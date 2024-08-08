Five must see moments from Day 13 of 2024 Olympic Games

The 13th Day of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris is on Thursday. Here is what this intriguing schedule has in store.

Golf

There should be great excitement when it comes to women’s golf in France this weekend as French star Celine Boutier will attempt to continue her remarkable success in her home country. After round one of the women’s Olympic golf tournament, Boutier shot a first round score of -7 and led her nearest competitor, Asleigh Buhai of South Africa by three strokes. In the past, Boutier has won the 2021 Lacoste Ladies Open de France and the 2023 Evian Championship in her home country.

Basketball

The semifinals are set in the Olympic men’s basketball tournament. The first semifinal has France versus Germany, and the second semifinal has the United States versus Serbia. At first glance you would think it would be a slam dunk that the United States would win gold, as they have won the gold medal in men’s basketball at every Olympic Games since 1992 except 2004. However before you give the United States Olympic gold, be aware of a few things. Serbia has the game’s most complete player and MVP in Nikola Jokic. Germany is the reigning World Cup champion, while France beat the United States at the 2020 Olympic Games in 2021.

Field Hockey

Germany is playing the Netherlands in the gold medal game in men’s field hockey. These were the top two teams from Group A as the Germans went 4-1, and the Netherlands went 3-1-1. In their Pool A game, Germany beat the Netherlands 1-0 on a goal by Niklas Wellen. In the knockout stage, Germany squeaked by Argentina in the quarterfinals and India in the semifinals by identical 3-2 scores. Meanwhile, the Netherlands have not given up a goal in the knockout stage yet as they blanked Australia 2-0 in the quarterfinals, and then Spain 4-0 in the semifinals. Germany won the gold medal in men’s field hockey at the 1992 Olympic Games in Barcelona, at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing and the 2012 Olympic Games in London. The Netherlands won their two gold medals at the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta and the 2000 Olympic Games in Sydney.

Boxing

We have two more gold medal bouts on Thursday. In the men’s flyweight division, Billal Bennama of France is fighting Hasanboy Dusmatov of Uzbekistan, and in the women’s bantamweight division, Yuan Chang of China is fighting Hatice Akbas of Turkey.

Athletics

Noah Lyles of the United States is going for the 100/200 double. He won the 200m at the last two World Championships.