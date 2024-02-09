The NFL Super Bowl will see a ton of gambling action.

Gamblers are gearing up for the biggest game of the year.

The options for gamblers are endless on what they can bet for the game.

Whether you want to bet on the coin toss, the color of the Gatorade, the length of the National Anthem, or the number of times Taylor Swift is shown, the options are plentiful.

Below, we will offer five different bets for NFL Super Bowl LVIII.

Five Different Bets To Make For NFL Super Bowl LVIII

The Super Bowl will see a ton of gambling action.

Here are five different bets you should consider making for the big game.

Christian McCaffrey Anytime TD Scorer

Christian McCaffrey anytime TD scorer is a great option if you want to make a relatively safer bet.

He scored a TD in 13 of 16 games this season.

McCaffrey scored two rushing TDs in each of the two playoff games.

The offense goes through McCaffrey and if the 49ers are going to defeat the Chiefs, McCaffrey is going to need to have a huge game.

He has been a TD monster since joining the 49ers and is a great bet to score a TD in the Super Bowl.

Isiah Pacheco Anytime TD Scorer

Isiah Pacheco has added an element to the Chiefs offense they have been missing in recent years.

He is a very tough runner and has taken a big step forward this season.

Pacheco contributes to the passing attack as well.

He scored a TD in eight of 14 games this season and in each of the three playoff games.

Pacheco has been relied upon during the playoffs and has stepped up in a big way.

He can score a rushing or receiving TD.

San Francisco has not been very good against the rush in the playoffs and Pacheco could see success.

Pacheco anytime TD scorer is a great bet at -120 odds.

Patrick Mahomes Over 1.5 Passing TDs

Mahomes has already entered the GOAT conversation and has cemented himself among the best QBs ever already.

He makes plays nobody in NFL history has been capable of making.

Not only can he beat you with his arm in the pocket but his pocket awareness is so great, he can beat you with his legs as well.

He is sensational throwing the ball while scrambling.

It is nearly impossible to stop Mahomes.

He threw more than 1.5 passing TDs in nine of 16 games.

San Francisco’s pass defense has not been very good and Mahomes can take advantage of a weaker secondary.

If the Chiefs are going to defeat a very good 49ers team, they will need to outscore them, which means Mahomes will need another typical big game.

Mahomes over 1.5 passing TDs is a great bet for the NFL Super Bowl.

Travis Kelce Over 70.5 Receiving Yards

Travis Kelce is the best TE in the NFL and is one of the best Tight Ends in NFL history.

Kelce has tremendous chemistry with QB Patrick Mahomes.

This season has been a down season for Kelce.

However, his play stepped up big time in the playoffs.

Kelce went over 70.5 receiving yards in each of the three playoff games this year and he scored a TD in each of the last two playoff games.

He has seen 10 or more targets in two of three playoff games.

This could be a higher-scoring game with two prolific offenses, which means KC will need to air it out.

Kelce should see around 10 targets once again.

Given his chemistry with Mahomes, Kelce is a great bet to once again go over 70.5 receiving yards at -130 odds.

George Kittle Over 3.5 Receptions

George Kittle is one of the best TEs in the NFL.

He can be in store for a lot of targets and receptions in the Super Bowl.

L’Jarius Sneed may shadow Brandon Aiyuk, and slow him down.

This could lead the 49ers to target Kittle more in the passing game.

Kittle saw seven targets in the Divisional round against Green Bay and could see that many targets once again.

San Francisco is going to have to score points and move the ball, which means they should rely heavily on one of the best TEs in the game.

Kittle over 3.5 receptions at -166 odds is a great bet for the NFL Super Bowl.