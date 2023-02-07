In the age of YouTube, Super Bowl advertisers can get more bang for their buck by dropping previews of their ads days before the big game.

Beer ads seem to be among the most prevalent released early, and celebrities are starring in many of them.

Four of the most eye-catching because they are different from the norm are as follows.

1. Bud Light Starring Miles Teller

It is unfortunate that this ad was filmed before the Eagles punched their Super Bowl ticket, or lifelong Eagles fan, actor Miles Teller, would have figured out a way to incorporate his favorite team into it.

Regardless, Teller and his wife pop open cans of Bud Light and put on an entertaining dance show while she waits on hold for customer service.

2. FanDuel Starring Rob Gronkowski

FanDuel is buying live air time in the third quarter for Rob Gronkowski to attempt a 30-yard field goal at the Super Bowl.

That does not stop them from airing a preview ad with the always-likable Gronk.

Patriots fans will like the fact that Gronk jokes about calling Adam Vinatieri for advice.

The next three on the list are a bit odd which makes them attention-grabbing.

They also have celebrity star power.

3. Hellman’s Mayonnaise Starring Brie Larson and Jon Hamm

Would Hamm’s Mad Men alter-ego Don Draper approve of this ad?

It stars Hamm and Brie aka ham and cheese in the refrigerator beside a jar of Hellman’s mayonnaise.

Somehow Pete Davidson is involved, and Hamm himself admits it is weird.

4. Oikos Yogurt Starring Deion Sanders

We are supposed to believe that eating Oikos yogurt can make everyone strong enough to complete superhuman feats.

At least, that’s what this ad wants us to believe.

Deion Sanders enlists members of his family to help out including his kids, sister, and mother.

Don’t blink because the unnamed gray-haired man at the end of the ad appears to be Sanders himself in disguise.

5. M&M’s Starring Maya Rudolph

For some reason, Maya Rudolph’s wild imagination leads her to the conclusion that people want clams in their M&Ms which are now called Ma&Ya’s.

Want more Super Bowl commercials?

You can check out YouTube for sneak peeks or wait until Sunday and watch them as they air during the big game.