Five Retired NFL Players Who Will Be First-Ballot Hall Of Famers

In the NFL‘s newest Class of 2023, there are two first-ballot inductees, Joe Thomas, and Darrelle Revis.

It is essentially the icing on the cake when players are voted into the Hall of Fame the first year they appear on the ballot.

This honor is reserved for players who were considered legends while they were playing.

There are five players who will undoubtedly be first-ballot Hall of Famers in the coming years.

They are as follows (in chronological order):

1. Drew Brees, Class of 2026

Quarterback Drew Brees had a 20-year NFL career.

It is often forgotten that he played five seasons for the San Diego Chargers before joining the New Orleans Saints as a free agent.

Brees checks all of the statistical boxes for a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

He threw for over 80,000 yards and had 571 touchdown passes.

Brees was a 13-time Pro Bowler, a Super Bowl Champion, and Super Bowl MVP.

2. Rob Gronkowski, Class of 2027

Though Travis Kelce may have something to say about it, Rob Gronkowski could go down in history as the best tight end of all time.

He was a four-time Super Bowl Champion and a five-time Pro Bowler in his 11-year career.

Gronk caught 92 regular-season touchdowns and 15 postseason ones.

He was clutch in every way and is known for being an outstanding blocking tight end.

3. Ben Roethlisberger, Class of 2027

Gronk and Ben Roethlisberger will be Hall of Fame classmates in 2027.

Big Ben spent his entire career with the Steelers which is a unique feat in this era of professional football.

He is a two-time Super Bowl Champion and on top of his other accolades orchestrated 53 game-winning drives during his career.

The Steelers were never down and out of a game if Roethlisberger was under center.

4. J.J. Watt, Class of 2028

J.J. Watt has the dubious distinction of being the only player on this list that is not a Super Bowl Champion.

That is unfortunate but crafting a first-ballot Hall of Fame-worthy career playing on teams that are not loaded with talent is what Watt did during his 12-year career, ten years were spent in Houston and two were in Arizona.

Watt has practically all of the individual statistics and awards possible for a defensive player to receive.

He was the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, five-time Pro-Bowler, and two-time NFL sack leader to name just a few.

5. Tom Brady, Class of 2028

Last but not least is Tom Brady.

He is the undisputed greatest of all time to play the quarterback position.

Brady won seven Super Bowls, five Super Bowl MVP awards, and three NFL MVP awards.

His resume is long, and like Roethlisberger, he was the king of the comeback and game-winning drives.

Brady and Watt will be in the same Hall of Fame class, and fans are certainly already marking their calendars for August 2028 because that will be an amazing induction ceremony.