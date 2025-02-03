MLB News and Rumors

Five memorable moments during Fay Vincent’s time as MLB Commissioner

Jeremy Freeborn
Fay Vincent

Former Major League Baseball Commissioner Fay Vincent of Waterbury, Connecticut passed away at the age of 86 of bladder cancer on Saturday according to Steve Gardner of USA Today. Vincent was the MLB Commissioner from 1989 to 1992. Here are five memorable moments in baseball during Vincent’s time as the eighth commissioner in MLB history.

5) Became commissioner under challenging circumstances

Vincent took over from Bart Giamatti of Boston, Massachusetts. Giamatti had died as the active MLB commissioner on September 1, 1989 at the age of 51 only five months after being appointed commissioner. Giamatti’s most notable decision was to ban Pete Rose for gambling. Giamatti’s death came eight days after making the decision. So when Vincent took over as MLB Commissioner, Pete Rose was still the number one baseball topic.

4) Earthquake Series

Minutes before game three of the 1989 World Series was the San Francisco earthquake. Vincent made the decision to postpone the World Series between the Oakland Athletics and San Francisco Giants 10 days because of the catastrophe. The Athletics ended up beating the Giants in a four game sweep.

3) Banned George Steinbrenner

Vincent went head-to-head with former Yankees owner George Steinbrenner of Rocky River, Ohio. It is fair to say that “rocky” was the best way to describe Vincent’s relationship with Steinbrenner. The reason for the expulsion is because Steinbrenner had allegedly paid a gambler to find out negative stuff about Yankees star player Dave Winfield, who had sued Steinbrenner. The reason for the lawsuit is because Steinbrenner did not pay Winfield $300,000 that was to go to his foundation, as was agreed upon in his contract. Steinbrenner returned to baseball in 1993 after Vincent was no longer commissioner.

2) Banned Steve Howe

Vincent suspended Yankees pitcher Steve Howe for drug offenses on June 24, 1992. Howe was only suspended the rest of the season as Vincent’s decision was overturned by an arbitrator.

1) MLB Expansion

In 1991, the Colorado Rockies and Florida Marlins were granted MLB franchises. They started play in the National League in 1993.

MLB News and Rumors
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
Jeremy Freeborn

