Five biggest blowouts in NBA playoff history

One of the biggest stories from the 2025 National Basketball Association postseason is just how dominant the Oklahoma City Thunder have been. They have delivered two blowout victories over the Memphis Grizzlies by a combined score of 249-179. The game one win deserves attention as the Thunder put together a complete performance offensively and defensively. Here is the list of the top five blowouts in NBA playoff history.

5) Oklahoma City Thunder

The Thunder clobbered the Grizzlies 131-80 on Sunday. In winning by 51 points, Oklahoma City outscored Memphis in every quarter including a dominant third period where the Thunder trounced the Grizzlies 44-27. Six Thunder players reached double digits in scoring. Shooting guard Andrew Wiggins of Greensboro, North Carolina led OKC with 21 points off the bench. All five Thunder starters reached double digits in scoring, with center Chet Holmgren of Minneapolis, Minnesota notching the double-double, as he had 19 points and 10 rebounds. The Thunder then beat the Grizzlies 118-99 to take a 2-0 Western Conference first round series lead.

4) Chicago Bulls

The Bulls defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 120-66 in game six of the first round playoff series on April 30, 2015. Chicago closed out the series with the 54 point win. Small forward Mike Dunleavy of Fort Worth, Texas led the Bulls with 20 points, center Joakim Noah of New York, New York had the double double (11 points and 10 rebounds), and shooting guard Jimmy Butler was an amazing +46.

3) Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers defeated the Golden State Warriors 126-70 in game three of the Western Conference Finals on April 21, 1973. Small forward Jim McMillian of Raeford, North Carolina led the Lakers with 28 points, and NBA legend Wilt Chamberlain of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania had a remarkable 25 rebounds as the Lakers won by 56 points.

1) Denver Nuggets

The Nuggets defeated the New Orleans Hornets 121-63 in game four of the first round on April 27, 2009. Hall of Fame forward Carmelo Anthony of Brooklyn, New York led the Nuggets with 26 points. New Orleans only scored 11 third quarter points in the record 58 point loss.

1) Minneapolis Lakers

Before moving to southern California in 1960, the Lakers were based in Minnesota, where they actually have lakes. On March 19, 1956, the Lakers defeated the St. Louis Hawks 133-75 in game two of the Western Division semifinals. Hall of Fame point guard Slater Martin of El Mina, Texas led the Lakers with 19 points. Remarkably, this was the only game the Lakers won in the series, as they lost two games to one.