Five Interesting Facts About Cleveland Browns Legend Jim Brown

Wendi Oliveros
Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

NFL and Cleveland Browns legend Jim Brown turns 87 years old on February 17.

Born on February 17, 1936, Jim Brown is one of the most successful running backs of all time.

The modern generation of football fans may not know much about him except that the NFL recently named the annual rushing award after him.

Commissioner Roger Goodell recently reflected upon Brown’s legacy.

He said:

“It’s hard to think of a player who has impacted the game and society as much as Jim Brown. His legendary accomplishments on the field were matched or exceeded only by his lifelong dedication to many off the field initiatives, including social justice issues, which have inspired generations of players that have followed him.”

Here are five interesting facts about Jim Brown.

1. He Is A Three-Time Hall Of Famer

Brown is a member of the College Football Hall of Fame, the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and the National Lacrosse Hall of Fame.

2. He Earned An Unprecedented Amount Of Individual Awards

Brown played for the Browns for his entire nine-season NFL career from 1957-1965.

He was a nine-time Pro Bowler and an eight-time first-team All-Pro.

Brown was the NFL MVP three times.

He also was the eight-time rushing yards leader and five-time rushing touchdowns leader.

Brown’s 12,312 rushing yards was an NFL record for 19 years until Walter Payton broke the record in 1984.

He is one of only four offensive players named to the NFL’s 50th, 75th, and 100th Anniversary All-Time teams.

3. Brown Had An Outstanding Rookie Year 

Jim Brown’s 1957 rookie season is one for the record books.

He was the NFL Rookie of the Year, NFL MVP, NFL rushing yards leader, and the NFL rushing touchdowns leader.

As a rookie, Brown also rushed 237 yards in a single game.

4. He Engaged In Many Other Interests After Football

Brown did not quietly ride into the sunset when he retired from football.

He was a commentator for multiple sports including football and boxing.

Brown was an activist, actor, and author, co-writing his 1989 autobiography Out of Bounds.

5. Brown Challenged Franco Harris To A 40 Yard Dash

Keeping with his outgoing personality post-retirement, Jim Brown at 48 years of age challenged 34-year-old Franco Harris to a 40-yard dash.

This was a televised race stemming from an appearance on the Donahue talk show with Harris and Walter Payton.

Brown did not like how the role of the NFL running back had evolved specifically with running backs going out of bounds.

Brown popped a hamstring and lost the televised event that garnered nationwide interest.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Browns NFL News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
