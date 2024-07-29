Tennis News and Rumors

Five must see events on day three of 2024 Olympics

Jeremy Freeborn
The third complete day of the 2024 Olympic Games is set to take place. Here are the top five must see moments.

1) Tennis

It is not very often these days we get to see Rafael Nadal take on Novak Djokovic, and when they do happen it is a spectacular treat. They are set to battle at Philippe Chartier Stadium on Monday in the second round of singles action. You could make the argument that Nadal and Djokovic are the two greatest tennis players of all-time, and it just so happens they are facing each other in the second round of the Olympics. Nadal and Djokovic have played each other 59 times, with Djokovic winning 30 of the contests.

2) Swimming

All the focus will be on 17-year-old Canadian sensation Summer McIntosh on Monday as she will be swimming her specialty, the women’s 400 metre individual medley. McIntosh is the world record holder as she posted a time of 4:24.38 at the Canadian Olympic Swimming Trials in Toronto on May 16. On Saturday, McIntosh won her first career Olympic medal as she won silver in the women’s 400 metre freestyle. The only swimmer faster than McIntosh was Australia’s Ariarne Titmus.

3) Judo

Due to a quirky judo rule that you cannot have two athletes from the same nation in the same weight class in Olympic judo competition, we did not see the great Christa Deguchi of Canada in Tokyo. We will see her in Paris, as Deguchi, the two-time world champion will be a formidable force in the women’s 57 kilogram weight class. No Canadian has ever before won Olympic gold in judo. History could be made.

4) Volleyball

There is a marvelous women’s volleyball game the will take place on Monday. The last two Olympic gold medalists will play each other. China won gold at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro and the United States won gold at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2021.

5) Skateboarding

One of the biggest stories from Sunday was the fact that 14-year-old Coco Yoshizawa of Japan won gold in women’s skateboarding. On Monday, it is the men’s turn to fly in the street skateboarding event. If you are wondering if Yoshizawa is the youngest Olympic gold medalist ever, she is not. There have been three Olympians who gave been younger than 14 who have won Olympic gold in the past.

Olympics Tennis News and Rumors
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
