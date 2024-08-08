Golf News and Rumors

Five must see moments from Day 13 of 2024 Olympic Games

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Celine Boutier (Keith Allison, Wikimedia Commons)

The 13th Day of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris is on Thursday. Here is what this intriguing schedule has in store.

Golf

There should be great excitement when it comes to women’s golf in France this weekend as French star Celine Boutier will attempt to continue her remarkable success in her home country. After round one of the women’s Olympic golf tournament, Boutier shot a first round score of -7 and led her nearest competitor, Asleigh Buhai of South Africa by three strokes. In the past, Boutier has won the 2021 Lacoste Ladies Open de France and the 2023 Evian Championship in her home country.

Basketball

The semifinals are set in the Olympic men’s basketball tournament. The first semifinal has France versus Germany, and the second semifinal has the United States versus Serbia. At first glance you would think it would be a slam dunk that the United States would win gold, as they have won the gold medal in men’s basketball at every Olympic Games since 1992 except 2004. However before you give the United States Olympic gold, be aware of a few things. Serbia has the game’s most complete player and MVP in Nikola Jokic. Germany is the reigning World Cup champion, while France beat the United States at the 2020 Olympic Games in 2021.

 Field Hockey

Germany is playing the Netherlands in the gold medal game in men’s field hockey. These were the top two teams from Group A as the Germans went 4-1, and the Netherlands went 3-1-1. In their Pool A game, Germany beat the Netherlands 1-0 on a goal by Niklas Wellen. In the knockout stage, Germany squeaked by Argentina in the quarterfinals and India in the semifinals by identical 3-2 scores. Meanwhile, the Netherlands have not given up a goal in the knockout stage yet as they blanked Australia 2-0 in the quarterfinals, and then Spain 4-0 in the semifinals. Germany won the gold medal in men’s field hockey at the 1992 Olympic Games in Barcelona, at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing and the 2012 Olympic Games in London. The Netherlands won their two gold medals at the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta and the 2000 Olympic Games in Sydney.

Boxing

We have two more gold medal bouts on Thursday. In the men’s flyweight division, Billal Bennama of France is fighting Hasanboy Dusmatov of Uzbekistan, and in the women’s bantamweight division, Yuan Chang of China is fighting Hatice Akbas of Turkey.

Athletics

Noah Lyles of the United States is going for the 100/200 double. He won the 200m at the last two World Championships.

 

 

Topics  
Boxing News and Rumors Golf News and Rumors NBA News and Rumors Olympics
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To Golf News and Rumors

Golf News and Rumors
Scottie Scheffler

X reacts to Scottie Scheffler winning men’s golf Olympic gold

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Aug 4 2024
Golf News and Rumors
Simone Biles
Five must see moments on day six of the 2024 Olympics
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Aug 1 2024
Golf News and Rumors
Memorial Tournament 2023: Billy Horschel Opens Up About Struggles on PGA Tour After Round 1
Live Updates Round Four of the 2024 British Open
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 21 2024
Golf News and Rumors
PGA: The Open Championship - Final Round
Live updates round three of 2024 British Open
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 20 2024
Golf News and Rumors
PGA: The Open Championship - Final Round
Live updates round two of the 2024 British Open
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 19 2024
Golf News and Rumors
PGA: The Open Championship - Final Round
Live Updates round one of the 2024 British Open
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 18 2024
Golf News and Rumors
145th Open Championship - Day Four
Five notable storylines heading into the 2024 British Open
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 17 2024
More News
Arrow to top