Five Interesting Prop Bets For Super Bowl LVII

Prop Bets have made Super Bowl week that much more fun in recent years as they’ve expanded and become more unique. Here are five of the more interesting prop bets for Super Bowl LVII.

First Team To Gain 20 or More Yards On A Play From Scrimmage

The Philadelphia Eagles dominated the NFL this season with a whopping 90 plays that exceeded 20 yards. Sixty-three of those were electrifying rushes, while 17 were breathtaking passes. And, if that wasn’t enough, they’ve added even more excitement to the postseason with four additional plays of 20 or more yards. Meanwhile, the Chiefs were just a little behind with 83 plays that reached the 20-yard mark. Their strategy was centered around a decisive passing game, with 73 of their 20-plus-yard plays coming from passes and 10 from thrilling rushes. The Chiefs have kept the momentum going in the playoffs with an additional three plays that exceeded 20 yards in their two games.

First To Gain 20 Scrimmage Yards On A Play Odds Play Philadelphia Eagle -115 Kansas City Chiefs -105

First Team To Reach The Opposing Red Zone

The Eagles have been on fire on offense during the playoffs, reaching the red zone an impressive 11 times in just two games and delivering on every single opportunity. Meanwhile, the Chiefs have made it to their opponents’ 20-yard line a mere 6 times this postseason, but they, too, have been unstoppable in capitalizing on every chance they get. Part of this feels like the first team with the ball has a great shot to hit on this prop.

First Team To Reach Opposing Red Zone Odds Play Philadelphia Eagles -115 Kansas City Chiefs -115

Which Team Will Commit First Turnover?

The Eagles have been playing a nearly flawless game during the playoffs, remaining turnover-free after tying for the 5th fewest giveaways during the regular season with 19 (10 fumbles and 9 interceptions). They have also been dominant in creating opportunities for themselves, having 31 takeaways, including 4 during the playoffs.

The Chiefs, meanwhile, have only had one misstep in their two playoff games, coughing up the football once. Despite having the 8th most giveaways during the regular season with 23 (11 fumbles and 12 interceptions), they have still managed to make things happen with 24 turnovers forced, including 4 in the postseason.

Team To Comitt First Turnover Odds Play Philadelphia Eagles -110 Kansas City Chiefs -120

Combined Yardage Of All Made Field Goals

Philadelphia’s playoff games have seen a limited number of field goal attempts, with only two, but their kicker Jake Elliott has been perfect in converting them both, nailing chip shots from 30 and 31 yards. He’s been on a hot streak lately, missing only one field goal in his last 10 games and with only 17 attempts over that stretch.

On the other hand, the Chiefs’ kicker Harrison Butker had a solid regular season, converting 18 out of 24 field goal attempts. However, he’s been unstoppable in the playoffs, going a perfect 5-for-5 with successful kicks from distances of 43, 24, 45, 50, and 50 yards.