NHL News and Rumors

Five storylines from NHL Frozen Frenzy

Jeremy Freeborn
It was a special night of the 2024-25 National Hockey League schedule on Thursday as all 32 teams were playing. It is the only time during the entire season where all teams in the league were on the ice. Here are five of the top storylines.

1) Blues lose Robert Thomas.

In the game featuring the St. Louis Blues and Winnipeg Jets, Blues center Robert Thomas broke his ankle after blocking a shot. As a result, Thomas will be out for the next six weeks. Thomas led the Blues in scoring last season with 86 points (26 goals and 60 assists), and so far in this season, had one goal and five assists for six points in seven games.

2) Jets remain undefeated

Also in the Jets and Blues game, the Jets defeated the Blues 3-2 and remain undefeated. With a record of six wins and zero losses, the Winnipeg Jets are the only team in the NHL that has not lost a game. Winnipeg’s has also beat the Edmonton Oilers 6-0, the Chicago Blackhawks 2-1, the Minnesota Wild 2-1, the San Jose Sharks 8-3, and the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3.

3) Three shutouts

It was a great night for goaltenders Alex Lyon of Baudette, Minnesota, Juuse Saros of Forssa, Finland and Anton Forsberg of Harnosand, Sweden. Lyon made 29 saves in a 1-0 Detroit Red Wings win over the New York Islanders, in a game that saw the Red Wings only have 11 shots and win. Meanwhile, the Nashville Predators won their first game of the season in a 4-0 win over the Boston Bruins. Saros made 33 saves. Finally, out west, Forsberg made 31 saves in a 4-0 Ottawa Senators win over the Utah Ice Hockey Club.

4) Natural Hat Trick

It was a great night for Tampa Bay Lightning left winger Brandon Hagel of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, who scored three straight goals in an 8-5 Lightning win over the New Jersey Devils. In a bizarre circumstance, Hagel’s first hat trick was also in an 8-5 score against New Jersey, while he was a member of the Chicago Blackhawks two years ago.

5) Impressive comeback by the Carolina Hurricanes

Down 2-0 to the Edmonton Oilers in the third period, the Carolina Hurricanes tied the game at two, and won the game 3-2 in overtime. The Carolina hero was Sebastian Aho of Rauma, Finland, who won the game with a sizzling shot with seven seconds left in the extra period.

 

 

 

 

NHL News and Rumors
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines.
