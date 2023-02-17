NFL and Cleveland Browns legend Jim Brown turns 87 years old on February 17.

Born on February 17, 1936, Jim Brown is one of the most successful running backs of all time.

The modern generation of football fans may not know much about him except that the NFL recently named the annual rushing award after him.

You don't get a major NFL award named for you unless you're truly special. As the namesake of the NFL's renamed award for the league's rushing yards champion, Jim Brown was every bit of that and more. pic.twitter.com/pNvFET7kix — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) February 10, 2023

Commissioner Roger Goodell recently reflected upon Brown’s legacy.

He said:

“It’s hard to think of a player who has impacted the game and society as much as Jim Brown. His legendary accomplishments on the field were matched or exceeded only by his lifelong dedication to many off the field initiatives, including social justice issues, which have inspired generations of players that have followed him.”

Here are five interesting facts about Jim Brown.

1. He Is A Three-Time Hall Of Famer

Brown is a member of the College Football Hall of Fame, the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and the National Lacrosse Hall of Fame.

@UniWatch Happy 87th birthday to the one only Jim Brown, Lacrosse and Football Hall of Famer and one of the greatest to ever play BOTH games. And I will never tire of seeing the legendary 4x All-American in his '80s Syracuse lacrosse jersey with his famous #44 on it. pic.twitter.com/7zOWe7NKwD — Michael MPH (@PhillyPartTwo) February 17, 2023

2. He Earned An Unprecedented Amount Of Individual Awards

Brown played for the Browns for his entire nine-season NFL career from 1957-1965.

He was a nine-time Pro Bowler and an eight-time first-team All-Pro.

Brown was the NFL MVP three times.

He also was the eight-time rushing yards leader and five-time rushing touchdowns leader.

Brown’s 12,312 rushing yards was an NFL record for 19 years until Walter Payton broke the record in 1984.

He is one of only four offensive players named to the NFL’s 50th, 75th, and 100th Anniversary All-Time teams.

3. Brown Had An Outstanding Rookie Year

Jim Brown’s 1957 rookie season is one for the record books.

He was the NFL Rookie of the Year, NFL MVP, NFL rushing yards leader, and the NFL rushing touchdowns leader.

As a rookie, Brown also rushed 237 yards in a single game.

OTD 1957

Rookie Jim Brown sets the the single game rushing record 31-237-4 3-21#Browns pic.twitter.com/QhwxkjPZ4u — Old Time Football 🏈 (@Ol_TimeFootball) November 24, 2022

4. He Engaged In Many Other Interests After Football

Brown did not quietly ride into the sunset when he retired from football.

He was a commentator for multiple sports including football and boxing.

#BOTD 1936 – Jim Brown, 87, US football player, actor. Rio Conchos (1964) Dirty Dozen * Ice Station Zebra * The Split * tick.. tick. .tick * El Condor * Black Gunn * Slaughter's Big Rip-Off * Slams * Three the Hard Way * Take a Hard Ride * Pacific Inferno * One Down, Two to Go pic.twitter.com/TWV5XsDv4c — Lauren Facall (@Lauren66793666) February 17, 2023

Brown was an activist, actor, and author, co-writing his 1989 autobiography Out of Bounds.

5. Brown Challenged Franco Harris To A 40 Yard Dash

Keeping with his outgoing personality post-retirement, Jim Brown at 48 years of age challenged 34-year-old Franco Harris to a 40-yard dash.

#NFL rushing studs Walter Payton, Franco Harris, and Jim Brown appear with Phil Donahue on the daytime talk show "Donahue". February 6, 1984 pic.twitter.com/GGAZqRA0wr — Kevin Gallagher (@KevG163) February 17, 2022

This was a televised race stemming from an appearance on the Donahue talk show with Harris and Walter Payton.

Brown did not like how the role of the NFL running back had evolved specifically with running backs going out of bounds.

Brown popped a hamstring and lost the televised event that garnered nationwide interest.