached the Wimbledon quarterfinal in 2021. So far at Wimbledon, Fucsovics has beaten Gael Monfils of France, the two-time grand slam semifinalist (2008 French Open and 2016 United States Open) in a five-set court 18 thriller, 6-4, 1-6, 4-6, 7-6, 6-4. Fucsovics won the match despite winning six fewer points than Monfils. This is their first prior meeting.

(15) Jakub Mensik–CZE vs. (22) Flavio Cobolli–ITA

Mensik made headlines earlier this year by winning Miami, but has never reached the fourth round of a major. Cobolli has not made the fourth round of a major either. This will be their first ever meeting.

(29) Brandon Nakashima–USA vs. Lorenzo Sonego–ITA

Nakashima is looking for his third career fourth round appearance at a major after reaching the final 16 at Wimbledon in 2022 and the United States Open in 2024. Sonego’s has reached the fourth round at three majors (2021 Wimbledon, 2020 and 2023 French Open). Sonego won their only prior meeting, 7-6, 6-3, in the first round of Hong Kong in 2025.